Apr 15, 2019 12:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Indices maintain positive momentum, Sensex up 100 pts; pharma stocks under pressure

All sectoral indices except pharma is trading in green led by metal, auto, infra, FMCG, and energy

highlights

  • Apr 15, 01:01 PM (IST)

    Broad market indices at this hour

    Broad market indices at this hour
  • Apr 15, 12:54 PM (IST)

    Private banking is one of the most lucrative sectors as of now and it seems smart money has already picked its bet—Axis Bank. The lender has rallied over 20 percent so far in 2019 compared to a little over 6 percent rise in its peer HDFC Bank, data showed. Read more

  • Apr 15, 12:29 PM (IST)

    Nifty Pharma is trading about 0.5 percent lower. 

    Nifty Pharma is trading about 0.5 percent lower. 
  • Apr 15, 12:08 PM (IST)

    March WPI inflation stands at 3.18 percent

  • Apr 15, 11:45 AM (IST)

    Market Outlook

    Jayant Manglik, President at Religare Broking feels Nifty may consolidate further in near future within 11,500-11,800 levels prior to next directional move. "Hence volatility will remain high on stock specific front due to prevailing earnings season."

    He advised traders should plan their trades accordingly and prefer hedged positions. "Besides, they should keep a close eye on global developments and on-going general elections for cues."

  • Apr 15, 11:31 AM (IST)

     Bharti Airtel has set the record date for Rs 25,000 crore rights issue as April 24. 

  • Apr 15, 11:28 AM (IST)

    Pennar Industries said it will increase Hydraulic Cylinders capacity to meet global demand. The capacity will go up from 75,000 cylinders to 200,000 cylinders per annum.

  • Apr 15, 11:20 AM (IST)

    Buzzing: Navneet Education is trading 6 percent up.

  • Apr 15, 11:17 AM (IST)

    Realty is the biggest sectoral gainer today with 1.3 percent gain. All but one constituent stock of Nifty Realty is trading in the green. 

    Realty is the biggest sectoral gainer today with 1.3 percent gain. All but one constituent stock of Nifty Realty is trading in the green. 
  • Apr 15, 10:46 AM (IST)

    Blue Star Limited's wholly-owned subsidiary in Dubai, Blue Star International FZCO has inaugurated its new office and its first state-of-the-art flagship showroom in Dubai.

  • Apr 15, 10:43 AM (IST)

    Alembic Pharmaceuticals said the company has received approval from the USFDA for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Bimatoprost Ophthalmic Solution, 0.03%. Bimatoprost Ophthalmic Solution, 0.03% is indicated for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

  • Apr 15, 10:39 AM (IST)

    Sensex heat map at this hour

    Sensex heat map at this hour
  • Apr 15, 10:20 AM (IST)

    Buzzing: Shares of Wockhardt added 2 percent on Monday after company received no observations from USFDA for its Aurangabad unit.

  • Apr 15, 10:11 AM (IST)

    New Listing: Shares of diagnostics chain Metropolis Healthcare started off trade on a strong note and also on expected lines, at Rs 960 on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

    The stock opened with a 9 percent premium over its issue price of Rs 880 while on the National Stock Exchange it opened at Rs 958

  • Apr 15, 10:05 AM (IST)

    Rupee Update: The Indian rupee erased morning gains and trading lower by 11 paise at 69.26 per dollar versus Friday's close 69.15.

  • Apr 15, 09:55 AM (IST)

    New Listing in pre-open: Metropolis Healthcare settles at Rs 960 in the pre-opening on BSE against issue price of Rs 880 per share.

  • Apr 15, 09:45 AM (IST)

    Buzzing: Shares of SpiceJet rose 7 percent on Monday after company is launching new direct flights to international destinations.

    The company will connect Mumbai to a host of international destinations with direct non-stop flights to Hong Kong, Jeddah, Dubai, Colombo, Dhaka, Riyadh, Bangkok and Kathmandu. The new international flights will commence from May-end.

