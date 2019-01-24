Market Live: Nifty flat, Sensex trades higher; RIL, ITC among top gainers

China very much wants to make trade deal with US: Trump

US President Donald Trump said China wants to have a trade deal with the US as the Communist nation is not doing well due to the tariffs slapped by America.

The US and China have been locked in an escalating trade spat since early 2018, raising import tariffs on each other's goods.

"China very much wants to make a deal. We will see what happens. I like where we are right now. We are doing great as an economy, they are not doing very well because of the tariffs," he told reporters at the White House ahead of the US visit of a high-level Chinese delegation for talks on bilateral trade.