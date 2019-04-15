Market Live: Indices maintain positive momentum, Sensex up 100 pts; pharma stocks under pressure

Live now
Apr 15, 2019 12:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Bharti Airtel sets record date
Blue Star expands ops in Mid-East
Alembic Pharma gets FDA approval
Rupee Update:
SpiceJet launching new international direct flights:
Gold Update:
Rupee Opens:
Crude Update:
Asian markets trade firm:
SGX Nifty Update:
Broad market indices at this hour
Private banking is one of the most lucrative sectors as of now and it seems smart money has already picked its bet—Axis Bank. The lender has rallied over 20 percent so far in 2019 compared to a little over 6 percent rise in its peer HDFC Bank, data showed. Read more
How much will Rs 1,500 crore from lenders help Jet Airways?
Even as Jet Airways' management met lenders in the hopes of securing emergency funds to keep the airline afloat, industry observers point out that the expected infusion of Rs 1,500 crore 'is not a massive lifeline'.
Nifty Pharma is trading about 0.5 percent lower.
March WPI inflation stands at 3.18 percent
Market Outlook
Jayant Manglik, President at Religare Broking feels Nifty may consolidate further in near future within 11,500-11,800 levels prior to next directional move. "Hence volatility will remain high on stock specific front due to prevailing earnings season."
He advised traders should plan their trades accordingly and prefer hedged positions. "Besides, they should keep a close eye on global developments and on-going general elections for cues."
Do you have a lucky portfolio? See if your 10-year investment made you richer
Many investors flock to equities with an idea of clocking double-digit returns on a consistent basis. History suggests that consistent investment into equity market for a period of 10-years or more can make investors richer but returns are not exactly the same every year.
Bharti Airtel has set the record date for Rs 25,000 crore rights issue as April 24.
Pennar Industries said it will increase Hydraulic Cylinders capacity to meet global demand. The capacity will go up from 75,000 cylinders to 200,000 cylinders per annum.
Buzzing: Navneet Education is trading 6 percent up.
Realty is the biggest sectoral gainer today with 1.3 percent gain. All but one constituent stock of Nifty Realty is trading in the green.
Blue Star Limited's wholly-owned subsidiary in Dubai, Blue Star International FZCO has inaugurated its new office and its first state-of-the-art flagship showroom in Dubai.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals said the company has received approval from the USFDA for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Bimatoprost Ophthalmic Solution, 0.03%. Bimatoprost Ophthalmic Solution, 0.03% is indicated for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.
Sensex heat map at this hour
Buzzing: Shares of Wockhardt added 2 percent on Monday after company received no observations from USFDA for its Aurangabad unit.
New Listing: Shares of diagnostics chain Metropolis Healthcare started off trade on a strong note and also on expected lines, at Rs 960 on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
The stock opened with a 9 percent premium over its issue price of Rs 880 while on the National Stock Exchange it opened at Rs 958
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee erased morning gains and trading lower by 11 paise at 69.26 per dollar versus Friday's close 69.15.
New Listing in pre-open: Metropolis Healthcare settles at Rs 960 in the pre-opening on BSE against issue price of Rs 880 per share.
Buzzing: Shares of SpiceJet rose 7 percent on Monday after company is launching new direct flights to international destinations.
The company will connect Mumbai to a host of international destinations with direct non-stop flights to Hong Kong, Jeddah, Dubai, Colombo, Dhaka, Riyadh, Bangkok and Kathmandu. The new international flights will commence from May-end.
Ideas for Profit | Infosys or TCS - Where should you invest your money?
Gold Update: Gold prices fell to a more than one-week low on Monday, as stronger-than-expected data from China and a robust start to the US earnings season soothed concerns about global economic slowdown, denting the appeal of bullion.
Market Opens: It is a flat to positive start for the benchmark indices on Monday with Nifty above 11,650 level.
At 09:16 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 70.98 points or 0.18% at 38838.09, and the Nifty up 22.10 points or 0.19% at 11665.60. About 533 shares have advanced, 207 shares declined, and 44 shares are unchanged.
TCS, Coal India, Tata Motors, Hero Moto, Wockhardt, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, DLF, ITC, GMR Infra, IOC are among major gainers, while losers are Infosys, Gail and ICICI Bank.
All the sectoral indices are trading in green led by metal, auto, infra, FMCG, and energy.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened higher by 8 paise at 69.07 per dollar on Monday versus Friday's close 69.15.
Market pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 32.53 points or 0.08% at 38799.64, and the Nifty up 49.40 points or 0.42% at 11692.90.
Adani Power, TCS, are some of gainers in the pre-opening session while Infosys is trading marginally lower.
Crude Update: Oil prices edged lower on Monday after international benchmark Brent hit a fresh five-month high in the previous session, but concerns over global supplies kept prices well supported.
Brokerages View: Source: CNBC-TV18
Morgan Stanley on TCS
Maintain equal-weight call, target raised to Rs 1,980 from Rs 1,920 per share
Results in-line with estimates but better than the street
Management sounded confident on FY20 prospects too
Morgan Stanley on Infosys
Downgrade to equal-weight from overweight, target cut to Rs 700 from Rs 775 per share
Reported a soft Q4 relative to our expectations
Cut EPS estimates by 2.5%/3.9% for FY20/21
CLSA on Infosys
Maintain buy call, target cut to Rs 900 from Rs 930 per share
Strong revenue growth, sharp margin miss & poor FY20 guidance
Cut earnings for FY20-21 by 3-4%
CLSA on TCS
Maintain buy call, target at Rs 2,460 per share
Revenue beat with margin defence & strong deal wins & outlook
Continued growth acceleration led by BFSI & Retail
CLSA on Adani Power
Sell call, target raised to Rs 39 from Rs 23 per share
CERC obliges as Gujarat govt supports tariff hike for IPPs
FY20 losses will come down by 88%
Credit Suisse on Infosys
Downgrade to underperform from neutral, target cut to Rs 650 from Rs 770 per share
Cut valuation multiple from 18x to 16x on margin disappointment
Growth picking up, but likely to fall short of heightened expectations
Credit Suisse on TCS
Maintain neutral, target raised to Rs 2,130 from Rs 1,900 per share
Solid growth with a slight miss on margin
Expect company to clock 11% growth in FY20
Nomura on Dr Reddy’s Laboratories
Maintain buy call, target at Rs 3,414 per share
Entered into a definite agreement to acquire 42 ANDAs in US
Though ANDAs are approved, they have not been commercialised yet
Nomura on Infosys
Downgrade to reduce from neutral, target at Rs 680 per share
Weaker growth outlook & likely slower EPS CAGR underpin cautious stance
Cut FY20-21 EBIT margin by 30-90 bps, leading to 1-4% lower EPS estimates
Nomura on TCS
Upgrade to neutral from reduce, target raised to Rs 1,925 from Rs 1,780 per share
Better exit rate positions it well for growth for FY20
Macro/margin risks remain
Stocks in the news: TCS, Infosys, Dr Reddy's, Metropolis, Suven Life, Jet Airways, APL Apollo
Metropolis Healthcare | Suven Life | Jet Airways | Mcleod Russel | Dr Reddy's Labs and APL Apollo Tubes are stocks which are in the news today.
Asian markets trade firm: Asian shares started on a firm footing on Monday and the dollar eased as risk appetite was whetted by better-than-expected data from China that helped boost confidence about the health of the world economy.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping; 10 things to know
The market rebounded and closed higher on April 12, but snapped seven-week winning streak to end the week on a negative note amid caution as March quarter earnings season as well as polling for general elections started during the week.