Market Live: Sensex climbs 300 pts again, rupee near day's high; Federal Bank, Delta Corp rally

Oct 16, 2018 02:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Buzzing: Shares of Future Retail gained more than 14 percent on the report that Amazon is likely to buy 7-8% stake in the company.
Emkay Sees 68% Upside in Delta Corp after Strong Q2 Earnings:
Gaming company Delta Corp jumped 8 percent intraday as research house Emkay expects the stock to return 68 percent over one year after strong earnings for September quarter.
Emkay Research has reiterated its Buy call on the stock with a target price at Rs 380 per share, implying potential upside of 68 percent after the company's profit was ahead of expectations.
"We were positively surprised by highest ever Goa Casino revenue of Rs 200 crore. This shows that DELTA is gaining market share from small land based casinos post disruption caused by license fees hike," the brokerage firm said.
The country's largest gaming company said profit in Q2FY19 grew by 11 percent year-on-year to Rs 47.7 crore and revenue surged 39 percent to Rs 201 crore.
Market Extends Rally:
Benchmark indices extended rally again in the afternoon with the Sensex rising 294.51 points to 35,159.61 and the Nifty up 78.90 points at 10,591.40.
Buyback in State Run Companies?
India may look to raise Rs 20,000 crore ($2.71 billion) in 2018/19 fiscal year via buyback of shares in state-run companies including Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd (ONGC), local TV channels reported today, citing government sources.
This could help the government partly meet its budgetary target of raising Rs 80,000 crore ($10.86 billion) through sale of its stake in state companies in the current fiscal year.
Last month, ONGC sought an exemption from the government request to buy back government-held shares in the company and said it needed the funds for its own capital expenditures. Source: Reuters.
Zee Media Corporation Jumps 17% On Stellar Earnings Performance in Q2:
Zee Media Corporation shares surged nearly 17 percent intraday after the company reported stellar earnings performance in Q2.
Consolidated net profit during the quarter grew sharply to Rs 17.25 crore against Rs 3.79 crore reported in year-ago period.
Consolidated income from operations during the reported quarter stood at Rs 168.6 crore, a growth of 35.5 percent year-on-year, the company said.
The company said results are not comparable consequent to acquisition of Akaash News.
Crude Update:
Oil prices erased gains to trade lower, though Iranian oil exports this month have fallen from September ahead of US sanctions against Tehran that are set to start in November.
International benchmark Brent crude for December delivery fell 0.41 percent, to $80.45 per barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery was down 0.40 percent at $71.49 a barrel.
Iran has exported 1.33 million barrels per day (bpd) to countries including India, China and Turkey in the first two weeks of October, according to Refinitiv Eikon data. That was down from 1.6 million bpd in September, the data showed.
The October exports are a sharp drop from the 2.5 million bpd exported in April before US President Donald Trump withdrew from a multi-lateral nuclear deal with Iran in May and ordered the re-imposition of economic sanctions on the country, the third-largest producer among the members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). Source: Reuters.
DQ Entertainment in Focus:
DQE, the entertainment production and distribution company, announced new broadcast and licensing agreements for its globally popular property The Jungle Book that will see the Mowgli and his Jungle Friends swing into the American market by launching in Sinclair Broadcast Group’s children's Channel KidsClick this year.
The animated series produced by DQ Entertainment will air on KidsClick channel soon, the company said.
Sinclair Broadcast Group , one of the largest and most diversified television broadcasting organisation in The US owns and operates 192 Television Stations and 611 Channels all across USA. Kidsclick – their children’s channel that has a reach in over 75 million households will be broadcasting all the three seasons of the Jungle Book series.
Federal Bank Q2 Profit Rises 0.9%
Federal Bank's second quarter (July-September) profit grew 0.9 percent year-on-year to Rs 266 crore, impacted by sharp rise in bad loans provision. However, other income, operating income and NII helped the bottomline.
Net interest income during the quarter increased 13.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,022.5 crore, the bank said.
Hero Moto Q2 preview: Brokerages see fall in profit on slow revenue growth
Brokerage houses expect Hero MotoCorp's profit to de-grow in the range of 5-15 percent year-on-year for the quarter due to weak operational performance and slow revenue growth.
Rupee at Day's High:
The Indian rupee is trading near day's high, up 10 paise at 73.72 against the US dollar.
Hathway Cable, DEN Network, GTPL Hathway jump up to 20% on RIL stake buy buzz:
Share price of Hathway Cable and DEN Network gained up to 7 percent intraday on news Reliance Industries is likely to buy controlling stake in both the companies. Shares of GTPL Hathway rallied 20 percent intraday.
Reliance Industries (RIL) is likely to announce acquisition of Hathway Cable and Den Network on October 17, CNBC-TV18 reported quoting sources.
RIL is likely to buy stake via fresh equity issuance, which is likely to trigger an open offer for both companies, it added.
The deal will help boost Reliance Jio's GigaFiber services as it expands its subscriber base. This deal is going to add premium customers for Jio improving their ARPU.
Dividend stocks can help weather volatility; top 10 names that are a buy now
Dividend-paying stocks make an ideal portfolio play especially in times of crisis. These stocks tend to absorb the volatility and remain relatively stronger in such a scenario
OPEC's Barkindo Says Global Spare Oil Capacity Shrinking
OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said global spare oil capacity was shrinking, adding that producers and companies should increase their production capacities and invest more to meet current demand.
Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-OPEC countries participating in a supply-reduction agreement are on course to reach 100 percent compliance, Barkindo said on Tuesday during the IHS CERA conference. Source: Reuters.
