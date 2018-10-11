Market Live: PSU banks drag indices, Sensex down over 800 points; Nifty falls 2%

View on market fall: ​Dheeraj Singh, Head of Investments- Taurus Asset Management Co said, “Indian stock markets have fallen sharply on Thursday. This is a continuation of the sharp fall we have witnessed in the stock prices over the last couple of weeks (except for one or two days of exception).

"While most of the earlier fall could be attributed largely to domestic factors - be it the IL&FS effect and fears of contagion thereon, or the ever increasing fuel prices due to the combined effect of weakening rupee and rising global crude prices etc. – the reason for today’s fall is clearly global with the US markets falling sharply after President Trump’s acerbic comments against the Federal Reserve and the consequent sharp fall witnessed in all the major Asian markets today,"he added.

Additionally, two reports published on the eve of the annual IMF-World Bank meeting in Bali, Indonesia have also contributed to market jitters. An IMF report which predicts that the world economy will grow at a slower pace than what was expected earlier (3.7% vs the earlier predicted 3.9%) – led by the upcoming sanctions on Iran – and a World Bank report highlighting the risks of the extremely high debt levels (public and private) in the major economies of the world.



Incidentally, the global debt report published by the World Bank shows India in a significantly favourable light as compared to both advanced as well as emergent economies. Combined Public and Private Debt for India stood at 125% of annual GDP, while the corresponding figure for a country like China was twice as much at 250% of annual GDP," he further said.