Closing Bell: Late sell-off drags Sensex 318 pts, Nifty below 11,600; Yes Bank tanks 13%

Nifty Closes Below 11,600

Benchmark indices fell sharply in late trade as US-China trade worries dragged global peers. All sectoral indices ended in red with PSU Bank, Auto and Metal falling 2.5-3 percent.

The BSE Sensex was down 318.18 points at 38,897.46 and the Nifty50 fell 90.60 points to 11,596.90. More than two shares declined for every share rising on the BSE.

The broader markets fell more than benchmark indices as the Nifty Midcap was down 1.7 percent and Smallcap index 1 percent.