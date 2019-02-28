Market Live: Nifty opens around 10,850, Sensex gains 150 pts; Jet Airways falls 5%

Live now
Feb 28, 2019 09:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Wipro sells cloud business: Shares of Wipro slipped 1 percent in the early trade on Thursday after company sells its Workday and Cornerstone OnDemand Business to Alight.
Crude Update: Oil prices dipped on Thursday, dragged down by China's weakening economy and record U.S. crude output, although markets remained relatively well supported by supply cuts led by producer club OPEC.
Market Opens: It is a strong start for the indices on Thursday with Nifty trading around 10,850 level.
At 09:18 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 139.66 points at 36045.09, while Nifty is up 40.90 points at 10847.60. About 525 shares have advanced, 138 shares declined, and 33 shares are unchanged.
Tata Metaliks, Future Retail, Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Coal India, Adani Ports, Quick Heal, Motherson Sumi, Balrampur Chini, Maruti Suzuki are among major gainers on the indices, while losers are ONGC, Wipro, Indiabulls Housing, Jet Airways, Odisha Cement, TCS and HCL Tech.
All the sectoral indices are trading in green led by PSU bank, auto, energy and FMCG.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened lower at 71.26 per dollar on Thursday versus Wednesday's close 71.22.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session.
At 09:05 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 123.29 points or 0.34% at 36028.72, and the Nifty up 14.30 points or 0.13% at 10821.00.
Jet Airways fell 10 percent in the pre-opening session, while IGL, Tata Comm, DCB Bank, IndusInd Bank, Grasim , Page Industries and Zee Ent are some of the gainers.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 6.5 points or 0.06 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,797-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Asian markets trade lower: Asian stocks slipped on Thursday after cautious comments from US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer dented some of the recent optimism towards Sino-US trade relations, while the dollar held gains, supported by higher bond yields.
ARSS Infrastructure Projects | Jet Airways | Wipro | Quick Heal Technologies | Vascon Engineers and Quess Corp are stocks which are in the news today.
US markets end lower: The S&P 500 closed down slightly on Wednesday but well above its session low after testimonies to US Congress from trade and central bank officials as well as President Donald Trump's former lawyer brought few major surprises.
Geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan spooked Dalal Street on February 27 as benchmark indices gave up early gains and fell over 200 points in afternoon trade on widespread selling.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.