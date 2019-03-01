Market Live: Nifty off day's high, but midcaps remains strong; RIL, Axis Bank drag

Live now
Mar 01, 2019 01:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
NCL Industries on Buyers' Radar
February Auto Sales: Bajaj Auto
Market Opening
Rupee Opening
Escorts Sales Strong
February Auto Sales
Mahindra & Mahindra said its auto sales for February 2019 at 56,005 vehicles increased 10 percent, compared to 51,127 units sold during February 2018.
Domestic sales grew by 9 percent year-on-year to 52,915 vehicles in month gone by.
The passenger vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) registered a 17 percent YoY growth at 26,109 vehicles and commercial vehicles segment showed a marginal growth at 21,154 vehicles against 20,946 vehicles in February 2018.
NCL Industries on Buyers' Radar:
Company said installation of the readymade doors plant set up at Malkapur (V) near Hyderabad with a capacity to produce 1000 doors per day in technical collaboration with AGT (Turkey) has been successfully completed.
"We are scheduled to inaugurate the plant on March 13, 2019," it added.
Fund Raising
Shriram Transport Finance Company said it is considering raising of funds through various options of borrowings including by way of issue of securities in onshore/offshore market by public issue and private placement basis.
Based on the market conditions the meeting(s) of Banking and Finance Committee/Debt Issuance Committee - Public NCDs / Bond Issuance Committee will be held during the month ending March 31, 2019 to consider and approve the terms and conditions of issue of securities.
Just In
SML Isuzu said it sold 1,280 vehicles in February, higher by 32.8 percent compared to 965 units sold in same month last year.
Welspun Enterprises Climbs 11%
Welspun Enterprises is an asset recycling infrastructure model, offering investors a margin of safety and growth opportunity at an attractive valuation, Antique Stock Broking said.
Unlike other companies in the road sector, where burgeoning order backlog and new project bids could possibly stretch balance sheets, WEL is a company that has developed assets, even beyond roads, sold them, and bid for new projects. And it has all happened with adequate cushion of cash in hand, it added.
Even better, WEL has an Rs 5,750 crore order backlog in hand. Further, between FY18 and FY21, the company can deliver a revenue/EBITDA/net profit growth of 59 /90 /48 percent CAGR respectively, said Antique which has initiated coverage with a buy.
SBI Life Insurance in Focus
The insurance company said CA Emerald Investments has acquired 9 percent stake in the firm via open market.
Rollover in Nifty
Rollover in Nifty futures declined at 60 percent (last month 62 percent), below 6-month average of 71 percent, Aditya Birla Capital said.
Nifty was down 0.36 percent in February.
On other hand, market wide rollover stood at 86 percent (last month was 87 percent).
Moody's says India To Grow at 7.3% in 2019, 2020
Indian economy is expected to grow at 7.3 percent in calendar year 2019 and 2020, and the government spending announced ahead of elections this year which will support near-term growth, Moody's said.
The US-based rating agency said that the country is less exposed to a slowdown in global manufacturing trade growth than other major Asian economies and emerging markets and is poised to grow at a relatively stable pace in the two years. (Source: PTI).
LIVE | IAF to receive Wing Commander Abhinandan at Wagah; Amit Shah defends air strikes
Live updates of developments after IAF struck JeM's terror camp in Balakot on Feb 26. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that IAF pilot Abhinandan will be released today
JP Morgan upgraded its rating on state-owned steel maker SAIL to overweight from neutral earlier and set a price target at Rs 78, implying 61.5 percent potential upside from Thursday's closing levels.
The global research house upgraded the stock rating on favourable risk-reward. "At 0.5x price-to-book value, the market has not been pricing in higher iron ore & volumes."
SAIL & Tata Steel will benefit from higher steel prices, it said.
Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Aurobindo Pharma Says USFDA Observations for Unit IV Not Related to Data Integrity
The United States Food and Drug Administration had conducted an inspection at company's Unit IV, a formulation manufacturing facility located at Pashamylaram, Hyderabad during December 3 to 14, 2018.
Company has received a 'Form 483' with two observations.
"None of the observations are related to data integrity or repeated observations and the observations are more procedural in nature," it said.
Bharti Airtel slips 3% on fund raising plans; CLSA, Motilal Oswal retain buy
Brokerage firms see it as a welcome move and should strengthen the balance sheet of the telecom major, but since the rights issue is at a discount, the dilution in earnings should result in a correction of the stock price, suggest experts.
Just In
Ashok Leyland's sales increased 0.4 percent year-on-year to 18,245 units in February 2019.
Domestic sales grew by 1 percent to 17,352 units while M&HCV sales declined 3 percent to 13,291 units YoY.
Most Active Shares and Midcap Gainers & Losers
February Manufacturing PMI:
India's manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in more than a year in February, as new orders and output grew solidly in a boost to employment, a private survey showed on Friday.
The Nikkei Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, compiled by IHS Markit, increased to a 14-month high of 54.3 in February from January's 53.9, confounding a Reuters poll predicting a dip to 53.5.
