Market Live: Indices continue to trade in a range, Nifty around 10,750; Jan WPI at 2.76%

Live now
Feb 14, 2019 12:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Larsen & Toubro lnfotech announced acquisition of Germany's Nielsen+Partner for EUR 28 million (approx Rs 224.15 crore).
"The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Larsen & Toubro lnfotech GmbH, Germany, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Nielsen+Partner Unternehmensberater GmbH headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, along with its identified subsidiaries in Luxembourg, Switzerland, Thailand, Singapore and Australia and branch office in Belgium," Larsen & Toubro lnfotech said in a regulatory filing.
Rupee Update: The rupee has been volatile in day's trade and is currently trading lower at 70.88 per US dollar, down 0.11 percent.
Buzzing: Va Tech Wabag is up 3.7% on order win worth Rs 520 crore under Namami Gange.
Mukta Arts Limited has concluded a deal with Tips Industries Limited for extension of all audio and music video rights for a royalty of Rs 9.63 crore, the company said in a BSE filing.
Coffee Day Enterprises said the Income Tax Department has released 74.90 lakh attached shares of IT firm Mindtree, owned by the company and its promoter V G Siddhartha, but attached Siddhartha's 46.01 lakh shares in Coffee Day Enterprises over potential tax demand.
Wholesale prices in India has eased to 2.76 percent in January, as compared to 3.80 percent in December, due to cheaper food and fuel prices, data released by the commerce and industry ministry showed. Wholesale inflation, measured by the Wholesale Price Index (WPI), grew 3.02 percent in January 2018.
The WPI is a marker for price movements in bulk buys for traders and broadly mirrors trends in shop-end prices.
As benchmark indices continue to trade in a range, India VIX, the measure of volatility, is trading almost flat. It is trading at 15.73, registering a marginal increase of 0.04%.
Yes Bank was mistaken as a 'crow instead of black swan'; brokerages see up to 80% upside
Yes Bank rallied as much as 30 percent, the highest intraday bounce seen in the stock since July 2005, after the company announced no divergence on the asset classification and provisioning for FY18.
Nifty Metal index is trading about 2% down. All constituent stocks are trading in the red. National Aluminium is the biggest loser, down 6%.
Market Update: Sensex is down 106.37 points or 0.30% at 35927.74, and the Nifty down 44.00 points or 0.41% at 10749.70. About 791 shares have advanced, 1,180 shares declined, and 84 shares are unchanged.
Yes Bank is up about 21%, much below its day's high. Other gainers are Hero Motocorp (2.7%) and Indiabulls Housing (4%). HPCL (4.5%), Indian Oil (3.7%) and Bharti Airtel (3.3%) are the biggest index losers.
Credit Suisse, Citigroup cut target price for Bharat Forge despite healthy Q3 result
Most global brokerage firms, maintained their positive rating on Bharat Forge but revised their target downwards to build in marginal weakness seen in commercial vehicle sales in FY21.
Following the update by RBI assessment for banks, the target prices for Yes Bank by research houses:
Sensex Heat Map
Buzzing: Share price of Bosch rose 3 percent after company reported better numbers for the quarter ended December 2018.
The company's third quarter profit grew by 19.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 335.4 crore.
Yes Bank rallies 26% as RBI finds no divergence in provisioning, asset classification
"As part of this process, Yes Bank has received the risk assessment Report for 2017-2018. The report observes NIL divergences in the bank's asset classification and provisioning from the RBI norms," the bank said.
L&T wins order: The construction arm of L&T has won orders across its power transmission & distribution (PT&D) business and water & effluent treatment business.
Market Opens: Benchmark indices are trading lower on the Thursday morning with Nifty hovering around 10,750 level.
At 09:18 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 52.52 points at 35981.59, while Nifty is down 26.20 points at 10767.50. About 304 shares have advanced, 495 shares declined, and 30 shares are unchanged.
Karur Vysya Bank, IOC, BPCL, HPCL, Reliance Capital, Repco Home Finance, DHFL, RIL, Kotak Mahindra Bank are among major losers, while Yes Bank is up 27 percent, while Tata Motors, L&T are other major gainers.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened lower at 70.87 per dollar on Thursday versus previous close 70.80.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are flat in the pre-opening session with Nifty trading below 10,800 level.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 46.15 points at 36080.26, while Nifty is down 2.20 points at 10791.50.
DHFL, CG Power, 8k Miles, Dish TV, Adani Power, Rel Infra are among major losers in the pre-opening session
Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open flat; 3 stocks which could give 5-11% return
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 16 points or 0.15 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,787-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Asian markets trade mixed: Asian stock markets started in a cautious mood on Thursday as investors hoped for progress in the latest Sino-US tariff talks while bracing for China trade data that are expected to show further falls in both exports and imports.
Stocks in the news: Ashok Leyland, NBCC, CreditAccess, Trident, SREI Infra, Zee News, TeamLease
NBCC India | CreditAccess Grameen | Trident | Prabhat Dairy | Godrej Industries and SREI Infrastructure are stocks which are in the news today.
Wall Street ends higher: Wall Street closed higher on Wednesday as investor optimism was stoked over hopes the United States and China could iron out a trade deal, and benign inflation data suggested the Federal Reserve would hold interest rates steady in the near term.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know
The Sensex on February 13 gave up early gains to end 119 points lower as investors booked profits in banking, auto, metal and pharma stocks in the last hour of trade while the Nifty ended tad below 10,800 levels.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 38 points or 0.35 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,765-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.