Market Live: Nifty slips below 11,900, Sensex falls 250 pts; all sectoral indices except metals in the red

Market Extends Losses

Benchmark indices extended losses in afternoon trade with the Sensex falling 299.41 points to 39,651.05 and the Nifty50 trading 89.80 points lower at 11,875.80.

The market breadth was in favour of bears. About 1,325 shares declined against 909 advancing shares on the BSE.

All sectoral indices traded in the red barring Metals.

Indiabulls Housing (down 7.75 percent), Yes Bank (3.12 percent), Bharti Infratel (2.1 percent), Tech Mahindra (1.99 percent) and Kotak Mahindra Bank (1.93 percent) were top losers among Nifty50 stocks.

Gainers were Tata Steel (up 2.13 percent), GAIL (1.21 percent), and ONGC (0.97 percent).