Market Live: Sensex extends gains to over 600 points, Nifty races past 10,400; auto, banks gain big

Market opens After the drubbing yesterday, equities have begun the session on a strong note. The Nifty has soared past 10,350, while the Sensex is higher by 400 points.

All sectoral indices are trading in the green, with maximum gains visible among banks, auto, metals and pharmaceutical sectors. The Nifty Midcap index is higher by 2 percent.

The Sensex is up 419.39 points or 1.23% at 34420.54, while the Nifty is higher by 135.10 points or 1.32% at 10369.80. The market breadth is positive as 624 shares advanced, against a decline of 168 shares, while 2635 shares were unchanged.