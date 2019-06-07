Market Live: Indices slip after a mild uptick, Nifty below 11,850; Manappuram tanks 10%

Live now
Jun 07, 2019 12:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
SpiceJet dclines 3%: Shares of SpiceJet fell nearly 3 percent after global brokerage firm HSBC downgraded SpiceJet to reduce.
Buzzing: CESC shares gained 1.7 percent on June 7 after global brokerage firm Citi has a buy call on the stock and raised its target price to Rs 891 from Rs 871 earlier.
The top gainers from the NSE include Bharti Infratel, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bharti Airtel, Vedanta and IndusInd Bank while the top losers are Dr Reddy's Labs, Cipla, Coal India, Reliance Industries and Adani Ports.
Market Update: Indian indices are trading flat with Nifty hovering around 11,850.
The Sensex is up 0.25 points at 39529.97, while Nifty is up 6.50 points at 11850.30. About 948 shares have advanced, 1122 shares declined, and 113 shares are unchanged.
Top upgrades for FY20E includes names like UPL, State Bank of India, Tata Motors and Tata Steel have seen EPS upgrades of 32.4 percent, 23.3 percent, and 9.3 percent respectively.
Shares of Wipro is trading higher after company appointed Azim Premji as non-executive director for 5 years and re-appointed Rishad Premji as whole-time director. Azim Premji to retire from his current position as executive chairman & MD.
'RBI played it safe with rate cut, wants to align with the overall fiscal policy'
The MPC has been trying to convey a larger message that the policy was not just about rates but also about a better fit into fiscal policy and looking at regulation in a larger context.
Indiabulls Real Estate Gains After Stake Sale By Promoters
Indiabulls Real Estate shares gained over a percent after promoters sold stake in the company to Embassy Group.
Jitu Virwani, CMD at Embassy Group told CNBC-TV18 that the Group will pick up 28 percent stake in Indiabulls Real Estate eventually but there are no plans to increase the stake from 28 percent at the moment.
Embassy met the Indiabulls promoters on Wednesday & deal funded through own funds is sealed today. Embassy has around 2.3 million square feet of total commercial portfolio.
On June 6, Indiabulls Real Estate had informed exchanges that company's promoters' strategy to focus on financial services in the long run, the promoters intend to dispose-of up to 14 percent of the fully paid-up share capital of the company (out of the aggregate 38.72 percent fully paid up share capital of the company, currently held by them) to third party investors.
Ajit Mittal, Group Executive Director at Indiabulls Group confirmed stake sale, saying promoters sold some stake to Embassy Group via block deal this morning. "The chief reason for stake sale is to focus on financial services business. We are predominantly a financial services group. The idea is to create a world class bank," he said in an interview to CNBC-TV18.
About 5.7 crore shares (12.8 percent of total paid-up equity) worth Rs 819 crore traded in multiple blocks on BSE.
DBL Bangalore Nidagatta Highways Private Limited, wholly owned subsidiary of Dilip Buildcon has received the appointed date i.e. May 14, 2019 by the National Highways Authority of India
Since the new government at the Centre is settled, the focus now shifts on the execution of poll promises. BJP's manifesto envisages overall infrastructure investment to the tune of Rs 100 lakh crore by 2022.
Prestige Bullish on Office Space Market
"We are bullish on the office space market and demand is quite steady," Irfan Razack, CMD, Prestige Estates said in an interview to CNBC-TV18.
"We are optimistic on the real estate market and working on a few deals in Mumbai," he said, adding prices have not moved upwards due to supply glut.
Market Outlook
Mahesh Nandurkar of CLSA told CNBC-TV18 that earnings growth for CLSA's coverage in Q4FY19 was 36 percent YoY as the low base of losses in the financial sector kicked in.
He said earnings missed estimates for half the stocks and also resulted in FY20 earnings downgrades for a similar number.
"Select banks, IT, cement companies, capital goods/power and property had a positive tone to results. Sectors on the weaker side include autos, staples, and pharma," he added.
Rupee Update
The rupee traded marginally higher at 69.26 a dollar against 69.27 in previous session, after the Reserve Bank cut key interest rates by 0.25 percentage point.
To boost the sagging economy, the RBI Thursday lowered its benchmark lending rate to a nearly nine-year low of 5.75 percent and changed its monetary policy stance to accommodative, leaving space for future rate cuts.
Forex traders said investors welcomed the RBI policy decision as this would help to boost the slowing economy.
GIPCL starts solar power project: GIPCL has successfully commissioned 75 MW Solar Power Project at Gujarat Solar Park, Village Charanka, Dist. Patan, Gujarat, in a phased manner.
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee is trading flat at 69.25 per dollar against previous close 69.27.
Here are the top eight chart picks from different brokerages that could give 16-50 percent upside in medium term.
Market Update: After a flat start the benchmark indices slipped with Nifty trading below 11,800 level.
At 09:47 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 158.12 points or 0.40% at 39371.60, and the Nifty down 46.90 points or 0.40% at 11796.90. About 580 shares have advanced, 864 shares declined, and 75 shares are unchanged.
Indiabulls Group is looking to exit the real estate business so that it can get regulatory approvals for the proposed merger of Indiabulls Housing Finance with the Lakshmi Vilas Bank.
Buzzing: Share price of Sagar Cements gained 3.5 percent in the early trade on Friday after company reported robust cement sales and production in the month of May 2019.
Market Opens: It is flat start for the Indian indices on Friday with Nifty around 11,850.
At 09:16 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 41.81 points or 0.11% at 39487.91, and the Nifty down 7.30 points or 0.06% at 11836.50. About 309 shares have advanced, 242 shares declined, and 22 shares are unchanged.
BPCL, HUL, RIL, Maruti Suzuki are among major losers on the Indices, while gainers are Indiabulls Housing, Yes Bank, Gail, Zee Entertainment, IndusInd Bank, Godrej Properties and Page Industries.
Among the sectors, metal, bank and IT are trading higher, while some selling seen in the energy, FMCG and pharma.
Reliance Life Insurance Company making an open offer to acquire 13.82 crore shares of Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management at Rs 230 per share. Open Offer opens on July 16 and will close on July 29.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened higher at 69.19 per dollar on Friday against previous close 69.27.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading flat to marginally higher in the pre-opening session.
At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 4.65 points or 0.01% at 39534.37, and the Nifty up 39.10 points or 0.33% at 11882.90.
US markets end higher: Wall Street's main indexes closed higher after a choppy session on Thursday as investors grew more optimistic on trade after reports that the United States is considering a delay in imposing tariffs on Mexican imports.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 26 points or 0.22 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,857-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Asian markets trade lower: Asian share markets dithered on Friday as investors waited for concrete signs of progress in the US-Mexican trade standoff, while bracing for a US jobs report that could sway the course of interest rates there.
Indiabulls Real Estate | Just Dial | Linde India | CreditAccess Grameen | JSW Steel and Ruchira Papers are stocks which are in the news today.