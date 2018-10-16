Market Live: Sensex climbs 300 pts again, rupee near day's high; Federal Bank, Delta Corp rally

Emkay Sees 68% Upside in Delta Corp after Strong Q2 Earnings:

Gaming company Delta Corp jumped 8 percent intraday as research house Emkay expects the stock to return 68 percent over one year after strong earnings for September quarter.

Emkay Research has reiterated its Buy call on the stock with a target price at Rs 380 per share, implying potential upside of 68 percent after the company's profit was ahead of expectations.

"We were positively surprised by highest ever Goa Casino revenue of Rs 200 crore. This shows that DELTA is gaining market share from small land based casinos post disruption caused by license fees hike," the brokerage firm said.

The country's largest gaming company said profit in Q2FY19 grew by 11 percent year-on-year to Rs 47.7 crore and revenue surged 39 percent to Rs 201 crore.