The index has now been above the 50-mark threshold separating growth from contraction for 19 months. (Source: Reuters)
Here are 16 fundamental midcap picks by Ambit Capital available at cheap valuation
"The rationale to screen the resultant list of stocks for a minimum pre-tax RoCE of at least 15 percent in FY18 is to identify firms that would at least meet the cost of capital," said the report.
Yes Bank's New CEO & MD:
Yes Bank said Ravneet Gill has joined as bank's MD & CEO today.
His tenure as approved by RBI is 3 years from the date of his joining, i.e. March 1, 2019 to February 28, 2022.
"The appointment of Mr. Gill will be subject to approval of shareholders' at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Bank to be held in the month of June, 2019 on the terms and conditions including remuneration as approved by the Reserve Bank of India," the bank said.
Hence, Ajai Kumar ceased to be an interim MD & CEO of the bank.
Zuari Global in Focus
Zuari Finserv Limited, wholly owned subsidiary of the company, approved the Scheme of Arrangement between Zuari Commodity Trading Limited and Zuari Finserv Limited,
Just In
Enforcement Directorate official said ED is conducting searches at Deepak Kochhar and Venugopal Dhoot's residences.
ED is also conducting searches at Kochhar & Dhoot's offices in Mumbai.
Deepak Kochhar is the husband of Chanda Kochhar, the former MD & CEO of ICICI Bank while Venugopal Dhoot is the promoter of Videocon Industries.
Market Update:
Benchmark indices continued to trade higher with the Sensex rising 190.82 points to 36,058.26 and the Nifty climbing 56.40 points to 10,848.90.
The market breadth remained in favour of bulls. More than four shares advanced for every share falling on the BSE.
Management Interview
Rakesh Sharma, ED at Bajaj Auto told CNBC-TV18 that the product mix has altered favourably during the month.
"January & February saw 45 percent revenue contribution from premium motorcycles. We are focussing on expanding the premium motorcycle category," he said in an interview.
He believes April-May will see a better exchange realisation.
"Margin will be impacted positively if premium portfolio expands and will be aided by positive forex impact April onwards," he said, adding quantum of discounts have come down.
Reaction on GDP Data
GDP data showed that GDP growth has been on a declining trend in FY19 with Q3 GDP growth dipping to 6.6 percent. Based on the second advance estimate of 7.0 percent in FY19, GDP growth in Q4 is further expected to ease to 6.5 percent.
Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Adviser at SBI said growth in Agri GVA deflator is projected to turn positive in Q4, even as real Agri GVA is slated to degrow. This clearly indicates the stress in the farm sector is far from over.
Also, NPA in Agri sector remains elevated reflecting the spate of loan waivers in several states having a detrimental impact on credit culture, he added.
What explains a relatively steady show by the FMCG companies?
Volume growth in he FMCG sector is in contrast to a slowdown in discretionary demand- Even in FMCG, competitive intensity is visible at low-priced segments- Superior growth is attributable to reach and the fading threat of Patanjali------------------------------------------------- In recent months, there has been a noticeable slowdown in discretionary consumption.
Bajaj Auto Sales Data:
Bajaj Auto showed strong growth in February sales, driven by exports.
The company sold 3.93 lakh units in month gone by, higher by 10 percent against 3.57 lakh units sold in same month last year.
Numbers were ahead of Nomura expectation of 3.88 lakh units.
Exports during the month increased 19 percent year-on-year to 1.71 lakh units and domestic sales rose 4 percent to 2.21 lakh units.
Just In
Tata Motors gained more than a percent after promoter Tata Sons bought additional 88.49 lakh shares via open market in company on February 26.
Tata Sons has bought 5.77 crore shares (1.97 percent of total paid-up equity) since August, 2018.
Nifty50 Gainers and Losers
SBI Life Insurance block deal:
SBI Life Insurance plunged more than 10 percent in early trade after about 8.85 crore chares worth Rs 4,576 crore traded on BSE at an average of Rs 518.5 per share through block deals.
Market Opening:
Benchmark indices started off last day of the week on a strong note after three-day fall. Likely de-escalation between India and Pakistan after Pakistan Prime Minister announced that his country will release captured IAF Wing Commander lifted sentiment.
The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 223.53 points to 36,090.97 and the Nifty50 rose 63.80 points to 10,856.30 on first day of March series.
Rupee Opening:
The Indian rupee has opened marginally lower at 70.74 against the US dollar, against Thursday's close of 70.72 a dollar.
Escorts Sales Strong
Tractor maker Escorts said its agri machinery segment (EAM) in February 2019 sold 7,240 tractors registering a growth of 12 percent against 6,462 tractors sold in February 2018.
Domestic tractor sales in February 2019 at 6,918 tractors increased 9.9 percent against 6,295 tractors in February 2018. Export grew by 92.8 percent to 322 tractors against 167 tractors sold in February 2018.