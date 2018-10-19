Market Live: Sensex falls 500 pts, Nifty breaks 10,300 as bears tighten grip on Dalal Street

Live now
Oct 19, 2018 01:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Yes Bank CEO Rana Kapoor meets Madhu Kapur, proposes joint promoter group: Report
Kapoor met Madhu Kapur and her daughter Shagun Gogia on October 11 with a written proposal to combine the stakes and voting rights of the two co-promoters and their affiliates
Market Extends Losses:
Benchmark indices extended losses in afternoon as bears further tightened their grip on Dalal Street.
The 30-share BSE Sensex slipped 505.42 points or 1.45 percent to 34,274.16 and the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 161.60 points or 1.55 percent to 10,291.40.
Increase in Tenure Of FSAs between Coal India and Steel Industry
Coal India has decided to increase the tenure of fuel supply pacts to be signed with the steel industry to 10 years with a view to reducing the sector's reliance on imports for the fuel, according to a notice.
The new FSA tenure would be applicable from the fourth tranche of auction of coking coal linkages for the steel sector to be held shortly, Coal India said in a notice to its subsidiaries.
"In view of substantial investment required for setting up of coal washing capacity by the consumer and with the aim to reduce dependence of steel sector on imported coal further, the tenure of steel sector linkage auction FSAs (fuel supply agreements) has now been increased to 10 years, which would be mutually extendable by another five years," Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in the notice.
Market Update:
Benchmark indices reeled under pressure with the Sensex falling 405.63 points to 34,373.95, dragged by banking & financials, technology and oil stocks.
The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 136 points to 10,317.00. More than two shares declined for every share rising on the BSE.
Indiabulls Housing (down 15 percent), Yes Bank (5.5 percent), Reliance Industries (5 percent), Hero MotoCorp (3.6 percent) and HCL Technologies (3.5 percent) were prominent gainers among Nifty50 stocks.
HPCL (up 2.8 percent), Bharti Infratel (2.1 percent), Vedanta (1.8 percent), Sun Pharma (1.7 percent and IOC (1.4 percent) were biggest gainers.
New Chief Economic Advisor
The government is likely to appoint a new chief economic advisor (CEA) in the next one or two months, sources said.
A search committee appointed by the finance ministry is expected to finalise the list of suitable candidates soon and appointment is likely in 1-2 months, they said further.
The government on June 30 invited applications for the appointment of CEA on deputation basis after Arvind Subramanian quit the office ahead of completion of his term.
The finance ministry has appointed a search committee headed by former Reserve Bank of India governor Bimal Jalan to shortlist candidates for the post. Economic affairs secretary Subhash C Garg and B P Sharma, secretary, department of personnel training are also members of the selection panel. Source: PTI
More than 200 stocks in BSE500 trade below their 5-year avg PE; should you buy?
The S&P BSE Sensex might have taken a knock of over 4,000 points since August when it touched its lifetime high, but there are over 200 stocks that are now trading at attractive valuations as they have slipped below their 5-years Average PE.
FinMin Banking On CPSE Acquisitions, Buybacks To Meet Disinvestment Target
The Finance Ministry is banking on merger and acquisitions among CPSEs and share buybacks by state-run companies to meet the Rs 80,000-crore disinvestment target for the current fiscal.
The government has raised more than Rs 9,600 crore through IPOs of three CPSEs and a tranche of Bharat-22 ETF in the first six months of the fiscal so far.
A Finance Ministry official said there are liquidity constraints in the market for the past 3-4 months and such conditions would persist till there are uncertainties in global markets and crude prices remain volatile.
"We will meet the disinvestment target. We are looking at acquisition of some state-run companies with similarly placed CPSEs, like PFC and REC," the official said.
China's Shares Rebound:
Asian stocks erased losses as China shares recovered after government statements sought to bolster market confidence following data showing the slowest Chinese economic quarterly growth since the global financial crisis.
The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.05 percent after earlier falling as much as 0.9 percent ahead of the release of China's latest GDP reading.
Australian shares fell 0.05 percent and Japan's Nikkei average was 0.6 percent lower, on track for its third straight week of declines.
China shares see-sawed but were up in early afternoon trade amid statements and signs of government support for the market. The Shanghai index, which in the morning fell to its weakest level since November 21, 2014, was up 2.4 percent in afternoon.
A weak Wall Street on Thursday had earlier set the tone for many Asian markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.27 percent, the S&P 500 lost 1.44 percent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.06 percent. Source: Reuters.
Market Update:
Benchmark indices continued to trade lower amid China's growth concerns and continued correction in NBFCs & HFCs.
The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 347.92 points or 1.00 percent at 34,431.66 and the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 110.10 points or 1.05 percent to 10,342.90.
No extension for Rana Kapoor, RBI asks Yes Bank to appoint new CEO by Feb 1
The Reserve Bank of India has turned down Yes Bank's request to extend its chief executive Rana Kapoor's term up to April 2019.
Gold Edges Higher
Gold prices nudged higher as Asian shares fell on renewed political and economic concerns including China's weak growth, with the metal on track for a third straight weekly gain.
China's economy grew 6.5 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier, its weakest pace since the global financial crisis, and missed expectations as a years-long campaign to tackle debt risks and the trade war with the United States began to bite.
US gold futures were up 0.15 percent at $1,231.9 an ounce.
