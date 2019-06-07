Market Live: Indices slip after a mild uptick, Nifty below 11,850; Manappuram tanks 10%

Indiabulls Real Estate Gains After Stake Sale By Promoters

Indiabulls Real Estate shares gained over a percent after promoters sold stake in the company to Embassy Group.

Jitu Virwani, CMD at Embassy Group told CNBC-TV18 that the Group will pick up 28 percent stake in Indiabulls Real Estate eventually but there are no plans to increase the stake from 28 percent at the moment.

Embassy met the Indiabulls promoters on Wednesday & deal funded through own funds is sealed today. Embassy has around 2.3 million square feet of total commercial portfolio.

On June 6, Indiabulls Real Estate had informed exchanges that company's promoters' strategy to focus on financial services in the long run, the promoters intend to dispose-of up to 14 percent of the fully paid-up share capital of the company (out of the aggregate 38.72 percent fully paid up share capital of the company, currently held by them) to third party investors.

Ajit Mittal, Group Executive Director at Indiabulls Group confirmed stake sale, saying promoters sold some stake to Embassy Group via block deal this morning. "The chief reason for stake sale is to focus on financial services business. We are predominantly a financial services group. The idea is to create a world class bank," he said in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

About 5.7 crore shares (12.8 percent of total paid-up equity) worth Rs 819 crore traded in multiple blocks on BSE.