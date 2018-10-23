Market Live: Selling pressure continues as Nifty slips below 10,150, Sensex down 300 points

TVS Motor Q2 result: TVS Motor on Tuesday reported a fall of 0.9 percent (year-on-year) in its net profit for the September quarter at Rs 211.31 crore. The company had reported a profit of Rs 216.16 crore during the same quarter of last year.

Its revenue rose to Rs 4,993.4 crore for the quarter under review, a rise of 23 percent from the revenue of Rs 4,064.72 crore for the corresponding quarter of FY18.

At 13:15 hrs TVS Motor Company was quoting at Rs 526.50, up Rs 9.85, or 1.91 percent on the BSE.