Market Live: Sensex falls 300 pts, Nifty breaks 11,600; all sectoral indices in red

Jul 18, 2019 03:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Punjab & Sind Bank falls 6% after reporting fraud:
IDFC First Bank said India Ratings revised outlook on senior debt to negative and reaffirmed rating at AA+.
City Union Bank said board approved raising upto Rs 500 crore through QIP.
Godrej Agrovet To Announce Q1 Earnings Next Month
Company said the meeting of the board of directors is scheduled on August 2 to consider standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 2019.
ACC, Cyient, GKW, Sanco Industries, Uttam Galva Steels, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Hatsun Agro Product, Sterlite Technologies, 8K Miles Software Services, Rallis India, Sasken Technologies, Trident, Pioneer Distilleries and InfoBeans Technologies will announce their quarterly earnings later today.
JSW Energy said promoter released a pledge on 1.74 crore shares on July 9.
Fitch said it affirmed UPL's rating at 'BBB-' with negative outlook.
Apollo Pipes said company approved the acquisition of assets alongwith the related properties, rights, benefits, etc. of one of the production unit of Kisan Mouldings, located at Kora Hubli, Karnataka, having production capacity of 9,000 MTPA.
European stocks traded lower as investors digest fresh corporate results and keep a close watch on global trade developments.
France's CAC and Britain's FTSE were down half a percent while Germany's DAX declined 0.8 percent.