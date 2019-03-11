Market Live: Sensex above 37k, Nifty gains 120 pts; auto, metal stocks surge

Live now
Mar 11, 2019 03:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
NBCC secures new orders: NBCC (India) has secured new works from Raipur SMART City Limited (RSCL) for various infrastructure projects.
Godfrey Phillips gains: Shares touched 52-week high of Rs 1,042.50, rising 9 percent intraday Monday after company clarified on the news report about violation of the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) laws by the company.
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys has entered into a Joint Development Agreement with Adventz Finance to develop the property situated at No.44, Chowringhee Road, Kolkata.
Sensex may hit 100k before 2030; expect 15% CAGR over 3 yrs post elections: Dipan Mehta
The trend may continue for a few more weeks, but large scale follow up buying is likely to emerge only if there is a favourable outcome in the Lok Sabha elections.
JUST IN | Moody's upgrades Central Bank & IOB's ratings to Ba2 from Ba3
IFCI gains 5%: IFCI shares rallied 5 percent after the company exit from two large exposures in thermal power sector.
RITES declares dividend: The board of directors of the company declared an interim dividend at the rate of 40% of paid up share capital (Rs 4 per share of Rs 10 each).
Why Punjab National Bank could have upside of about 20%
Nifty is trading above its three major simple moving averages 20-DMA, 50-DMA and 200-DMA that are placed between 10,830 and 10,870.
Metal stocks have further consolidated their gains. JSL Hisar is the biggest gainer, up about 5 percent. Jindal Steel and Nalco are up more than 4 percent. The Nifty Metal index is up 2.5 percent.
The country's largest cooler company Symphony is now looking to capture the commercial space through the launch of products for office spaces. In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Achal Bakeri, Chairman and Managing Director, Symphony, said they will be rolling out portable air-coolers for commercial spaces. Read more
Just In | Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited has secured new orders of Rs.1,288 Crores. The details are as follows:
• Transmission & Distribution business has secured projects of Rs 771 crore primarily in international markets
• Two projects in Oil and Gas business totalling Rs 517 crore
First Cut | SBI ups the ante, but banks unlikely to see any impact on margins
SBI's move to link savings bank deposits above Rs 1 lakh with the repo rate will affect 12.8 per cent of its total liabilities
Shares of Aurionpro Solutions gained 5.2 percent intraday Monday after company won a prestigious order from Bharat Electronic. Read more
Energy stocks are in the focus today. Hindustan Petroleum is up 6 percent, BPCL is up 4 percent and IOC is higher by nearly 4 percent. Nifty Energy index is up over 2 percent.
Just in | Power Mech Projects Limited has received contract for project worth Rs 1,238 crore from Water Resources Department, Government of Andhra Pradesh. The stock has jumped about 3 percent on the news.
Buzzing: Jet Airways shares gained 3 percent after a media report claimed that the company received fresh credit from Punjab National Bank. Also sources said Etihad Airways board of directors will discuss revival plan for the company.
Buzzing: Shares of Ashoka Buildcon have surged 6 percent after the company's subsidiary received LoA from NHAI.
NDA likely to win 264 seats, 141 for UPA in Lok Sabha election: Opinion poll
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will sweep a majority of parliamentary seats up for grabs in the election starting April 11, a nationwide opinion poll has shown.
Broad market indices at this hour
As Nifty reclaims 11K, 242 stocks in Nifty500 gain 10-100%; time to buy?
Nifty50 might have reclaimed 11,000 for the first time since February, but majority of the action was seen in the small & midcaps.
Ashoka Buildcon's subsidiary Ashoka Concessions Limited has received a Letter of Award (LOA) from National Highways Authority of India Hybrid Annuity Mode under Bharatmala in the State of Karnataka. The accepted Bid Project Cost is Rs1382 Crore.
Shares of Unichem Laboratories added 3.2 percent intraday Monday after successful inspection at Ghaziabad facility by USFDA. Read more
Spot air fares go through the roof as IndiGo, Jet Airways cancel flights
Major carriers IndiGo ( InterGlobe Aviation) and Jet Airways cancelled nearly 200 flights every day since February, driving up ticket prices booked 7-15 days before the date of travel as compared to prices in January when the schedule was normal, The Financial Express reported.
With rupee higher about 0.3 percent intraday at 69.91/$, the IT stocks are trading subdued, on otherwise a bullish day for equity market. The Nifty IT index is down marginally, dragged by stocks like Tata Elxsi, Mindtree and Tech Mahindra.
PSU banks have surged in day's trade. IDBI is the highest gainer rising over 4 percent. Overall, Nifty PSU Bank index has surged 2.6%.