Market Live: Nifty flat, Sensex trades higher; ONGC top loser

Mar 20, 2019 10:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Looking at the daily chart, everyday Nifty surpassed its previous candle high and the low of the candle is also shifting upward which is a classical sign of bull. Now, 11,580-11,625 are near term resistance on Nifty whereas support seen at 11,485-11,440, said Way2Wealth.
Crude Update: Oil prices dipped on Wednesday, retreating from a four-month high as economic growth concerns dampened the outlook for fuel consumption.
Jet Airways in focus: Lenders to the airline will look for equity infusion from a new investor to replace Etihad, reported CNBC-TV18, quoting sources. The new investor is likely to be an investment fund.
Banks may initiate talks with few investment funds that conducted due diligence on the company. Also lenders are looking at option of asking Etihad, Naresh Goyal to pledge their shares.
Market Opens: It is a flat start for the Indian indices with Nifty below 11,500 level.
The Sensex is up 9.74 points at 38373.21, while Nifty is up 0.90 points at 11533.30. About 391 shares have advanced, 235 shares declined, and 41 shares are unchanged.
Vedanta, Infosys, L&T, TCS and Axis Bank are the top gainers on the Sensex.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened lower by 8 paise at 69.05 per dollar on Wednesday versus Tuesday's close 68.97.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are flat in the pre-opening trading with above 11,550 mark.
The Sensex is up 17.16 points at 38380.63, while Nifty is up 22.30 points at 11554.70.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 3.5 points or 0.03 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,572-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Centrum Capital | Avenue Supermarts | Fortis Healthcare | Newgen Software | DLF and Bodal Chemicals are stocks which are in the news today.
Wall Street ends flat: The benchmark S&P 500 index ended little changed on Tuesday as investor optimism regarding the Federal Reserve's expected affirmation of its dovish policy stance was offset by reports of fault lines emerging in ongoing US-China trade negotiations.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader indices in India, a fall of 9.5 points or 0.08 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,566.50-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Nifty, after a choppy trade initially, gained strength in the last couple of hours of trade on March 19 and continued uptrend for the seventh consecutive session to close above psychological 11,500 level for the first time since September 14, 2018.
Asian markets trade mixed: Asian shares got off to a cautious start on Wednesday, holding close to six-month highs on hopes the US Federal Reserve will stick to a dovish stance and unveil a plan to stop cutting bond holdings later this year.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.