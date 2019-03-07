Market Live: Nifty holds above 11,050 in flat trade; metal stocks under pressure

Live now
Mar 07, 2019
Just In| L&T has secured multiple orders for its Buildings & Factories, Metallurgical & Material Handling and GeoStructure Businesses. The orders are classified 'Large', i.e., they fall in the size bracket of Rs 2,500 to 5,000 crore.
HFCL bags order: Shares of HFCL added 3.3 percent in the early trade on Thursday after company bagged an purchase order worth Rs 117 crore from Tata Projects for supply of optical fibre cables for creating OFC network infrastructure under Bharat Net Phase-II Project in the state of Chhattisgarh.
Morgan Stanley on Indian markets: Market could start pricing in stronger poll outcome in coming weeks, while broader market will likely outperforming a rising Nifty.
Nifty could be looking to break its 10,500-11,000 range on the upside, it added.
It expect yield curve to steepen given likely fiscal slippage. The aggregate corporate balance sheet is improving.
It likes GARP stocks (growth at reasonable price) amongst banks, discretionary, consumption & industrials, it added.
Market Opens: It is a firm start for the Indian indices on Thursday with Nifty trading above 11,050 level.
The Sensex is up 45.83 points at 36681.93, while Nifty is up 4.40 points at 11057.40. About 557 shares have advanced, 285 shares declined, and 45 shares are unchanged.
IndusInd Bank, Power Grid, HPCL, IOC, BPCL, Tata Motors, Titan, Zee Ent, Gail, Bharti Airtel are some of the gainers in the early trading session, while losers include Biocon, Indiabulls Housing, Tata Steel, Vendata, JSW Steel.
Among the sectoral indices, metal index is under pressure with 1 percent cut, followed by auto, pharma and PSU Bank, while some buying is seen in the energy, infra, FMCG and IT.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee gained in the early trade on Thursday. It opened higher by 20 paise at 70.08 per dollar versus previous close 70.28.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are flat in the pre-opening trading with Nifty above 11,050 level.
The Sensex is up 90.44 points at 36726.54, while Nifty is up 1.80 points or 0.02% at 11054.80.
Gainers are Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Titan, while HDFC slipped in the pre-opening trade.
Crude Update: Oil prices eased on Thursday, dragged down by record US crude output and rising commercial fuel inventories.
Stocks in the news: Biocon, MEP Infra, Khadim India, NELCO, Relaxo Footwears, Cyient, HFCL
Here are stocks that are in the news today: Vedanta: Board approved 2nd interim dividend of Rs 1.85 per share i.e. 185 percent on face value of Re 1 for the financial year 2018-19.
Wall Street ends lower: Wall Street's main indexes fell for a third session on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 posting its biggest one-day decline in a month, as healthcare and energy shares slumped and investors sought reasons to buy after the market's strong rally to start the year.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 1 points or 0.01 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,096-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Asian markets trade firm: Asian shares rose marginally in early trade on Thursday, with caution prevailing as investors awaited some kind of resolution to Sino-US trade negotiations, while the euro remained under pressure ahead of the European Central Bank meeting.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.