IT Companies File Lawsuit Against US Immigration Agency
An IT advocacy group representing more than 1,000 small IT companies mostly run by Indian-Americans has filed a lawsuit against the US immigration agency for issuing H-1B visas for shorter than three years durations.
The H1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. The technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.
These visas are typically issued for three to six years to employers to hire a foreign worker.
Alembic Pharma Gets USFDA Approval For Anti-diabetic Drug
Alembic Pharmaceuticals stock rallied 2.65 percent intraday owing to approval from the US health regulator for anti-diabetic drug.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received tentative approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) Alogliptin tablets, which are available in 6.25 mg, 12.5 mg and 25mg strengths.
The company said the tentatively approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product, Nesina tablets of Takeda Pharms USA.
Market Update:
Benchmark indices continued to trade higher with the Sensex rising 235.42 points to 35,100.52 and the Nifty climbing 56.80 points to 10,569.30, driven by banking & financial and auto stocks.
About three shares advanced for every share falling on the BSE.
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee is trading lower by 10 paise at 73.93 per dollar on Tuesday. It opened marginally higher at 73.80 per dollar versus previous close 73.83.
Top gainers and losers on the Sensex:
Results reaction: Shares of South Indian Bank added 16 percent after company reported strong September quarter numbers. Its profit jumped sharply to Rs 70.1 crore versus Rs 4.3 crore and net interest income rose to Rs 506.5 crore.
Future Retail and Amazon Deal
The deal between Future Retail and Amazon is expected to be signed in the next two weeks, reports CNBC-TV18 quoting sources.
Amazon is likely to buy 7-8 percent stake in Future Retail through investment arm and both companies are in final stages of preparing agreement, could include exclusivity clauses, sources said.
LTI and PTC Unveil IoT Center of Excellence
Larsen & Toubro Infotech, a technology consulting and digital solutions company, in alliance with USA-based PTC Inc., today unveiled a state-of-the-art
Center of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, focused on Internet of Things (IoT)-based innovations.
The CoE will focus specifically on Industry 4.0 solutions in manufacturing and oil & gas sectors.
Market Extends Rally
Benchmark indices extended rally with the Sensex rising 300 points, driven by buying across sectors barring pharma.
Nifty Bank, Auto, Financial Service and Metal indices gained over a percent each while the Nifty Midcap index, too, rose over a percent.
The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 312.89 points to 35,177.99 and the 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 83.50 points to 10,596.
Sterlite Technologies Rallies on Long Term Contract from Indian Navy:
Sterlite Technologies share price gained more than 4 percent intraday after the company received purchase order for designing, building and managing the Indian Navy’s digital network.
"This Rs 3,500-crore project is a multi-year contract, which will include design, execution, operations and maintenance of the Navy Digital Network," the company said.
The company had in February 2018 announced the award of the advanced purchase order (APO) for this project.
Jefferies Maintains Buy on Indian Energy Exchange
Jefferies has retained its Buy call on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,050, implying potential upside of 25 percent after the company reported double-digit volume growth of 18 percent in Q2FY19.
CERC order has set the tone for stable pricing and Indian Energy Exchange is expected to benefit from volume growth on stable pricing and cost base, the global brokerage house said.
Brokerages Remain Upbeat On Indiabulls Housing Finance Post Q2
JPMorgan, Macquarie, as well as CLSA maintained their rating on Indiabulls Housing Finance post Q2 results and sees 40-60 percent upside from current levels.
Indiabulls Housing Finance (IBHFL) reported a profit of Rs 1,044.1 crore for the second quarter of the current fiscal, up 21.2 percent over the year-ago period. The company's profit after tax (PAT) was Rs 861.3 crore during July-September quarter of 2017-18.
Reacting to the results, JPMorgan maintained its overweight rating on Indiabulls Housing Finance with a target price of Rs 1600 post Q2 results which translate into an upside of 68 percent from Monday’s closing price of Rs 948.70..
Indiabulls Housing Finance Off Its Opening High
Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance (IBHFL) climbed as much as 3 percent in early trade but erased some gains to trade with moderate gains, after the company reported strong results for the second quarter.
IBHFL reported a profit of Rs 1,044.1 crore for the July-September quarter, a 21.2 percent jump from last year.
The company's total revenue for Q2 was Rs 4,255.3 crore, up from Rs 3,452.5 crore in the same quarter last year.
IBHFL also said it closed September 2018 with cash and liquid investments of Rs 21,249.7 crore.
"Home sales, especially in our core segment of mid-income affordable housing have been strong and strengthening by the passing day. We are very well positioned to grow our business by 20 percent plus in the current macro environment," IBHFL managing director Gagan Banga said talking to PTI.
Infosys PAT likely to get a push on higher growth, margin expansion
Infosys' profit for September quarter is likely to get a push on the back of higher growth, margin expansion as well as the absence of one-time loss related to Panaya downgrade, multiple analysts said in their reports.
HPCL Results Date
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation said the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on November 1 to consider the unaudited financial results for the half year & second quarter ended September 30, 2018.
ICICI Bank on Buyers' Radar
The Reserve Bank of India has approved the appointment of Sandeep Bakhshi as Managing Director & CEO of the bank for a period of three years with effect from October 15, 2018.
The board had approved the appointment of Sandeep Bakhshi as an Additional Director and Wholetime Director and Chief Operating Officer of the bank effective from June 19, 2018 which was subsequently approved by RBI on July 31, 2018 and the Shareholders of the bank on September 12, 2018.
The board at its meeting held on October 4, 2018 had approved the appointment of Bakhshi as Managing Director & CEO for a period of five years until October 3, 2023, subject to regulatory and other approvals.