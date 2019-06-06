App
Jun 06, 2019 03:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Closing bell: Indices see biggest one-day fall in 2019, banks drag Sensex 554 pts after a rate cut

All sectoral indices closed in the red with PSU Bank being the biggest loser with 5 percent loss after a rate cut.

highlights

  • Jun 06, 03:40 PM (IST)

    Market Closing

    Benchmark indices fell sharply and saw biggest one-day fall this year, dragged by banks after the RBI expectedly cut repo rate by 25 bps and changed policy stance to accommodative from neutral.

    The BSE Sensex plunged 553.82 points or 1.38 percent to 39,529.72 and the Nifty50 slipped 177.90 points or 1.48 percent to 11,843.80.

    GAIL was prominent loser among Nifty50, falling 12 percent followed by Indiabulls Housing, IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank and SBI which lost 4-8 percent.

    Coal India, Titan Company, Hero Motocorp, Power Grid Corp and HUL bucked the trend, rising 1-2 percent.

  • Jun 06, 03:27 PM (IST)

    Just In

    Marksans Pharma said it received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US FDA in respect of inspection of the company's Goa facility carried out from 25th February to 6th March 2019. 

  • Jun 06, 03:20 PM (IST)

    Sensex and Nifty are heading for a biggest one-day fall in 2019.

  • Jun 06, 03:19 PM (IST)

    Govt Considering Rolling Out 2nd Phase Of Fertiliser DBT

    The government is seriously thinking of giving fertiliser subsidy directly to farmers under the second phase of implementation of direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme, a senior fertiliser ministry official said Thursday.   In October 2017, the first phase of fertiliser DBT was rolled out, under which subsidy is being transferred to companies after checking retail sales data captured through the Point of Sale (PoS) machines.  Source: PTI

  • Jun 06, 03:12 PM (IST)

    VA Tech WABAG in Action

    City-based water treatment player VA Tech WABAG has signed a Rs 575-crore concession agreement under the Namami Gange programme which integrates the efforts to clean and protect the Ganga River in a comprehensive manner.

    A concession agreement typically refers to a contract between a company and a government that gives the company the right to operate a specific business within the government's jurisdiction, subject to certain terms. Source: PTI

  • Jun 06, 03:11 PM (IST)

    The rate cut by RBI is on expected lines, IDFC Securities said, adding now the focus is shifting to transmission & boosting demand.

    "The rate is fairly accommodative for an expected 7 percent real GDP growth. We think RBI will rely on liquidity measures for transmission and further rate cuts will be a function of negative growth surprises," it said.

  • Jun 06, 03:10 PM (IST)

    Market Update:

    Benchmark indices continued to trade sharply lower with the Sensex falling 565.33 points or 1.41 percent to 39,518.21.

    The Nifty50 plunged 179.40 points or 1.49 percent to 11,842.30. About three shares declined for every share rising on the BSE.

  • Jun 06, 03:08 PM (IST)

    All sectoral indices traded in the red with PSU Bank being the biggest loser with 5 percent loss after a rate cut.

  • Jun 06, 03:06 PM (IST)

    Amar Ambani, President & Research Head at YES Securities on Monetary Policy

    "In a fairly dovish policy, the RBI, as we anticipated, not only reduced the repo rate by 25 basis points, but also changed its policy stance to accommodative, from neutral. More importantly, the RBI has addressed the liquidity crisis in the system with open market operations, turning LAF into surplus in early days of June 2019. It has assured of liquidity support as and when needed. We have factored in another 25-basis point Repo cut in the year 2019 itself."

  • Jun 06, 03:06 PM (IST)

    IDFC Securities told CNBC-TV18 that the market is concerned with the DHFL credit exposure w.r.t. IndusInd Bank and DHFL contagion fear is valid. "NBFCs with large exposure to developer financing look vulnerable now."

  • Jun 06, 03:02 PM (IST)

    DB Realty said it would increase stake in associate company MMPL to 40 percent from 33.3 percent after dispute settlement.

  • Jun 06, 03:01 PM (IST)

    IL&FS failed to service its obligations w.r.t interest on NCDs due on June 6.

  • Jun 06, 03:01 PM (IST)

    CRISIL reaffirmed long-term rating on Tata Power at AA- and revised outlook to positive

  • Jun 06, 02:57 PM (IST)

    Umesh Mehta, Head of Research, Samco Securities on RBI Policy:

    This is the third consecutive time that RBI has cut rates by 25bps which shows that they are indeed taking care of the slowing growth and as expected are being supportive by loosening their purse. Indian economy has been experiencing a slowdown with unemployment at 45-year highs, CPI inflation excluding food and fuel down to 4.5 percent in April from 5.1 percent in March and a revision by the RBI on the GDP for FY20 from 7.2 percent to 7 percent indicates just that.

    This is positive for the Street, however, as the rate cut was inline with expectations which had already been factored in, the indices did not cheer the rate cut and continued to trickle down.

    If the international trade tensions continue to escalate further, the Fed might cut rates which will further create room for RBI to reduce rates in future.

  • Jun 06, 02:53 PM (IST)

    Crude Update

    Oil prices firmed after falling to near five-month lows in the previous session, but sentiment stayed weak due to rising US supply and a stalling global economy.

