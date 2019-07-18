App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jul 18, 2019 12:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Sensex falls 150 pts, Midcap index down 1%; auto, metals lose shine

Sectoral trend remained mixed with Auto and Metal falling over a percent each.

highlights

  • Jul 18, 12:37 PM (IST)

    Earnings

    DB Corp reported a 3.9 percent year-on-year degrowth in Q1 consolidated profit at Rs 93.7 crore and 4 percent fall in revenue at Rs 607 crore.

  • Jul 18, 12:31 PM (IST)

    Just In

    Colgate Palmolive India said the profit in June quarter fell 10.7 percent to Rs 169.1 crore compared to year-ago, with toothpaste volume at 4 percent meeting street expectations.

  • Jul 18, 12:27 PM (IST)

    BHEL bags order worth Rs 750 crore for emission control system.

  • Jul 18, 12:24 PM (IST)

    Torrent Pharma tanks 6%

    Torrent Pharmaceuticals shares fell more than 6 percent intraday after the US drug regulator classified the inspection conducted at its Dahej facility in March, 2019 as Official Action Initiated (OAI).

  • Jul 18, 12:06 PM (IST)

    Caplin Point Laboratories said subsidiary Caplin Steriles Limited received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Tranexamic acid injection.

    Caplin Point Laboratories said subsidiary Caplin Steriles Limited received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Tranexamic acid injection.
  • Jul 18, 11:54 AM (IST)

    Reliance Industries said subsidiary Reliance Brands completed acquisition of 100 percent stake of Hamleys Global Holdings Limited through a special purpose vehicle company set up in United Kingdom for cash consideration of GBP 67.96 million.

  • Jul 18, 11:51 AM (IST)

    Cadila Healthcare said Zydus announced completion of enrollment in three Phase III trials of Saroglitazar Magnesium in NASH.

  • Jul 18, 11:42 AM (IST)

    Auto Stocks Skid

    Auto Stocks Skid
  • Jul 18, 11:19 AM (IST)

    Punjab & Sind Bank shares fell 6 percent intraday after reporting fraud by Bhushan Power & Steel to Reserve Bank of India.

    "On the basis of Forensic Audit Investigation findings and CBI filing FIR, on suo moto basis, against Bhushan Power & Steel and its directors, alleging diversion of funds from the banking system, a fraud of Rs 238.30 crore is being reported by the bank to RBI," the lender said in its BSE filing. Read more

LOAD MORE
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.