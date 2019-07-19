Market Live: Sensex falls 250 pts, Nifty below 11,550; GAIL, Bajaj Finance top losers

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jul 19, 2019 10:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
ACC rallies 5% on robust earnings:
Reliance Industries in Focus
Market Update
Rupee Update
Market Update
Market Update
Crude Jumps
Market Opening
Rupee Opening
Asia Update
ACC rallies 5% on robust earnings:
Shares of cement major ACC rallied 5% intraday after reporting better-than-expected earnings for the quarter ended June 2019. Most brokerage houses remained bullish on the stock and expect the stock to return more than 30%. Read more
Fund managers raise stake in 19 cos which rose 10-50% in 2019; do you own any?
Fund managers were also quick to spot companies which have plunged in double digits up to 60 percent so far in 2019.
RIL Q1 Earnings Expectations:
Reliance Industries, India's largest company by market capitalisation, will declare its June quarter earnings later today. The refining & petrochemical volumes, and Jio & retail businesses are expected to be strong and will drive revenue growth on a sequential basis for the company.
However, there could be some pressure on consolidated margin from Jio & petchem segments, which may impact profitability a bit in Q1 but standalone operating income is likely to see sequential increase on higher refining margin, crude throughput and petchem volumes, brokerages feel.
Sensex Gainers & Losers
Sensex Falls 200 Pts:
Benchmark indices fell further in morning as all sectoral indices traded in red amid concerns over economic growth and earnings recovery.
The BSE Sensex was down 238.34 points at 38,659.12 and the Nifty50 fell 78 points to 11,518.90.
Rupee Remains Strong:
The rupee appreciated by 16 paise to 68.79 against the US dollar, as market participants pinned their hopes on aggressive interest cut by the US Federal Reserve later this month.
Forex traders said rupee along with most Asian currencies were trading in the positive territory following dovish comments from both New York Fed President John Williams and Vice Chair Richard Clarida.
The rupee opened strong at 68.78 at the interbank forex market then gained further ground to touch 68.74 per dollar, displaying gains of 23 paise over its last close. Source: PTI
Large Trade
About 1.1 percent equity changed hands in Biocon on BSE & NSE at Rs 263 per share, reports CNBC-TV18.
Auto Index hits 52-week Low
Gainers & Losers