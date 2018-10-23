Market Live: Selling pressure continues as Nifty slips below 10,150, Sensex down 300 points

Live now
Oct 23, 2018 01:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market under pressure: The benchmark indices slipped further in the afternoon trade with Nifty slipped below 10,150.
The Sensex is down 305.51 points at 33828.87, while the Nifty is down 114.90 points at 10130.40. About 648 shares have advanced, 1708 shares declined, and 1221 shares are unchanged.
All sectoral indices are trading in red:
GNA Axles Q2: The company's net profit rose 52 percent at Rs 16.2 crore against Rs 10.6 crore. Revenue was up 41 percent at Rs 227.2 crore versus Rs 161 crore, YoY.
TVS Motor Q2 result: TVS Motor on Tuesday reported a fall of 0.9 percent (year-on-year) in its net profit for the September quarter at Rs 211.31 crore. The company had reported a profit of Rs 216.16 crore during the same quarter of last year.
Its revenue rose to Rs 4,993.4 crore for the quarter under review, a rise of 23 percent from the revenue of Rs 4,064.72 crore for the corresponding quarter of FY18.
At 13:15 hrs TVS Motor Company was quoting at Rs 526.50, up Rs 9.85, or 1.91 percent on the BSE.
"The upfront fees to be paid will impact distribution model. Some shift to other products like insurance may take place due to new norms," said Gupta.
Market Update Equity benchmarks have been choppy through the day, with the Nifty trading below 10,200.
The Sensex is down 131.84 points or 0.39% at 34,002.54, while the Nifty is lower by 57.30 points or 0.56% at 10188.00. The market breadth is negative as 752 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,520 shares, while 1302 shares were unchanged.
HDFC, Tata Motors, and Indiabulls Housing are the top gainers, while Asian Paints and Wipro have lost the most.
Maindtree gains 2%: The stock gained nearly 2 percent after seeing correction for previous three consecutive sessions, as JPMorgan upgraded the stock to overweight on attractive valuations.
After recent sharp fall, JPMorgan said the current price appears attractive entry for 30 percent potential upside over 9-12 months. It expects the stock to go up to Rs 1,050 with just one strong quarter.
JUST IN | Supreme Court has allowed Reliance Communications time till December 15 to repay Rs 550 crore to Ericsson, CNBC-TV18 reported.
RBL Bank Q2 result: The company has reported Q2 net profit at Rs 204.5 crore, Gross NPA at Rs 645 crore, while net NPA at Rs 338.5 crore.
Buzzing: GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals stock fell 3.5 percent as brokerage houses maintained bearish stance on the stock after weak earnings in September quarter.
IDFC Securities has retained underperformer rating on the stock with a target price at Rs 1,185, implying potential downside of 14 percent. "Rich valuations and limited near-term triggers will cap upside," it said.
Ambuja Cements slips ahead of Q3 numbers: Ambuja Cements shares down 4 percent ahead of its September quarter numbers to be declared later today.
Ashish Chaturmohta Markets opened on the positive note on October 23 but failed to sustain its gains. The Nifty was rangebound for most of the session and slipped in the last hour of trade.
Rupee Updates: The Indian rupee is trading near the day's low of 73.82 per dollar.
Top Gainers and Losers on the Sensex:
Buzzing: Shares of Lakshmi Machine Works slipped 7 percent as company's profit declined in the quarter ended September 2018.
The company's Q2 profit declined 12.6 percent to Rs 40 crore versus Rs 46.2 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.
Just when we thought that things have started to stabalise, bears reinforced their dominance on D-Street, last week. The S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty50 were down by over 1 percent for the week ended October 19.
Shares of Hindustan Zinc are trading lower as the company reported a drop in net profit, but declared a higher-than-expected interim dividend.
Analysts have remained positive on the dividend declaration and in-line estimates. They expect a good second half of this fiscal for the company.
Market Update Equity benchmarks are off their low points, with the Nifty trading around 10,200-mark.
The Sensex is down 117.24 points or 0.34% at 34017.14, while the Nifty is down 42.00 points or 0.41% at 10203.30. The market breadth is negative as 767 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,130 shares, while 1,676 shares are unchanged.
Among sectors, IT is the biggest loser, followed by energy, pharma and PSU banks. The midcap index is marginally lower.
Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) rose 2.5 percent intraday Tuesday as company is going to consider buyback of its equity shares.
Here is what brokerages are talking about Hindustan Zinc stock
Brokerage: JPMorgan | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 290 | Upside: 3%
The global research firm said that the Q2 profit and EBITDA were in line with estimates. The declaration of large dividend is a strong positive. It expects the second half to be materially stronger than the first half.
Edelweiss | Rating: Buy | Target: Cut to Rs 312 | Upside:10 percent
The brokerage house said that Q2 performance was in line and the outlook is benign on favourable volumes. It expects EBITDA growth led by volume ramp-up, lower haulage cost and better grades. It has cut target to adjust for higher than expected interim dividend.
Brokerage: Citi | Rating: Neutral | Target: Cut to Rs 270 | Downside: 4.5 percent
Citi believes that Q2 was impacted due to higher cost, lower realizations and volumes. It sees costs at peak and expects improvement in the second half. It has cut target price to factor in higher costs.
A fall in Asian Paints has spilled over to other paint stocks as well. Here is a look at the chart of Asian Paints, Kansai Nerolac and Berger Paints.
Buzzing Stock: Shares of Orient Press have fallen 4 percent as the company received an order from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to close its Tarapur plant. The company received a letter from MPCB for violation of certain conditions/provisions of water (Preventions & Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and the air (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 by a plant of the company located at Tarapur Industrial Area, Boisar, Palghar.
Here is a look at how different sectors are performing on the Nifty. Take a look at the chart below.
Market Update Equity benchmarks have continued to trade lower, with the Sensex falling over 250 points, while the Nifty traded below 10,200-mark.
The Sensex is down 268.66 points or 0.79% at 33865.72, while the Nifty is down 85.30 points or 0.83% at 10160.00. The market breadth is negative as 397 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,095 shares, while 2,080 shares were unchanged.
Shares of IndusInd Bank and Tata Motors are the top gainers, while Asian Paints, ONGC and HPCL have lost the most.
Shares of IndusInd Bank are up over 3 percent after having a sharp fall on Monday. Here is a look a its intraday chart.
Result Reaction: Shares of Asian Paints fell 5 percent in early trade after the company posted a drop in profit. The company reported a Q2 net profit of Rs 506 crore, down from Rs 593.66 crore year on year (YoY). Also reported an operating margin of 16.9 percent, as against 18.8 percent YoY.
HCL Technologies is expected to report steady earnings for the quarter ended September 2018, brokerage firms said. The company will declare its results on October 23.