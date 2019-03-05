Market Live: Indices trade flat with positive bias; Tata Motors jumps 6%

IHS Markit says:

Economic conditions in India’s dominant service sector remained positive in February, with a quicker expansion in new work supporting a faster increase in output and solid job creation. Business sentiment also improved, while rates of both input cost and output charge inflation cooled. One area of weakness was international trade, with exports down from January.

Rising from 52.2 in January to 52.5 in February, the seasonally adjusted Nikkei India Services Business Activity Index pointed to a moderate though a quicker upturn in output.

With growth of manufacturing production also gathering momentum in February, the seasonally adjusted Nikkei India Composite PMI Output Index rose from 53.6 in January to 53.8 to signal a solid and accelerated increase in private sector activity in the country.