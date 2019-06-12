Market Live: Nifty slips below 11,900, Sensex falls 250 pts; all sectoral indices except metals in the red

Live now
Jun 12, 2019 01:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee is trading near the day's hug. It gained 12 paise at 69.32 per dollar against previous close 69.44.
D-Street Buzz: Auto stocks slip led by Maruti; banking stocks drag, Indiabulls Housing most active
The breadth of the market favoured the declines as 670 stocks advanced and 1032 declined while 395 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 954 stocks advanced, 1323 declined and 142 remained unchanged.
Shares of Reliance Capital tanked 6.76 percent and Reliance Home Finance fell 7.88 percent after their statutory auditor Price Waterhouse & Co Chartered Accountants LLP resigned.
Midcaps may outperform in next 1 year; positive on banks and autos: Karvy
India is better placed among Emerging Market space from a medium to long term perspective.
Market Extends Losses
Benchmark indices extended losses in afternoon trade with the Sensex falling 299.41 points to 39,651.05 and the Nifty50 trading 89.80 points lower at 11,875.80.
The market breadth was in favour of bears. About 1,325 shares declined against 909 advancing shares on the BSE.
All sectoral indices traded in the red barring Metals.
Indiabulls Housing (down 7.75 percent), Yes Bank (3.12 percent), Bharti Infratel (2.1 percent), Tech Mahindra (1.99 percent) and Kotak Mahindra Bank (1.93 percent) were top losers among Nifty50 stocks.
Gainers were Tata Steel (up 2.13 percent), GAIL (1.21 percent), and ONGC (0.97 percent).
Tata Steel on Buyers' Radar
Shares of Tata Steel soared as much as 3 percent intraday despite the European Commission formally blocking the proposed European steel joint venture with ThyssenKrupp AG.
The EU antitrust regulators prohibited the merger saying the deal would push up the steel prices and discourage competition.
The merger between Tata Steel and ThyssenKrupp AG was aimed at creating the second largest European steel company after ArcelorMittal. However, the plans were disbanded by the companies on expectations that the EU would refuse the deal.
Just In
Infosys is selected by Finnish postal service Posti as a strategic partner for the digital transformation of its business and IT services.
"Through this engagement, Infosys will drive the modernisation of Posti’s IT applications and infrastructure, helping it move to a flexible IT service model. This will also strengthen Posti’s ability to respond to changes in customer needs with agility and provide a seamless customer user experience through a dedicated command centre," company said in its filing.
Sintex Industries shares fell 3 percent after company defaulted on interest payment of Rs 112.5 crore due June 11.
Parag Milk Foods Clocks Rs 70-cr revenue in FY19 from Sonipat plant
Parag Milk Foods earned a revenue of about Rs 70 crore last fiscal from its manufacturing facility at Sonipat in Haryana that the company acquired from Danone and is targeting up to Rs 160 crore this financial year on better demand for its products in the northern market.
Mumbai-based Parag Milk acquired Sonepat plant in April last year and started commercial operations in August to expand its footprint in the north and northeast India. Source: PTI
Govt's proposal to roll out 2 & 3-wheeler EVs by 2025 is ill-timed: Rajiv Bajaj
The road ministry has proposed to phase out all fossil-fuel based three-wheelers in four years and ban the sale of non-electric two-wheelers up to 150cc by 2025.
Suzlon Energy is in talks with private equity firm Brookfield to sell stake in operation and maintenance services business, reports CNBC-TV18 quoting unnamed sources.
The business channel learnt that the wind turbine supplier may sell 49 percent stake in services business to raise close to Rs 3,000 crore and may also be exploring options to sell minority stake in listed entity.
Suzlon and Vestas deal talks have hit a roadblock on valuations, and Vestas' exclusivity on Suzlon deal expired on June 3, sources said.
DHFL gains 6%: Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation rallied 6.6 percent after the company paid Rs 961 crore interest on non-convertible debentures (NCDs).
NTPC get investment approval: The investment approval has been accorded for 100 MW Ramagundam Floating Solar PV Project, Phase-I in District Peddapelli, Telangana.
China's inflation hits highest level in 15 months
Inflation in China rose to its highest level in more than a year in May driven by surges in pork and fruit prices caused by the African swine fever epidemic and bad weather, official data have shown.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals at its meeting held on June 12 approved the issue of unsecured listed rated redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of up to Rs 300 crore on private placement basis.
Market Update: Indian indices are trading near day's low level on June 12 with Nifty below 11,900.
The Sensex is down 268.31 points at 39682.15, while Nifty is down 81.60 points at 11884. About 881 shares have advanced, 1185 shares declined, and 117 shares are unchanged.
Slideshow | Brokerages bet on these 5 stocks for 12-34% upside in medium term
Here are five stock ideas from brokerages that could deliver 12-34 percent return:
Deutsche Bank maintains hold on Maruti Suzuki: Shares of Maruti Suzuki fell 1.6 percent after global brokerage house Deutsche Bank maintains hold rating but slashed price target to Rs 6,325 (from Rs 6,450 earlier), implying 9 percent potential downside from current levels.
Blue Star launches 34 new models of water purifiers with RO, UV, UV LED, RO+UV, and RO+UV+UF technologies including variants that enriches water with essential minerals.
D-Street Buzz: Metal stocks shine led by JSPL; Tata Steel jumps 2%, YES Bank falls
The top gainers from the NSE include Tata Steel, Vedanta, Hindalco Industries, Sun Pharma and GAIL India while the top losers are Indiabulls Housing Finance, YES Bank, Bharti Infratel, Bajaj Finance and UPL.
Yes Bank declines 3%: Yes Bank shares dropped more than 3 percent after two directors decided to resign from their post in the current week.
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee is trading flat at 69.43 per dollar against previous close 69.44.
Will Jaypore, TG Apparel be a good fit for Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail?
The inorganic growth initiative would help diversify ABFRL's business- Revenue traction would be visible right away- Margins in the new segments may remain under pressure- ABFRL's stock is consideration-worthy for
Varun Beverages to consider bonus issue on June 17
All sectoral indices traded in the red barring Metal that gained 1 percent. Nifty Bank, Auto, Financial Service and IT indices shed more than 0.7 percent.
Market Update:
Benchmark indices extended losses with the BSE Sensex losing 213.15 points to 39,737.31. The Nifty50 fell 61.30 points to 11,904.30.
Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Titan Company with a stop loss of Rs 1270, target of Rs 1340 and ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 415, target of Rs 432.
Buzzing: Shares of Adani Green added 2 percent after the promoters of the company decided to sell 5.98 percent stake through an offer for sale (OFS).