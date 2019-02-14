Market Live: Indices continue to trade in a range, Nifty around 10,750; Jan WPI at 2.76%

Wholesale prices in India has eased to 2.76 percent in January, as compared to 3.80 percent in December, due to cheaper food and fuel prices, data released by the commerce and industry ministry showed. Wholesale inflation, measured by the Wholesale Price Index (WPI), grew 3.02 percent in January 2018.

The WPI is a marker for price movements in bulk buys for traders and broadly mirrors trends in shop-end prices.