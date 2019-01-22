Market Live: Sensex down over 100 points, Nifty around 10,900; Sun Pharma up 3%

Live now
Jan 22, 2019 09:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Union Bank falls another 2% as elevated slippages disappoint
Public sector lender Union Bank of India slipped 2 percent in the morning on January 22 in addition to 6 percent fall seen in the previous session, as analysts were disappointed with elevated slippages in Q3
Info Edge (India) Ltd said the company has fixed February 08, 2019 as the Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Second Interim Dividend. Whereas, Zensar Technologies has fixed February 01, 2019 as the Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interim Dividend.
The Share price of Prabhat Dairy surged 20 percent in the early trade after company board approved the sale of its stake in step down subsidiary.
Company board approved the sale of the company's shareholding in its wholly-owned step-down subsidiary, Sunfresh Agro Industries (SAIPL) to Tirumala Milk Products, a wholly owned subsidiary of French dairy multinational Groupe Lactalis, for total consideration of Rs 1,227 crore.
Sun Pharma continues to surge on the second day of the week and is the biggest gainer today. Kotak Mahindra Bank, after an impressive Q3 result, is the second biggest gainer among Sensex stocks today. However, most of the stocks on the index are trading in the red.
Investors watch out for Feb 1! 179 stocks turned multibaggers since Modi govt's 2014 Budget
The agriculture theme is likely to hog the limelight in 2019 as well, suggest experts.
Ashok Leyland hits 52-week low: Shares of Ashok Leyland touched 52-week low of Rs 87.45, down 3.5 percent after brokerage house CLSA reiterated sell on the stock and also cut target to Rs 75 from Rs 85 per share. CLSA sees high likelihood of a downturn after 4 years of up-cycle for truck market and expect competition to intensify in a downturn.
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee erased its morning gain and trading flat at 71.30 per dollar versus 71.28 Monday.
TVS Motor Q3 preview: revenue growth expected to be strong, margin may take a hit
Volume increased 19.8% YoY (-9.1 percent QoQ). Scooter, motorcycle and mopeds volume increased YoY by 31.7 percent, 20.3 percent and 0.9 percent respectively. 3W volumes rose by 46.9 percent YoY.
Buzzing: Share price of Prabhat Dairy surged 20 percent in the early trade on Tuesday after company board approved sale of its stake in step down subsidiary.
Market opens It’s a negative start to the market on Tuesday morning, with the Sensex falling around 100 points. The Nifty is below 10,950-mark.
Weakness is visible among automobiles, banks, energy, IT and metal names, while Nifty Pharma index is trading higher. Gains in Sun Pharma are leading the charts for Nifty Pharma. The Nifty Midcap index is down around 0.25 percent.
The Sensex is down 98.12 points or 0.27% at 36480.84, while the Nifty is lower by 35.90 points or 0.33% at 10926.00. The market breadth was narrow as 209 shares advanced, against a decline of 178 shares, while 38 shares were unchanged.
Sun Pharma and Kotak Mahindra Bank are the top gainers, while Axis Bank, M&M, Hindalco and TCS lost the most.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 71.22 per dollar on Tuesday versus 71.28 Monday.
Market at pre-open: Indian indices are trading flat in pre-opening session with Nifty is below 10,950 level.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 19.51 points at 36598.47, while Nifty is down 14.20 points at 10947.70.
Sun Pharma is down 10 percent, while Kotak Mahindra Bank is up 2 percent in the pre-opening trade.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 3 points or 0.03 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,959-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Dollar update: The dollar hovered near 2-week highs against its peers on Tuesday as a slowdown in China’s economy to 28-year lows fanned fresh worries over global growth and prompted investors to move into safe-haven currencies.
Crude Update: Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday as concerns over global economic growth stoked fears over future demand.
Stocks in the news: TVS Motor, Just Dial, HDFC AMC, Canara Bank, IDBI Bank, L&T Finance, Coromandel
L&T Finance Holdings | Sasken Technologies | Monnet Ispat & Energy | Zensar Technologies and Supreme Petrochem are stocks which are in the news today.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 6.5 points or 0.06 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,956-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know
The market ended the first session of the week on a strong note with benchmark indices closing at the highest level in one month, driven by the rally in Asian peers and Reliance Industries.
Asian markets trade lower: Asian shares and US stock futures slipped on Tuesday amid signs of pessimism about world growth, while sterling dithered as the latest plan for Brexit appeared to come and go with no progress.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.1 percent but was still within striking distance of a seven-week top touched the previous day
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.