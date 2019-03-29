Market Live: Nifty hovers around 11,600, Sensex up 100 pts; IndusInd Bank falls 2%

HDFC Securities Initiates Coverage With Buy Call on Mastek

Software firm Mastek shares gained 2 percent intraday after HDFC Securities initiated coverage with a buy call on the stock and expects it to return 50 percent.

Mastek is well placed to generate revenue/EPS CAGR of 15/16 percent over FY19-21E (despite US softness and Brexit uncertainty) and is available at attractive valuations of 8.3x FY21 versus midcap average of around 13x, the brokerage house said.

Stake in Majesco US (around Rs 79 per share), net cash position (Rs 82 per share) provides additional comfort, it added.

Hence the brokerage initiated coverage with a buy rating and a price target of Rs 660, based on 11x FY21E EPS.