Market Live: Sensex down over 100 points, Nifty around 10,350; Yes Bank, L&T top gainers

Market Update Equity benchmarks are trading lower, with the Sensex down over 100 points. The Nifty is around 10,350-mark.

The Sensex is down 105.55 points or 0.31% at 34336.50, and the Nifty down 36.80 points or 0.35% at 10349.80. The market breadth is positive as 1,440 shares advanced, against a decline of 768 shares, while 1,449 shares were unchanged.

Yes Bank and Larsen & Toubro were the top gainers, while Infosys, Wipro, HCL Tech and Tech Mahindra lost the most.