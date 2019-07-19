Market Live: Sensex extends losses, Nifty breaks 11,550; Yes Bank, Bajaj Finance top losers

Crude Rallies US Navy destroys Iranian drone:

Oil prices rose more than 2 percent today after the US Navy destroyed an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz, a major chokepoint for global crude flows, again raising tensions in the Middle East.

Brent crude futures were up 2.02 percent at $63.18. They closed down 2.7 percent on Thursday, falling for a fourth day.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures firmed 1.52 percent, at 56.14. They fell 2.6 percent in the previous session.

The United States said on Thursday that a US Navy ship had “destroyed” an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz after the aircraft threatened the vessel, but Iran said it had no information about losing a drone. Source: Reuters.