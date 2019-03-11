Market Live: Nifty hits 2019 high, Sensex up 300 pts; Bank Nifty crosses 28,000

Live now
Mar 11, 2019 11:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Shares of Aurionpro Solutions gained 5.2 percent intraday Monday after company won a prestigious order from Bharat Electronic. Read more
Energy stocks are in the focus today. Hindustan Petroleum is up 6 percent, BPCL is up 4 percent and IOC is higher by nearly 4 percent. Nifty Energy index is up over 2 percent.
Just in | Power Mech Projects Limited has received contract for project worth Rs 1,238 crore from Water Resources Department, Government of Andhra Pradesh. The stock has jumped about 3 percent on the news.
Buzzing: Jet Airways shares gained 3 percent after a media report claimed that the company received fresh credit from Punjab National Bank. Also sources said Etihad Airways board of directors will discuss revival plan for the company.
Buzzing: Shares of Ashoka Buildcon have surged 6 percent after the company's subsidiary received LoA from NHAI.
Broad market indices at this hour
Ashoka Buildcon's subsidiary Ashoka Concessions Limited has received a Letter of Award (LOA) from National Highways Authority of India Hybrid Annuity Mode under Bharatmala in the State of Karnataka. The accepted Bid Project Cost is Rs1382 Crore.
Shares of Unichem Laboratories added 3.2 percent intraday Monday after successful inspection at Ghaziabad facility by USFDA. Read more
With rupee higher about 0.3 percent intraday at 69.91/$, the IT stocks are trading subdued, on otherwise a bullish day for equity market. The Nifty IT index is down marginally, dragged by stocks like Tata Elxsi, Mindtree and Tech Mahindra.
PSU banks have surged in day's trade. IDBI is the highest gainer rising over 4 percent. Overall, Nifty PSU Bank index has surged 2.6%.
Buzzing: GMR Infrastructure shares gained 1.5 percent after company's subsidiary GMR Airports (GAL) received the formal letter of award (LoA) from MIHAN India, the concessioning authority for the Nagpur Airport.
Market Updates: The benchmark indices extended the morning gains with Sensex inching towards 37,000, while Nifty trading at 2019 high.
Also, Nifty Bank has touched 28,000 for the first time since September 3, 2018.
HPCL, BPCL, Bharti Infratel, Coal India and Eicher Motors are the top gainers on the Nifty.
Dilip Buildcon declares as lowest bidder: Shares of Dilip Buildcon rose 6 percent in the early trade on Monday after company declared as lowest bidder for the project in the state of Maharashtra.
The company has been declared L-1 bidder for the EPC project in the state of Maharashtra, valued at Rs 480.06 crore by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).
Market opens: It is a positive start for the indices on Monday with Nifty inching towards 11,100 mark.
The Sensex is up 212.54 points at 36883.97, while Nifty up 68.90 points at 11104.30. About 739 shares have advanced, 208 shares declined, and 53 shares are unchanged.
Sadbhav Infra, GMR Infra, Jet Airways, Dilip Buildcon, SBI, ONGC, IOC, Titan, Dr Reddy’s Lab, Bharti Infratel, JSW Steel, Hero Moto, are some of the gainers on the indices, while lowers are Kotak Mahindra Bank, CG Power, Reliance Infra, TCS, Nalco and REC.
All the sectoral indices are trading in green.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee gained in the early trade on Monday. It has opened higher by 14 paise at 70.01 per dollar versus previous close 70.15.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are flat in the pre-opening trade with positive bias Nifty around 11,100 level.
The Sensex is up 32.77 points at 36704.20, while Nifty is up 44.70 points at 11080.10.
Titan, L&T, SBI, are among major gainers in the pre-opening session.
Asian markets trade lower: Asian shares pulled back on Monday after US employment data raised doubts about the strength of the global economy while investor jitters ahead of crucial Brexit votes in the UK parliament this week weighed on the pound.
Crude Update: Oil prices rose on Monday, lifted by Saudi oil minister Khalid al-Falih saying an end to OPEC-led supply cuts was unlikely before June and a report of falling US drilling activity.
