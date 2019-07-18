Market Live: Sensex falls 150 pts, Midcap index down 1%; auto, metals lose shine

Live now
Punjab & Sind Bank falls 6% after reporting fraud
DB Corp reported a 3.9 percent year-on-year degrowth in Q1 consolidated profit at Rs 93.7 crore and 4 percent fall in revenue at Rs 607 crore.
Colgate Palmolive India said the profit in June quarter fell 10.7 percent to Rs 169.1 crore compared to year-ago, with toothpaste volume at 4 percent meeting street expectations.
BHEL bags order worth Rs 750 crore for emission control system.
Torrent Pharma tanks 6%
Torrent Pharmaceuticals shares fell more than 6 percent intraday after the US drug regulator classified the inspection conducted at its Dahej facility in March, 2019 as Official Action Initiated (OAI).
Caplin Point Laboratories said subsidiary Caplin Steriles Limited received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Tranexamic acid injection.
Reliance Industries said subsidiary Reliance Brands completed acquisition of 100 percent stake of Hamleys Global Holdings Limited through a special purpose vehicle company set up in United Kingdom for cash consideration of GBP 67.96 million.
Cadila Healthcare said Zydus announced completion of enrollment in three Phase III trials of Saroglitazar Magnesium in NASH.
Auto Stocks Skid
Red signal: These 10 companies may report loss in June quarter earnings
The June quarter earning is likely to mimic the March quarter's with financials leading the growth while consumer discretionary, consumer staples, industrials, material and real estate could post declining trend sequentially in the top-line growth.
Punjab & Sind Bank shares fell 6 percent intraday after reporting fraud by Bhushan Power & Steel to Reserve Bank of India.
"On the basis of Forensic Audit Investigation findings and CBI filing FIR, on suo moto basis, against Bhushan Power & Steel and its directors, alleging diversion of funds from the banking system, a fraud of Rs 238.30 crore is being reported by the bank to RBI," the lender said in its BSE filing. Read more