Market Live: Sensex extends gains to over 250 points, Nifty eyes 10,400; auto, pharma indices surge

Market Update Equities have extended their gains from opening levels. The Nifty is trading above 10,350-mark, while the Sensex has risen over 200 points.

Among sectors, auto stocks have gathered steam along with banks, infrastructure, metals, and pharmaceuticals. The Nifty Midcap index is higher by 2 percent.

The Sensex is up 229.49 points or 0.67% at 34528.96, while the Nifty is higher by 79.80 points or 0.77% at 10380.80. The market breadth is positive as 1,236 shares advanced, against a decline of 420 shares, while 1,708 shares were unchanged.

Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv are the top gainers, while Yes Bank and Infosys have lost the most.