Market Live: Nifty flat, Sensex trades higher; RIL, ITC among top gainers

Jan 24, 2019 11:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market Opens:
Rupee Opens:
SGX Nifty Update:
Edelweiss Fin Q3 net profit down 4% to Rs 226.1 crore; stock falls 5%
Edelweiss Financial Services posted a fall of 4 percent (year-on-year) in its net profit for the December quarter at Rs 226.11 crore.
There's still risk of a full-blown bear market, says Robert Shiller
Even as the US stock market has recovered slightly from the sharp fall witnessed in 2018, there's still risk of a significant downward trend, Nobel laureate Robert Shiller told CNBC at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland on January 23.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd has launched Propofol Injectable Emulsion, USP, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of DIPRIVAN (propofol) Injectable Emulsion, USP, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) in the US market.
Just In | BSE has sought clarification from Bharti Infratel Ltd and Bharti Airtel on January 24, 2019, with reference to media reports claiming Airtel was eyeing large stake sale in Indus Towers-Bharti Infratel.
Futures Market:
Gold | Taking weak cues from global markets, gold prices fell by 0.20 per cent as speculators engaged in reducing their holdings.
Crude oil | Crude oil prices edged up 0.32 per cent to Rs 3,753 per barrel as speculators widened their bets despite a weak trend overseas.
Copper | Copper futures rose by 0.30 per cent to quote at Rs 420.50 per kg as traders widened their position amid firm spot demand at the domestic market and positive global cues.
Lead | Lead prices were marginally down in futures trade as speculators booked profits at prevailing levels amid subdued demand at domestic spot markets.
Nickel | Nickel prices edged up by 0.20 per cent to Rs 831 per kg in futures trading as speculators built up fresh positions after firm demand from alloymakers amid firm overseas cues.
KPIT Technologies shares down 43% due to demerger of engineering division
KPIT Technologies stock was down 43 percent in the morning on January 24 as the company demerged its engineering division into a separate entity.
Rupee update: The Indian rupee is trading 0.05 paise down against the US dollar from its previous close. It closed yesterday at 71.32 and is currently quoting at 71.27.
Buzzing: Bharti Infratel is down over 4% after witnessing a sharp fall.
Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Government of Haryana to set up Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing (JIM), a model ITI, at Uncha Majra village in Gurugram district.
Market Update: At 1035 hours IST, the Sensex is up 33.70 points or 0.09% at 36142.17, and the Nifty up 7.70 points or 0.07% at 10839.20. About 838 shares have advanced, 932 shares declined, and 112 shares are unchanged.
Power Grid Corp and RIL are the biggest index gainers, and Tata Motors, UPL and Yes Bank are the biggest losers.
Buzzing: Persistent Systems shares gained 3 percent in the morning trade ahead of board meeting to consider share buyback proposal in the coming week.
Playing safe! Ashish Kacholia raises stake in 5 companies, keeps it constant in 18
Ashish Kacholia, an expert at spotting hidden treasures in the small and mid-cap universe, increased stake in 5 stocks during the December quarter, and kept the stake constant in 18, as per the shareholding data as of January 22.
China very much wants to make trade deal with US: Trump
US President Donald Trump said China wants to have a trade deal with the US as the Communist nation is not doing well due to the tariffs slapped by America.
The US and China have been locked in an escalating trade spat since early 2018, raising import tariffs on each other's goods.
"China very much wants to make a deal. We will see what happens. I like where we are right now. We are doing great as an economy, they are not doing very well because of the tariffs," he told reporters at the White House ahead of the US visit of a high-level Chinese delegation for talks on bilateral trade.
Glenmark Pharma get USFDA approval: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA has been granted tentative approval by the USFDA for Topiramate Extended-Release Capsules, 25 mg, 50 mg, 100 mg, 150 mg, and 200 mg, a generic version of QUDEXY1 XR Extended-Release Capsules, of Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC.
Yes Bank Q3 preview: NII likely to be strong; brokerages mixed on profit expectation
Key issue to watch out for would be the selection of the new MD & CEO as after the RBI order, Rana Kapoor will step down as MD & CEO of the bank on the closing of January 31, 2019.
Results reaction: Shares of Bharti Infratel rose 2 percent in morning trade as investors reacted to Q3 performance. The tower company posted an 11 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 648 crore for the December quarter.
Buzzing: Shares Apollo Micro Systems rose 5 percent in the early trade on Thursday after company bagged an order worth Rs 12.99 crore from Bharat Dynamics a defence public sector undertaking.
Market Opens: Indian indices started the day on flat note with Nifty trading below 10,850 level.
The Sensex is down 2.76 points at 36105.71, while Nifty is down 2.10 points at 10829.40. About 374 shares have advanced, 306 shares declined, and 29 shares are unchanged.
Bharti Airtel, Bharti Infratel, Vodafone Idea, Hero Motocorp, ITC, Zee Entertainment, Asian Paints are the major gainers, while United Spirits, Pidilite, Interglobe are among major losers.
JUST IN | National Company Law Tribunal has sanctioned the Scheme of Arrangement between Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) and Bharti Airtel and their respective shareholders and creditors under Sections 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened higher by 7 paise at 71.27 per dollar on Thursday versus previous close 71.34.
Market at pre-opening: Benchmark indices are trading flat in the pre-opening session with Nifty trading below 10,835.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 85.85 points or 0.24% at 36194.32, and the Nifty up 4.10 points or 0.04% at 10835.60.
Interglobe Aviation down 10% and Pidilite Industries down 3%, while Bharti Infratel gained 6 percent in pre-opening trade.
Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open higher; 3 stocks which could give 7-9% return
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 26 points or 0.24 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,867-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Wall Street ends higher: Wall Street ended slightly higher on Wednesday after a spate of upbeat earnings reports, but lingering concerns about trade tensions and the longest U.S. government shutdown ever limited the advance.
Stocks in the news: Yes Bank, InterGlobe, United Spirits, Hathway, Ujjivan, Bharat Financial
Pidilite Industries | United Spirits | Hathway Cable | Ujjivan Financial Services | Tanla Solutions and Bharat Financial Inclusion are stocks which are in the news today.
Asian markets trade higher: Asian shares rose on Thursday after Wall Street managed to end higher, but gains were capped by political uncertainty in the United States and worries about weakening global economic growth.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 12 things to know
Dragged by index heavyweights, the market closed sharply lower on January 23. ITC was the leading contributor to the fall, losing more than 4 percent after its Q3 results missed analysts expectations.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a gain of 21.50 points or 0.20 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,862.50-level on the Singaporean Exchange.