  • Apr 15, 09:33 AM (IST)

    Gold Update: Gold prices fell to a more than one-week low on Monday, as stronger-than-expected data from China and a robust start to the US earnings season soothed concerns about global economic slowdown, denting the appeal of bullion.

  • Apr 15, 09:18 AM (IST)

    Market Opens: It is a flat to positive start for the benchmark indices on Monday with Nifty above 11,650 level.

    At 09:16 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 70.98 points or 0.18% at 38838.09, and the Nifty up 22.10 points or 0.19% at 11665.60. About 533 shares have advanced, 207 shares declined, and 44 shares are unchanged. 

    TCS, Coal India, Tata Motors, Hero Moto, Wockhardt, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, DLF, ITC, GMR Infra, IOC are among major gainers, while losers are Infosys, Gail and ICICI Bank.

    All the sectoral indices are trading in green led by metal, auto, infra, FMCG, and energy.

  • Apr 15, 09:09 AM (IST)

    Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened higher by 8 paise at 69.07 per dollar on Monday versus Friday's close 69.15.

  • Apr 15, 09:03 AM (IST)

    Market pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening.

    At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 32.53 points or 0.08% at 38799.64, and the Nifty up 49.40 points or 0.42% at 11692.90.

    Adani Power, TCS, are some of gainers in the pre-opening session while Infosys is trading marginally lower.

  • Apr 15, 08:58 AM (IST)

    Crude Update: Oil prices edged lower on Monday after international benchmark Brent hit a fresh five-month high in the previous session, but concerns over global supplies kept prices well supported.

  • Apr 15, 08:49 AM (IST)

  • Apr 15, 08:40 AM (IST)

    Brokerages View: Source: CNBC-TV18

    Morgan Stanley on TCS
    Maintain equal-weight call, target raised to Rs 1,980 from Rs 1,920 per share
    Results in-line with estimates but better than the street
    Management sounded confident on FY20 prospects too

    Morgan Stanley on Infosys
    Downgrade to equal-weight from overweight, target cut to Rs 700 from Rs 775 per share
    Reported a soft Q4 relative to our expectations
    Cut EPS estimates by 2.5%/3.9% for FY20/21

    CLSA on Infosys
    Maintain buy call, target cut to Rs 900 from Rs 930 per share
    Strong revenue growth, sharp margin miss & poor FY20 guidance
    Cut earnings for FY20-21 by 3-4%

    CLSA on TCS
    Maintain buy call, target at Rs 2,460 per share
    Revenue beat with margin defence & strong deal wins & outlook
    Continued growth acceleration led by BFSI & Retail

    CLSA on Adani Power 
    Sell call, target raised to Rs 39 from Rs 23 per share
    CERC obliges as Gujarat govt supports tariff hike for IPPs
    FY20 losses will come down by 88% 

    Credit Suisse on Infosys
    Downgrade to underperform from neutral, target cut to Rs 650 from Rs 770 per share
    Cut valuation multiple from 18x to 16x on margin disappointment 
    Growth picking up, but likely to fall short of heightened expectations

    Credit Suisse on TCS
    Maintain neutral, target raised to Rs 2,130 from Rs 1,900 per share
    Solid growth with a slight miss on margin
    Expect company to clock 11% growth in FY20

    Nomura on Dr Reddy’s Laboratories
    Maintain buy call, target at Rs 3,414 per share
    Entered into a definite agreement to acquire 42 ANDAs in US
    Though ANDAs are approved, they have not been commercialised yet

    Nomura on Infosys
    Downgrade to reduce from neutral, target at Rs 680 per share
    Weaker growth outlook & likely slower EPS CAGR underpin cautious stance
    Cut FY20-21 EBIT margin by 30-90 bps, leading to 1-4% lower EPS estimates

    Nomura on TCS
    Upgrade to neutral from reduce, target raised to Rs 1,925 from Rs 1,780 per share
    Better exit rate positions it well for growth for FY20
    Macro/margin risks remain

  • Apr 15, 08:23 AM (IST)

    Asian markets trade firm: Asian shares started on a firm footing on Monday and the dollar eased as risk appetite was whetted by better-than-expected data from China that helped boost confidence about the health of the world economy.

