you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jul 19, 2019 11:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Sensex falls 300 pts, Nifty breaks 11,500; Bajaj Fin twins drag

All sectoral indices traded in red with Auto index falling a percent.

highlights

  • Jul 19, 11:17 AM (IST)

    Top 10 Nifty Losers

  • Jul 19, 11:15 AM (IST)

    Nifty Breaks 11,500:

    The selling pressure extended in late morning deals following rising crude oil prices and worries over earnings recovery. The BSE Sensex was down 319.34 points at 38,578.12 and the Nifty50 fell 99.90 points to 11,497.

    About three shares declined for every share rising on the BSE.

  • Jul 19, 11:10 AM (IST)

    Dr Reddy's launched over-the counter, store-brand equivalent of Allegra-D 12 HR Allergy & Congestion extended release tablets in the US market.

  • Jul 19, 11:07 AM (IST)

    IEA on Crude Price

    The International Energy Agency (IEA) doesn't expect oil prices to rise significantly because demand is slowing and there is a glut in global crude markets, its executive director said.

    Electric vehicles are not expected to make a dent on crude demand in India and elsewhere, IEA's Fatih Birol also said, adding that he expects India's oil demand to continue rising.

    The IEA is reducing its 2019 oil demand forecast due to a slowing global economy amid a US-China trade spat, and may cut it again if the global economy and especially China shows further weakness, Birol told Reuters on July 18. Source: Reuters.

  • Jul 19, 10:59 AM (IST)

    Gateway Distriparks promoter de-pledges pledged shares:

    The promoter group of Gateway Distriparks reduced its pledge of shares from 30.95% of the promoter group’s holding to 19.93% of its holding.

  • Jul 19, 10:51 AM (IST)

    ACC rallies 5% on robust earnings:

    Shares of cement major ACC rallied 5% intraday after reporting better-than-expected earnings for the quarter ended June 2019. Most brokerage houses remained bullish on the stock and expect the stock to return more than 30%. Read more

  • Jul 19, 10:35 AM (IST)

    RIL Q1 Earnings Expectations:

    Reliance Industries, India's largest company by market capitalisation, will declare its June quarter earnings later today. The refining & petrochemical volumes, and Jio & retail businesses are expected to be strong and will drive revenue growth on a sequential basis for the company.

    However, there could be some pressure on consolidated margin from Jio & petchem segments, which may impact profitability a bit in Q1 but standalone operating income is likely to see sequential increase on higher refining margin, crude throughput and petchem volumes, brokerages feel.

  • Jul 19, 10:32 AM (IST)

    Sensex Gainers & Losers

  • Jul 19, 10:27 AM (IST)
