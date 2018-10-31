Market Live: Selling grips indices as Sensex falls over 200 points; Nifty gives up 10,150

Live now
Oct 31, 2018 10:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Dr Reddy’s falls 6%
Market opens
Market at pre-open
Crude Update:
SGX Nifty Update:
Asian markets trade strong:
Wall Street gains:
Market Update Sudden selling has gripped D-Street as the Sensex is trading over 200 points lower. The Nifty has given up 10,150.
The Sensex is down 214.93 points or 0.63% at 33676.20, while the Nifty is down 75.60 points or 0.74% at 10122.80. The market breadth is negative as 789 shares advanced, against a decline of 870 shares, while 1,983 shares were unchanged.
Shares of Infosys, HDFC, and Indiabulls Housing are the top gainers, while Tata Steel, Coal India and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories have lost the most.
JUST IN | According to reports on CNBC-TV18, the Securities and Exchange Board of India is not in favour of a merger between MCX and National Stock Exchange.
Market Update Equity benchmarks are off their high points, but the Nifty is holding 10,200.
The Sensex is up 24.31 points or 0.07% at 33915.44, while the Nifty is higher by 10.10 points or 0.10% at 10208.50. The market breadth is positive as 980 shares advanced, against a decline of 472 shares, while 2,190 shares were unchanged.
Infosys, HDFC, UPL and Indiabulls Housing are the top gainers, while Coal India, Tata Steel, and Dr Reddy’s have lost the most.
ALERT | The Indian rupee has touched 74 per US dollar mark yet again.
Here are the two big newsmakers on Tuesday morning. Shares of Tata Global are down around 7 percent, while Cummins India has risen 12 percent as investors are reacting to their September quarter results announcement.
Dr Reddy’s falls 6% Shares of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories fell over 6 percent on Tuesday morning as investors reacted to the company receiving observations for its Duvvada unit.
The drug maker said it got Form 483 with 8 observations from US FDA for its injectable plant in Duvvada.
“This is to inform you that the audit of our formulations manufacturing facility at Duvvada, Visakhapatnam, by the US FDA, has been completed today,” the company said in a statement to stock exchanges.
“We have been issued a Form 483 with 8 (eight) observations, which we are addressing,” the company added.
The company didn’t disclose the nature of these observations.
The US drug regulator conveys its concerns on manufacturing practices through Form 483. Companies that receive observations must respond in writing with a corrective and preventive action plan in 15 days.
The company's Duvvada unit, known as FTO-VII, manufactures cytotoxic and hormonal injectables is under warning since November 2015, blocking any new approvals.
The inspection has begun on October 22.
Market opens It’s a higher start for the market on Tuesday morning. The Nifty is above 10,200-mark.
The Sensex is up 136.70 points or 0.40% at 34027.83, while the Nifty is higher by 40.50 points or 0.40% at 10238.90. The market breadth is positive as 566 shares advanced, against a decline of 281 shares, while 2,795 shares were unchanged.
Shares of Cummins India are up around 12 percent on the back of robust Q2 numbers. Bank of Baroda is higher by 3 percent ahead of its September quarter results announcement.
Yes Bank, HDFC, and Indiabulls Housing are the top gainers, while Coal India, Tata Steel, and Dr Reddy’s are the top losers.
Market at pre-open Equity benchmarks are trading higher in pre-opening trade.
At 09:03 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 94.73 points or 0.28% at 33985.86, while the Nifty is higher by 28.40 points or 0.28% at 10226.80.
The Indian rupee opened weak at 73.92 per US dollar.
Crude Update: Oil prices climbed for the first time in three days on Wednesday, but rising supply and fears over the outlook for demand amid the US-China trade war kept pressure on the market, reported Reuters.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, a gain of 62 points or 0.61 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,290.50-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Asian markets trade strong: Asian stocks pulled away from 20-month lows to eke out small gains on Wednesday, thanks to a rebound on Wall Street though investors remained cautious after a torrid October month that saw trillions of dollars wiped out of global equity markets, reported Reuters.
Wall Street gains: Major US stock indexes jumped more than 1 percent on Tuesday, helped by strong gains for chip and transport stocks as investors took advantage of cheaper prices following a steep recent pullback for equities, reported Reuters.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.