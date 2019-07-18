Market Live: Sensex falls 150 pts, Midcap index down 1%; auto, metals lose shine

Punjab & Sind Bank shares fell 6 percent intraday after reporting fraud by Bhushan Power & Steel to Reserve Bank of India.

"On the basis of Forensic Audit Investigation findings and CBI filing FIR, on suo moto basis, against Bhushan Power & Steel and its directors, alleging diversion of funds from the banking system, a fraud of Rs 238.30 crore is being reported by the bank to RBI," the lender said in its BSE filing. Read more