    Front-month Brent crude futures were at $61.10 a barrel, up 47 cents or 0.78 percent. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fetched $52.07, up 39 cents or 0.75 percent. Source: Reuters

  • Jun 06, 02:42 PM (IST)

    Eros International Media hits 52-week low: CARE revised its rating to CARE D from CARE BBB- for the long term bank facilities of the company.

  • Jun 06, 02:36 PM (IST)

    Ajay Bodke of Prabhudas Lilladher:

    The unanimous decision by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of RBI to cut repo rate by 25 bps & change its stance on liquidity from neutral to accommodative while lowering both the GDP growth forecast for FY 20 and inflation forecast for 4Q FY 20 is an unambiguous admission that it has failed to anticipate the sharp deceleration in India's aggregate demand and remains firmly behind the curve in providing succor to the beleaguered economy. No specific measure has been announced that would provide immediate relief to the much-troubled NBFC sector.

  • Jun 06, 02:18 PM (IST)

    Market Update: Indian indices are trading at day's low level on Thurday’s afternoon with Nifty around 11,850 level.

    At 14:14 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 506.64 points at 39576.90, while Nifty is down 166.30 points at 11,855.40. About 652 shares have advanced, 1726 shares declined, and 125 shares are unchanged. 

  • Jun 06, 02:01 PM (IST)

    Rupee Update: The Indian rupee has recovered from day's low and trading higher at 69.22 per dollar against Tuesday's close of 69.26.

  • Jun 06, 01:50 PM (IST)

    Sujan Hajra, Chief Economist and Executive Director, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers:

    RBI carried out the third successive rate cut. Low inflation and subdued growth are the drivers of the move. Yet, the real concern is lack of transmission of rate cuts into effective lending rate. Liquidity conditions also remain tight for large part of the corporate sector. Effective transmission and adequate liquidity remain key challenges.

  • Jun 06, 01:36 PM (IST)

    DB Realty to increase its stake in Mahal Picture: DB Realty to increase its stake in Mahal Pictures (MPPL) upon settlement of disputes between erstwhile and existing shareholders of MPPL. In terms of the settlement, the company's holding in MPPL shall increase from existing 33.33% to 40%.

  • Jun 06, 01:24 PM (IST)

    Market Update:

    Benchmark indices remained under pressure in afternoon after the RBI expectedly cut repo rate by 25 bps and changed its policy stance to accommodative from neutral.

    The Sensex fell 304.27 points to 39,779.27 and the Nifty50 slipped 102.50 points to 11,919.20.

    The market breadth was in favour of bears. About two shares declined for every share rising on the BSE.

  • Jun 06, 01:21 PM (IST)

    New NPA Norms

    The Reserve Bank will issue a revised circular on bad loan recognition within the next three-four days, replacing the February 12 circular that was
    struck down by the apex court.

    On April 2, the Supreme Court had declared as "ultra vires" the February 12 circular that mandated banks to label even a day's default as NPA.

    The RBI on February 12, 2018, issued a framework on resolution of stressed assets under which banks were asked to disclose defaults even of a day and have to find a resolution plan within 180 days in case of large account of Rs 2,000 crore and above failing which it would send for bankruptcy. Source: PTI

  • Jun 06, 01:18 PM (IST)

    Sujan Hajra, Chief Economist and Executive Director, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers on the RBI Monetary Policy:

    RBI carried out the third successive rate cut. Low inflation and subdued growth are the drivers of the move. Yet, the real concern is lack of transmission of rate cuts into effective lending rate. Liquidity conditions also remain tight for large part of the corporate sector. Effective transmission and adequate liquidity remain key challenges.

  • Jun 06, 01:15 PM (IST)

  • Jun 06, 01:12 PM (IST)

    While addressing press conference, RBI Governor, Shaktikanta Das said the central bank would not delay any action on the NBFC front, if needed and is closely monitoring developments in NBFCs & housing finance companies.

    "We expect the government to remain broadly fiscally prudent. The revised February 12 circular on bad loans to be issued in 3-4 days. Accommodative stance means that rate hike is off the table," he added.

  • Jun 06, 01:08 PM (IST)

    Oriental Bank of Commerce clarified that there is no proposal w.r.t merger with one or two banks sought or approved by the board, reports CNBC-TV18.

  • Jun 06, 01:05 PM (IST)

    Anagha Deodhar - Economist, ICICI Securities on RBI Monetary Policy

    The 25bps rate cut is in line with our expectation. Although inflation has started inching up, it is still closer to the lower end of MPC’s target range of 2-6 percent. Core inflation has also come down significantly indicating soft underlying inflation. Hence, purely from ‘inflation-targeting’ perspective, the MPC has enough room to cut rates.

    Moreover, the recently-released GDP numbers show that growth is faltering. Given the challenging domestic and global environment, growth is likely to remain weak in H2FY20. Although supporting growth is not the MPC’s primary mandate, in the current environment it has assumed greater significance.

    Given the lower growth and inflation expectations, it was apt to change the stance to ‘accommodative’. It indicates that more rate cuts are on the table – possibly in the next policy itself.

