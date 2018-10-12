Market Live: Sensex extends gains to over 600 points, Nifty races past 10,400; auto, banks gain big

Live now
Oct 12, 2018 10:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Yes Bank soars 5%
Market Update
Bank of Baroda surges 3%
OIL PRICES
TCS down 1%
Market opens
Rupee Update:
SGX Nifty Update:
ALERT | According to CNBC-TV18, IL&FS failed to make a payment of Rs 79.7 Lakh due on October 11.
HSBC downgrades Tata Motors to Hold, cuts target price sharply amid JLR concerns
JLR continued to face significant macro & company specific challenges, HSBC said, adding the slower volume can be severe drain on company's balance sheet.
Yes Bank soars 5% Yes Bank’s shares are up 5 percent in the morning trade as investors cheered the succession-related development shared by the lender. Yes Bank appointed US-based headhunter Korn Ferry to assist an expert panel searching for a successor to outgoing MD and CEO Rana Kapoor.
HOURLY GAINERS: Check out shares which have gained the most during the last hour.
JUST IN | The National Stock Exchange has rolled out commodity derivatives, effective October 12, 2018.
Market Update The Sensex is higher by 572.46 points or 1.68% at 34573.61, and the Nifty up 174.60 points or 1.71% at 10409.30. The market breadth is positive as 1,640 shares advanced, against a decline of 272 shares, while 1,519 shares were unchanged.
After recent drubbing, here's how you could trade your banking, NBFC stocks
With financials seeing a big fall over the past one month, is the time now right to re-look at financials?
Bank of Baroda surges 3% Shares of Bank of Baroda are higher by 3 percent after the lender announced an extension to its current CEO and MD by one year.
GM Breweries gains 4% on robust Q2 numbers
Share price of GM Breweries rose 4 percent in the early trade on Friday after company reported robust numbers in the quarter ended September 2018 (Q@FY19).
IT stocks such as Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and HCL Technologies are trading lower on the back of a rising rupee. Here is a look at their intraday chart.
OIL PRICES Oil prices steadied on Friday after a market rout driven by sharp falls in equity markets and indications that supply concerns have been overblown, but were still on track for a fall or more than 4 percent for the week.
Brent crude futures edged up 13 cents to $80.39 a barrel by 0042 GMT. The contract fell 3.4 percent on Thursday, after hitting a low of $79.80, its weakest since September 24.
Read the full report here.
Shares of Hindustan Unilever have risen over a percent in the morning trade ahead of its September quarter earnings announcement. Here is a look at its intraday chart.
It's a wave of green on the market. Here is a look at Sensex's heatmap.
TCS down 1% Shares of Tata Consultancy Services are down over a percent as investors reacted to its September quarter earnings.
Market opens After the drubbing yesterday, equities have begun the session on a strong note. The Nifty has soared past 10,350, while the Sensex is higher by 400 points.
All sectoral indices are trading in the green, with maximum gains visible among banks, auto, metals and pharmaceutical sectors. The Nifty Midcap index is higher by 2 percent.
The Sensex is up 419.39 points or 1.23% at 34420.54, while the Nifty is higher by 135.10 points or 1.32% at 10369.80. The market breadth is positive as 624 shares advanced, against a decline of 168 shares, while 2635 shares were unchanged.
Top buy & sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com suggests buying United Spirits around Rs 490 with stop loss of Rs 480 and target of Rs 513 and Radico Khaitan with a stop loss of Rs 320 and target of Rs 348.
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee gained in the early trade on Friday. It has opened higher by 29 paise at 73.83 per dollar versus 74.12 yesterday.
Yesterday the rupee ended higher by 8 paise after it plunged to all-time low of 74.48 per dollar during the intraday trade.
Market at Pre-opening: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening trade with Nifty is above 10,300 mark.
At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 234.76 points or 0.69% at 34235.91, and the Nifty up 95.70 points or 0.94% at 10330.40.
HDFC, JSPL, Yes Bank, GM Breweries are among the major gainers in the pre-opening trade.
Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open flat to positive; 3 stocks which could give 6-11% return
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a marginally higher start for the broader index in India, a gain of 48.5 points or 0.47 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,328-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Crude price update: Oil prices steadied on Friday after a market rout driven by sharp falls in equity markets and indications that supply concerns have been overblown, but were still on track for a fall or more than 4 percent for the week.
Brent crude futures edged up 13 cents to $80.39 a barrel by 0042 GMT. The contract fell 3.4 percent on Thursday, after hitting a low of $79.80, its weakest since September 24.
Gold Update: Gold edged down on Friday but held near an over two-month high hit in the previous session, when prices surged over 2 percent as a rout in global stock markets boosted the metal's safe-haven appeal.
Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at USD 1,221.06 an ounce. On Thursday, it jumped about 2.5 percent after marking its highest since July 31 at USD 1,226.27. That was also the metal's best one-day percentage gain since June 2016.
Stocks in the news: TCS, GM Breweries, HUL, Bank of Baroda, OnMobile Global, PNC Infratech
Hindustan Unilever | 3i Infotech | Karnataka Bank | Tata Sponge Iron | Quintegra Solutions and TCS are stocks which are in the news today.
Asian markets trade mixed: Asian shares appeared tentative on Friday, holding steady after a nine-day losing streak, but sentiment was frail after Wall Street shares crumbled and expectations of market volatility shot up to an eight-month high.
Worries about the economic impact of a Sino-US trade war, a spike in US bond yields this week and caution ahead of earnings seasons are all cited as potential reasons behind the selloff, the biggest market rout since February.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2 percent after the opening of the South Korea and Australian markets, a day after it fell 3.6 percent to hit 1-and-a-1/2 year low. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.6 percent.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know
Brutal sell-off following sharp correction in global peers dragged benchmark indices to fresh six-month low on Thursday. The Nifty50 ended with deep cuts amid fears of rapidly rising interest rates and likely slowdown in global economic growth hinted by IMF.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to positive opening for the broader index in India, a gain of 27.50 points or 0.27 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,307-level on the Singaporean Exchange.