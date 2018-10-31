App
Oct 31, 2018 02:02 PM IST

Market Live: Sensex extends gains to over 370 points, Nifty reclaims 10,300; midcaps outperform

IT stocks have further extended their gains, while pharmaceuticals and PSU banks were higher as well.

highlights

  • Oct 31, 02:08 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | PNB Housing Finance has raised Rs 2,450 crore through commercial papers. The stock has surged over 7 percent. 

  • Oct 31, 01:49 PM (IST)

    Market Update Equity benchmarks have extended their gains, with the Nifty soaring past 10,250.

    The Sensex is up 219.04 points or 0.65% at 34110.17, while the Nifty is higher 74.90 points or 0.73% at 10273.30. The market breadth is positive as 1,279 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,021 shares, while 1,346 shares were unchanged.

    IT stocks have further extended their gains, while pharmaceuticals and PSU banks were higher as well. Metals, infra and automobiles were the other big losers. The midcap index was higher by a percent.

  • Oct 31, 01:26 PM (IST)

    RESULTS | FMCG major, Dabur India, reported a net profit of Rs 377.5 crore for the September quarter, a rise of 4.1 percent as compared to Rs 363 crore posted by the firm during the same period of last year.

    The revenues have risen 8.5 percent year on year at Rs 2,125 crore from Rs 1,958.9 crore.

    The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 7 percent at Rs 450.9 crore during the quarter under review. The same was posted at Rs 419.9 crore last year.

  • Oct 31, 01:19 PM (IST)

  • Oct 31, 01:01 PM (IST)

    “The autonomy for the central bank, within the framework of RBI Act, is an essential and accepted governance requirement. Governments in India have nurtured and respected this. Both the Government and the central bank, in their functioning, have to be guided by public interest and the requirements of the Indian economy. For the purpose, extensive consultations on several issues take place between the Government and the RBI from time to time. This is equally true of all other regulators. Government of India has never made public the subject matter of those consultations. Only the final decisions taken are communicated. The government, through these consultations, places its assessment on issues and suggests possible solutions. The Government will continue to do so,” the government has said in a statement in response to its spat with the RBI.  

  • Oct 31, 12:57 PM (IST)

    Axis Capital on Redington India

    Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 133

    Brokerage house Axis Capital termed its September quarter show to be strong, led by India business bouncing back with 12 percent growth YoY. Further, it expects momentum to pick up from the second half of this fiscal on the back of revival in mobility segment. 

    It also is confident of the firm delivering double-digit growth going ahead and expects 11 percent CAGR over FY18-21. 

  • Oct 31, 12:43 PM (IST)

    Market Update There’s a recovery on the cards. The Sensex is up over 140 points, while the Nifty is around 10,250.

    The Sensex is up 140.09 points or 0.41% at 34031.22, and the Nifty up 48.70 points or 0.48% at 10247.10. The market breadth is positive as 1,188 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,022 shares, while 1,434 shares were unchanged.

    Among sectors, gains are visible among IT and pharmaceuticals, while auto, metals and infrastructure names are trading in the red. 

    Midcaps are in the green, with Nifty Midcap index trading around a percent higher. 

  • Oct 31, 12:39 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Tide Water Oil’s Board will consider delisting from Kolkata Exchange on November 12, 2018. 

  • Oct 31, 12:06 PM (IST)

    Dr Reddy launches drug in US market: Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announced the launch of Atomoxetine Capsules, USP, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Strattera (atomoxetine) Capsules in the United States market approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

  • Oct 31, 11:47 AM (IST)

    Jefferies on Info Edge: Research house maintained hold rating with target at Rs 1,375 per share. Q2 beat in 99Acres and in-line performance by Naukri offset by weakness in other business.

  • Oct 31, 11:39 AM (IST)

    Market Update: The market is trading volatile on Wednesday with Nifty trading around 10,150 mark, while Sensex is down over 50 points.

    The Sensex is down 69.35 points or 0.20% at 33821.78, while the Nifty down 15.20 points or 0.15% at 10183.20. About 1002 shares have advanced, 1090 shares declined, and 1551 shares are unchanged. 

    Infosys, HDFC, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma and Axis Bank are the top gainers on the Sensex.

  • Oct 31, 11:27 AM (IST)

    Strides Pharma Q2 result: The company's consolidated net loss at Rs 5.3 crore against profit of Rs 26.5 crore. Revenue was down 4.7 percent at Rs 732.6 crore versus Rs 768.7 crore, YoY.

    Exceptional loss at Rs 7.4 crore versus loss of Rs 12.3 crore.

  • Oct 31, 10:57 AM (IST)

    Buy Gujarat Ambuja Exports: Gujarat Ambuja Exports has been consolidating in the range of Rs 180-230 from the last four months. In this month we have observed fresh breakout in the prices, said Shitij Gandhi of SMC Global Securities.

