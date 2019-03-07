Market Live: Nifty holds above 11,050 in flat trade; metal stocks under pressure

Morgan Stanley on Indian markets: Market could start pricing in stronger poll outcome in coming weeks, while broader market will likely outperforming a rising Nifty.

Nifty could be looking to break its 10,500-11,000 range on the upside, it added.

It expect yield curve to steepen given likely fiscal slippage. The aggregate corporate balance sheet is improving.

It likes GARP stocks (growth at reasonable price) amongst banks, discretionary, consumption & industrials, it added.