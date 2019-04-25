Market Live: Nifty, Sensex flat in lacklustre trade, Midcap index outperforms; Titan hits record high

Nifty Rollovers near 58.06% versus 3-month Average of 54.81%

Marketwide rollovers were at 66.32 percent against the 3-month average of 68.35 percent, ICICI Securities said, adding highest rollover was seen in Vodafone Idea, Adani Enterprises, Century Textiles, Kaveri Seeds and Glenmark Pharma.

All futures & options contracts will expire today and traders will roll over their positions to next month.

Rollover activity was relatively low in Nestle India, Bhel, Indiabulls Housing Finance, NIIT Technologies and DLF, the brokerage said.

Rollover activity in the Nifty improved significantly on the back of significant fresh additions in the next series. In the last session, the April series shed almost 2 million shares versus addition of more than 4.2 million shares in May series. The current Nifty open interest of almost 9.1 million shares is relatively low compared to the open interest seen in the last series near settlement.