Market Live: Nifty off day's high, but midcaps remains strong; RIL, Axis Bank drag

February Auto Sales

Mahindra & Mahindra said its auto sales for February 2019 at 56,005 vehicles increased 10 percent, compared to 51,127 units sold during February 2018.

Domestic sales grew by 9 percent year-on-year to 52,915 vehicles in month gone by.

The passenger vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) registered a 17 percent YoY growth at 26,109 vehicles and commercial vehicles segment showed a marginal growth at 21,154 vehicles against 20,946 vehicles in February 2018.