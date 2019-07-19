Market Live: Sensex extends losses, Nifty breaks 11,550; Yes Bank, Bajaj Finance top losers

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jul 19, 2019 10:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Market Update
Market Update
Crude Jumps
Market Opening
Rupee Opening
Asia Update
Gainers & Losers
Sensex Extends Losses:
Benchmark indices extended losses in morning with the Sensex falling 175.96 points to 38,721.50 and the Nifty50 declining 58.70 points to 11,538.20.
About two shares declined for every share rising on the BSE.
L&T in its BSE filing said its power division bagged order in the range of Rs 1,000-2,500 crore from Damodar Valley Corporation.
RIL may see good growth in Q1 revenue, GRM but margin may hit profitability QoQ
Reliance Industries, India's largest company by market capitalisation, will declare its June quarter earnings on July 19.
Nifty breaks 11,600:
Benchmark indices erased all openign gains with the Sensex falling 106.12 points to 38,791.34 and the Nifty50 declining 33.10 points to 11,563.80 as all sectoral indices traded in red.
About three shares declined for every two shares rising on the BSE.
Results Date
JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals said that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled on August 13 to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2019.
Four reasons that make SBI Life our weekly tactical pick
Moneycontrol Research This week's tactical pick is SBI Life Insurance (current market price: Rs 741).
Crude Rallies US Navy destroys Iranian drone:
Oil prices rose more than 2 percent today after the US Navy destroyed an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz, a major chokepoint for global crude flows, again raising tensions in the Middle East.
Brent crude futures were up 2.02 percent at $63.18. They closed down 2.7 percent on Thursday, falling for a fourth day.
West Texas Intermediate crude futures firmed 1.52 percent, at 56.14. They fell 2.6 percent in the previous session.
The United States said on Thursday that a US Navy ship had “destroyed” an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz after the aircraft threatened the vessel, but Iran said it had no information about losing a drone. Source: Reuters.