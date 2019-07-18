App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Jul 18, 2019 03:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Closing Bell: Late sell-off drags Sensex 318 pts, Nifty below 11,600; Yes Bank tanks 13%

All sectoral indices ended in red with Auto, Metal and PSU Bank indices falling 2.5-3 percent.

highlights

  • Jul 18, 03:38 PM (IST)

    Nifty Closes Below 11,600

    Benchmark indices fell sharply in late trade as US-China trade worries dragged global peers. All sectoral indices ended in red with PSU Bank, Auto and Metal falling 2.5-3 percent.

    The BSE Sensex was down 318.18 points at 38,897.46 and the Nifty50 fell 90.60 points to 11,596.90. More than two shares declined for every share rising on the BSE.

    The broader markets fell more than benchmark indices as the Nifty Midcap was down 1.7 percent and Smallcap index 1 percent.

  • Jul 18, 03:30 PM (IST)

    Results to be announced on July 19

    Reliance Industries, RBL Bank, Dhanuka Agritech, Mahindra CIE Automotive, JM Financial, Phillips Carbon Black, Dabur India, L&T Technology Services, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Bhageria Industries, Hindustan Zinc, L&T Finance Holdings, InterGlobe Aviation and Bandhan Bank will declare their June quarter earnings on July 19.

  • Jul 18, 03:28 PM (IST)

    Rupee nears 69 a dollar:

    The Indian rupee depreciated 14 paise to trade at around 68.96 against the US dollar.

  • Jul 18, 03:23 PM (IST)

    Stocks which Outperform Nifty50

  • Jul 18, 03:20 PM (IST)

    Top 10 Losers in BSE Sensex

  • Jul 18, 03:14 PM (IST)

    Sensex Falls 300 pts:

    Benchmark indices extended losses in last hour of trade due to selling across sectors.

    The BSE Sensex was down 306.14 points at 38,909.50 and the Nifty50 slipped 91.50 points to 11,596.

  • Jul 18, 03:01 PM (IST)

    IDFC First Bank said India Ratings revised outlook on senior debt to negative and reaffirmed rating at AA+.

  • Jul 18, 02:50 PM (IST)

    City Union Bank said board approved raising upto Rs 500 crore through QIP.

  • Jul 18, 02:44 PM (IST)

    Godrej Agrovet To Announce Q1 Earnings Next Month

    Company said the meeting of the board of directors is scheduled on August 2 to consider standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 2019.

  • Jul 18, 02:37 PM (IST)

    Results Today

    ACC, Cyient, GKW, Sanco Industries, Uttam Galva Steels, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Hatsun Agro Product, Sterlite Technologies, 8K Miles Software Services, Rallis India, Sasken Technologies, Trident, Pioneer Distilleries and InfoBeans Technologies will announce their quarterly earnings later today.

