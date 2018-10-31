Market Live: Selling grips indices as Sensex falls over 200 points; Nifty gives up 10,150

Dr Reddy’s falls 6% Shares of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories fell over 6 percent on Tuesday morning as investors reacted to the company receiving observations for its Duvvada unit.

The drug maker said it got Form 483 with 8 observations from US FDA for its injectable plant in Duvvada.

“This is to inform you that the audit of our formulations manufacturing facility at Duvvada, Visakhapatnam, by the US FDA, has been completed today,” the company said in a statement to stock exchanges.

“We have been issued a Form 483 with 8 (eight) observations, which we are addressing,” the company added.

The company didn’t disclose the nature of these observations.

The US drug regulator conveys its concerns on manufacturing practices through Form 483. Companies that receive observations must respond in writing with a corrective and preventive action plan in 15 days.

The company's Duvvada unit, known as FTO-VII, manufactures cytotoxic and hormonal injectables is under warning since November 2015, blocking any new approvals.

The inspection has begun on October 22.