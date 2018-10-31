Market Live: Sensex extends gains to over 370 points, Nifty reclaims 10,300; midcaps outperform

Market Update Equity benchmarks have extended their gains, with the Nifty soaring past 10,250.

The Sensex is up 219.04 points or 0.65% at 34110.17, while the Nifty is higher 74.90 points or 0.73% at 10273.30. The market breadth is positive as 1,279 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,021 shares, while 1,346 shares were unchanged.

IT stocks have further extended their gains, while pharmaceuticals and PSU banks were higher as well. Metals, infra and automobiles were the other big losers. The midcap index was higher by a percent.