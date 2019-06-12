Market Live: Sensex falls 200 pts, Nifty near 11,900; Indiabulls Housing dips 6%

Market Opens: It is weak start for the Indian indices on June 12 with Nifty below 11,950 level

At 09:16 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 141.89 points at 39808.57, while Nifty is down 45.10 points at 11,920.50. About 230 shares have advanced, 430 shares declined, and 30 shares are unchanged.

Yes Bank, SBI, Indiabulls Housing, ONGC, Zee Entertainment, Bharti Airtel and Infosys are among major losers on the indices in the early trade, while gainers are DHFL, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Sterlite Tech, Motherson Sumi, ITC and Asian Paints.

Among the sectors, except metal and energy all other indices are trading lower led by IT, pharma, auto, bank and infra.