    Currently, the stock has formed a bullish flag pattern on the daily charts and is on the verge of a breakout above the same.

    The positive divergence on secondary indicators like RSI and stochastic also suggest for further upside in prices moving forward. Traders can accumulate the stock in a range of Rs 235-240 for the upside target of Rs 261 and a stop loss below Rs 220, he added.

  • Oct 31, 10:42 AM (IST)

    Result reaction: Shares of Tech Mahindra rose 3 percent after its Q2 consolidated net profit jumped 19 percent to Rs 1,064 crore from Rs 898 crore.

    The revenues rose 4 percent at Rs 8,630 crore against Rs 8,276 crore during the previous quarter.

  • Oct 31, 10:03 AM (IST)

    Market Update Sudden selling has gripped D-Street as the Sensex is trading over 200 points lower. The Nifty has given up 10,150.

    The Sensex is down 214.93 points or 0.63% at 33676.20, while the Nifty is down 75.60 points or 0.74% at 10122.80. The market breadth is negative as 789 shares advanced, against a decline of 870 shares, while 1,983 shares were unchanged.

    Shares of Infosys, HDFC, and Indiabulls Housing are the top gainers, while Tata Steel, Coal India and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories have lost the most. 

  • Oct 31, 09:51 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | According to reports on CNBC-TV18, the Securities and Exchange Board of India is not in favour of a merger between MCX and National Stock Exchange. 

  • Oct 31, 09:42 AM (IST)

    Market Update Equity benchmarks are off their high points, but the Nifty is holding 10,200.  

    The Sensex is up 24.31 points or 0.07% at 33915.44, while the Nifty is higher by 10.10 points or 0.10% at 10208.50. The market breadth is positive as 980 shares advanced, against a decline of 472 shares, while 2,190 shares were unchanged.

    Infosys, HDFC, UPL and Indiabulls Housing are the top gainers, while Coal India, Tata Steel, and Dr Reddy’s have lost the most. 

  • Oct 31, 09:39 AM (IST)

    ALERT | The Indian rupee has touched 74 per US dollar mark yet again. 

  • Oct 31, 09:37 AM (IST)

    Here are the two big newsmakers on Tuesday morning. Shares of Tata Global are down around 7 percent, while Cummins India has risen 12 percent as investors are reacting to their September quarter results announcement. 

  • Oct 31, 09:28 AM (IST)

    Take a look at the Sensex's heatmap.

  • Oct 31, 09:26 AM (IST)

    Dr Reddy’s falls 6% Shares of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories fell over 6 percent on Tuesday morning as investors reacted to the company receiving observations for its Duvvada unit. 

    The drug maker said it got Form 483 with 8 observations from US FDA for its injectable plant in Duvvada.

    “This is to inform you that the audit of our formulations manufacturing facility at Duvvada, Visakhapatnam, by the US FDA, has been completed today,” the company said in a statement to stock exchanges.

    “We have been issued a Form 483 with 8 (eight) observations, which we are addressing,” the company added.

    The company didn’t disclose the nature of these observations.

    The US drug regulator conveys its concerns on manufacturing practices through Form 483. Companies that receive observations must respond in writing with a corrective and preventive action plan in 15 days.

    The company's Duvvada unit, known as FTO-VII, manufactures cytotoxic and hormonal injectables is under warning since November 2015, blocking any new approvals.

    The inspection has begun on October 22.

  • Oct 31, 09:20 AM (IST)

    Market opens It’s a higher start for the market on Tuesday morning. The Nifty is above 10,200-mark. 

    The Sensex is up 136.70 points or 0.40% at 34027.83, while the Nifty is higher by 40.50 points or 0.40% at 10238.90. The market breadth is positive as 566 shares advanced, against a decline of 281 shares, while 2,795 shares were unchanged.

    Shares of Cummins India are up around 12 percent on the back of robust Q2 numbers. Bank of Baroda is higher by 3 percent ahead of its September quarter results announcement. 

    Yes Bank, HDFC, and Indiabulls Housing are the top gainers, while Coal India, Tata Steel, and Dr Reddy’s are the top losers. 

  • Oct 31, 09:04 AM (IST)

    Market at pre-open Equity benchmarks are trading higher in pre-opening trade.  

    At 09:03 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 94.73 points or 0.28% at 33985.86, while the Nifty is higher by 28.40 points or 0.28% at 10226.80.

    The Indian rupee opened weak at 73.92 per US dollar. 

  • Oct 31, 08:46 AM (IST)

  • Oct 31, 08:40 AM (IST)

    Crude Update: Oil prices climbed for the first time in three days on Wednesday, but rising supply and fears over the outlook for demand amid the US-China trade war kept pressure on the market, reported Reuters.