"With Chinese equity markets continuing to drift lower, and lingering geopolitical risks such as Fed interest rate hikes, Italian budget concerns and the US-China trade war, stock markets are still shaky and in no way have stabilised," said Ronan Manly, a precious metals analyst at Singapore-based dealer BullionStar. Source: Reuters.
Rupee Recovers Further
The rupee recovered from early losses to trade higher by 19 paise at 73.42 against the US currency in late morning session on fresh dollar selling by exporters amid easing crude oil prices and a weakening greenback.
Dealers said the Reserve Bank of India's steps to ease liquidity concerns of NBFCs also helped the domestic currency.
At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened lower at 73.62, but soon recovered the lost ground and jumped 19 paise to touch a high of 73.42 on increased selling of the American currency by exporters and banks.
The rupee sentiment also received a boost after a steep fall in Brent crude prices Thursday following a surprise jump in US stockpiles and lingering worries about Chinese growth outlook.
Top Gainers and Losers on the Sensex:
Dalal Street under pressure:The benchmark indices are trading under pressure as Nifty slipped below 10,300, while Sensex is down over 400 points.
At 11:03 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 441.29 points at 34,338.29, while Nifty down 156.10 points at 10,296.90.
Equity vs Gold: Are the two asset classes comparable?
It is really about having the right asset mix in your portfolio that will not only be in alignment with your financial goals but also that caters to the various uncertainties that are looming large on the global economy.
E-car Sales Plunge 40% In FY18
Despite the massive government push towards electric mobility, e-car sales plunged 40 percent to a low of 1,200 units in FY18 over FY17, while e-two-wheeler sales zoomed 138 percent to 54,800 unit during the same period, says an industry report.
As of March 2018, there were 56,000 electric vehicles on the roads in the country, of which e-cars were a paltry 1,200 units, while the rest 54,800 units are two-wheelers, according to the data from the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles, the apex industry lobby for the e-vehicles industry.
In FY16, 20,000 electric two-wheelers were sold in the country, which increased to Rs 23,000 units in FY17, according to the data. In the same year, 2,000 e-cars were sold and remained stagnant in FY17.
Dish TV Hits Four-Year Low:
Direct to home television operator Dish TV shares fell as much as 6 percent in morning to hit more than four-year low after Reliance Industries signed agreement to acquire controlling stake in Hathway Cable and Den Networks.
The stock touched an intraday low of Rs 47.25, the lowest levels since May 2014. It corrected more than 10 percent in previous five consecutive sessions ahead of this deal and plunged 38 percent year-to-date.
Reliance Industries on Wednesday announced strategic investments in and partnership with cable television service operators Den Networks and Hathway Cable.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch said Dish TV is likely to be vulnerable from RIL's acquisitions. "We see pressure on high ARPU/HD subscribers which would pressure overall ARPU."
China shares fall as GDP growth slows; regulators pledge support
The Shanghai Composite index was down 0.4 percent in early trade after touching near four-year lows on Thursday. The blue-chip CSI300 index was 0.2 percent lower.
Market Update: The benchmark indices are regain some ground buy still under pressure with Nifty trading below 10,350 mark, while Sensex is down 300 points.
JUST IN | Government imposes anti-dumping duty on certain steel products from China, quoting PTI, reports CNBC-TV18.
Rupee Updates: After a flat opening Indian rupee is trading higher by 10 paise at 73.50 per dollar against Wednesday's close 73.60.
Buzzing: Shares of Dilip Buildcon touched 52-week low of Rs 447.65, but gained nearly 5 percent intraday Friday as broking house Citi maintained buy with a potential upside of 107 percent. Citi cut target price to Rs 966 from Rs 1,271 per share.
Shares of NBFC companies, particularly in the housing finance space, were lower even as the RBI looked to ease norms for such companies. Investors are likely to have placed negative bets due to Supertech announcement as well.
Mindtree falls: Shares of Mindtree fell over 8 percent in early trade after Citi downgraded the stock to Neutral from Buy, citing weak Q2 results. Citi also cut the stock's target price to Rs 1,090 from Rs 1,240 and opened a negative catalyst watch on the stock for 30 days. The financial services company said it expects the stock to correct given high expectations and sudden change in management commentary.
IT stocks fall Shares of information technology firms are trading lower on the back of global headwinds. The Trump administration has said it is coming out with new proposals to not only revise the definition of specialty occupations under H-1B visas, but also the definition of employment under this foreign work visa category which is popular among Indian companies.
RIL falls 6% Shares of Reliance Industries have fallen over 6 percent intraday on Friday as investors are reacting to Q2 results.
Market opens It’s a negative start to the market on Friday morning as weak global cues and a fall in index heavyweight, Reliance Industries, are dragging the indices lower.
The Sensex has opened over 470 points lower, while the Nifty is down over a percent and is around 10,300.
All sectors are trading in the red, with maximum cuts from banks, auto, energy, IT, and metals space. The Nifty Midcap is down over a percent as well.
The Sensex is down 478.04 points or 1.37% at 34301.54, while the Nifty is lower 127.70 points or 1.22% at 10325.30. The market breadth is negative as 198 shares advanced, against a decline of 363 shares, while 2,970 shares are unchanged.
Market at pre-open The Nifty has seen a 50-point downward start in the pre-opening rates. Meanwhile, the Sensex is around the flat line as well.
The Sensex is up 35.97 points or 0.10% at 34815.55, while the Nifty is lower by 67.80 points or 0.65% at 10385.20.