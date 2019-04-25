Market Live: Nifty, Sensex flat in lacklustre trade, Midcap index outperforms; Titan hits record high

Live now
Apr 25, 2019 10:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market Opening
Crude Update
Rupee Opening
Market Outlook
Nifty Rollovers near 58.06% versus 3-month Average of 54.81%
Marketwide rollovers were at 66.32 percent against the 3-month average of 68.35 percent, ICICI Securities said, adding highest rollover was seen in Vodafone Idea, Adani Enterprises, Century Textiles, Kaveri Seeds and Glenmark Pharma.
All futures & options contracts will expire today and traders will roll over their positions to next month.
Rollover activity was relatively low in Nestle India, Bhel, Indiabulls Housing Finance, NIIT Technologies and DLF, the brokerage said.
Rollover activity in the Nifty improved significantly on the back of significant fresh additions in the next series. In the last session, the April series shed almost 2 million shares versus addition of more than 4.2 million shares in May series. The current Nifty open interest of almost 9.1 million shares is relatively low compared to the open interest seen in the last series near settlement.
Oriental Hotels Shares Gain
Shares of Oriental Hotels added more than 2 percent intraday after the hotelier announced plans to raise funds via Non-Convertible Debentures or other debt securities on a private placement basis for FY20.
The company in its BSE release said that the board will take the decision on the same on April 25.
The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 57.50 and 52-week low of Rs 33.65 on 25 April 2018 and 1 October 2018, respectively.
Titan Company Hits All-Time High
Titan Company hit a record high and crossed Rs 1 lakh crore in market cap.
Market Update
Benchmark indices continued to consolidate in morning with the Sensex falling 5.47 points to 39,049.21. The Nifty50 gained 10.40 points at 11,736.60.
But the broader markets outperformed frontliners as the Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices added half a percent amid positive breadth.
About two shares advanced for every share rising falling on the BSE.
Axis Bank to announce Q4 earnings today; here's what brokerages are expecting
Axis Bank, country's third largest private sector lender, is likely to register healthy growth across parameters in March quarter driven by lower credit cost and lower slippages.
Top Gainers and Losers on Nifty50
Market Opening:
Benchmark indices opened flat after a big move seen in previous session.
The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 25.62 points at 39,080.30 and the Nifty50 rose 0.70 points to 11,726.90.
UltraTech Cement, Grasim Industries, Power Grid, HDFC Bank and HCL Technologies were gainers in early trade.
Crude Update:
Oil prices fell on Thursday as record US output and rising crude stockpiles dampened the impact on markets of tighter US sanctions on Iran and producer club OPEC’s continued curbs on supply.
Brent crude futures were at $74.35 per barrel, down 22 cents, or 0.3 percent, from their last close.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $65.60 per barrel, down 29 cents, or 0.4 percent, from their previous settlement. (Source: Reuters)
Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open flat; 3 stocks that could give 8-10% return
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 27.5 points or 0.23 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,709-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Market Pre-Opening
The market opened moderately higher in pre-opening trade with the Sensex rising 42.89 points to 39,097.57.
The Nifty50 gained 16.40 points at 11,742.60.
Rupee Opening:
Indian rupee has opened marginally lower at 70 a dollar, against closing of 69.87 in previous session.
Rushabh Maru, Research Analyst - Currency and Commodity at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers told Moneycontrol that rupee may remain under pressure in the near term as the crude oil prices are rising continuously in the international market.
"The dollar index is also rising and that is a sign of worry. In the near term the rupee might depreciate till 70.50 in the spot. Having said that sharp depreciation in the rupee is unlikely due to strong sentiments in the domestic equity market on expectations of NDA coming back to the power," he said.
Stocks in the news: Maruti, Axis Bank, Bharti Infratel, Indiabulls Housing, Automotive Stampings, L&T
Maruti Suzuki | Axis Bank | Bharti Infratel | Indiabulls Housing | Automotive Stampings and FDC are stocks which are in the news today.
Asia Update
Asian markets traded mixed in morning on April 25 with the China's Shanghai Composite falling 0.45 percent and South Korea's Kospi down 0.12 percent, following dip on Wall Street amid mixed earnings yesterday.
Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.36 percent.
Market Outlook:
Amit Sachdeva of HSBC told CNBC-TV18 that market has rallied in past couple of months but may now see some near-term volatility as crude prices inch up.
However, the current bull run has more legs, aided by a confluence of several supportive fundamental factors, he said.
The key risks would be a sharp rise in crude prices, a significant rise in inflation, a drought during the summer, a US recession or any large-scale escalation in geopolitical tensions, he added.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know
Bulls staged smart comeback on April 24 after selling pressure seen in previous three consecutive sessions. The rally in banking & financials and technology stocks lifted benchmark indices above their psychological levels (39,000 on Sensex and 11,700 on Nifty).
Market Pre-Opening
The SGX Nifty indicated that benchmark indices are expected to see flat to negative opening on April 25. Mixed Asian cues and weak US markets also indicated that same trend.
SGX Nifty was down 10 points at 11,727, at the time of publishing this copy.
On April 25, the Sensex was up 489.80 points or 1.27 percent at 39,054.68 and the Nifty50 climbed 150.20 points or 1.30 percent to 11,726.20.