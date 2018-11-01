App
Nov 01, 2018 11:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Sensex down over 100 points, Nifty around 10,350; Yes Bank, L&T top gainers

Yes Bank and Larsen & Toubro were the top gainers, while Infosys, Wipro, HCL Tech and Tech Mahindra lost the most.

highlights

  • Nov 01, 12:35 PM (IST)
  • Nov 01, 12:14 PM (IST)
  • Nov 01, 12:13 PM (IST)

    Take a look at the Sensex's heatmap. 
  • Nov 01, 12:12 PM (IST)

    RESULTS | Godrej Properties has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 20.6 crore for the September quarter against Rs 0.2 crore year on year. Its revenue grew 26 percent at Rs 393.2 crore against Rs 313 crore year on year.

  • Nov 01, 12:03 PM (IST)

    RESULTS | Selan Exploration has reported a flat net profit of Rs 14 crore against Rs 14.2 crore in the previous quarter. Its revenue has fallen 9 percent t Rs 25 crore against Rs 26.9 crore in the June quarter. 

  • Nov 01, 11:58 AM (IST)

    Market Update Equity benchmarks are trading lower, with the Sensex down over 100 points. The Nifty is around 10,350-mark. 

    The Sensex is down 105.55 points or 0.31% at 34336.50, and the Nifty down 36.80 points or 0.35% at 10349.80. The market breadth is positive as 1,440 shares advanced, against a decline of 768 shares, while 1,449 shares were unchanged.

    Yes Bank and Larsen & Toubro were the top gainers, while Infosys, Wipro, HCL Tech and Tech Mahindra lost the most.  

  • Nov 01, 11:31 AM (IST)

    Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launched Nourkrin in Russia: The company announced the launch of Nourkrin in Russia. Nourkrin is a globally renowned, clinically-proven proteoglycan replacement formula, for addressing one of the key underlying causes of hair loss in males and females.

  • Nov 01, 11:13 AM (IST)

    Market Update: The benchmark indices erased all morning gains as Nifty is trading below 10,400 mark.

    At 11:13 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 62.64 points or 0.18% at 34379.41, while Nifty down 26.30 points or 0.25% at 10360.30. About 1417 shares have advanced, 682 shares declined, and 1557 shares are unchanged. 

  • Nov 01, 11:01 AM (IST)

    Top losers on Sensex and Nifty:
  • Nov 01, 10:51 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | ​Ashok Leyland's total October auto sales rose 17 percent at 15,149 units against 12,944 in October 2017.

    M&HCV sales were up 7% at 9,797 units versus 9,140 units. LCV sales rose 41 percent at 5,352 units versus 3,804 units, YoY.

  • Nov 01, 10:43 AM (IST)

    Buzzing: Shares of Dabur India slipped 3 percent intraday Thursday  after company reported a net profit of Rs 377.5 crore for the September quarter, a rise of 4.1 percent as compared to Rs 363 crore posted by the firm during the same period of last year.

  • Nov 01, 10:33 AM (IST)

    ALERT | The Indian rupee is trading around 73.87 per US dollar. 

  • Nov 01, 10:32 AM (IST)

    Here is a look at October sales chart for Maruti Suzuki. 
  • Nov 01, 10:17 AM (IST)

    Buzzing stock: Shares of Container Corporation are trading higher by a percent as investors reacted positively to its September quarter performance.

    The company reported a 46.80 percent its standalone net profit to Rs 336.05 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

    It had clocked a standalone net profit of Rs 228.91 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, it said in a filing to the BSE.

  • Nov 01, 09:51 AM (IST)

    Shares of Lupin slipped more than 2 percent in the early trade on Thursday as company reported weak set of numbers for the quarter ended September 2018.

    The company has reported a massive 41.2 percent fall in second quarter profit to Rs 268.5 crore, dented by lower operating income and US business. However, bottomline increased 32 percent sequentially. Sharp increase in other income limited profit fall YoY.

    Revenue from operations during the quarter was flat at Rs 3,951 crore against Rs 3,952 crore in corresponding period last fiscal, with 8.3 percent YoY degrowth in North America formulations business.

  • Nov 01, 09:36 AM (IST)

    Market Update Equities are off their high points, with the Nifty trading flat. The Sensex is mildly higher. 

    At 09:35 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 66.29 points or 0.19% at 34508.34, and the Nifty up 8.10 points or 0.08% at 10394.70.

  • Nov 01, 09:30 AM (IST)

    L&T up 5% Shares of Larsen & Toubro are trading higher by over 5 percent on the back of strong Q2 results that the company posted on Wednesday. Here is a look at its intraday chart.

    L&T up 5%  Shares of Larsen & Toubro are trading higher by over 5 percent on the back of strong Q2 results that the company posted on Wednesday. Here is a look at its intraday chart.
  • Nov 01, 09:21 AM (IST)

    Market opens It’s a strong start, in line with pre-opening trends, on the market on Thursday morning. The Nifty has surpassed 10,400, while the Sensex is higher by over 150 points. 

    At 09:15 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 160.97 points or 0.47% at 34603.02, while the Nifty is higher by 38.60 points or 0.37% at 10425.20.

    Among sectors, automobiles, infrastructure, energy and metal names are trading in the green, while IT names along with pharmaceuticals are trading lower. The Nifty Midcap index is higher by 0.4 percent.  

    Shares of Larsen & Toubro are higher by 5 percent after the company reported strong numbers for September quarter. 

  • Nov 01, 09:12 AM (IST)

    Escorts October sales  Escorts has reported tractor sales of 13,140 units for October, a rise of 28.8 percent year on year from 10,205 units from the previous year. Total domestic sales were reported at 12,867 units, while exports included 273 units. 
  • Nov 01, 09:03 AM (IST)

    Market at pre-open Benchmarks have started higher in the pre-opening trade, with the Nifty surging past 10,400. 

    At 09:01 hrs, the Sensex is up 174.15 points or 0.51% at 34616.20, while the Nifty is higher by 41.40 points or 0.40% at 10428.00.

    The Indian rupee has opened higher at 73.87 per US dollar.  

  • Nov 01, 08:58 AM (IST)

    STOCK ALERT | Global research firm Macquarie has maintained an outperform rating on Larsen & Toubro but has hiked the target price to Rs 1,880 from Rs 1,825. It sees a potential upside of 45 percent. 

    The firm said that L&T delivered spotless set of numbers and were a handsome beat on all fronts.

    The revenue growth has shifted into next gear, led by sharply better infrastructure order execution.

    It expects margins and order inflows to have potential to surprise positively on guidance.

  • Nov 01, 08:46 AM (IST)

  • Nov 01, 08:36 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Jet fuel price increased by Rs 3,774/kL (5.2%) to Rs 76,379/kL and non-subsidised 14.2 kg LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 119/cylinder in Delhi.

  • Nov 01, 08:35 AM (IST)

    Crude Update: Oil prices fell early on Thursday, extending losses in previous sessions, amid signs of rising supply and growing concerns that demand might weaken on the prospect of a global economic slowdown, reported Reuters.

  • Nov 01, 08:10 AM (IST)

    Asian markets trade higher: Asian stocks rose on Thursday as bruised investor sentiment got some relief from another robust Wall Street session thanks to upbeat corporate earnings, while the dollar hovered near a 16-month high on further signs of strength in the world's largest economy, reported Reuters.

  • Nov 01, 08:04 AM (IST)

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a gain of 34.50 points or 0.33 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,421.50-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

