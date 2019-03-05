Market Live: Indices trade flat with positive bias; Tata Motors jumps 6%

Live now
Mar 05, 2019 10:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IHS Markit says:
Economic conditions in India’s dominant service sector remained positive in February, with a quicker expansion in new work supporting a faster increase in output and solid job creation. Business sentiment also improved, while rates of both input cost and output charge inflation cooled. One area of weakness was international trade, with exports down from January.
Rising from 52.2 in January to 52.5 in February, the seasonally adjusted Nikkei India Services Business Activity Index pointed to a moderate though a quicker upturn in output.
With growth of manufacturing production also gathering momentum in February, the seasonally adjusted Nikkei India Composite PMI Output Index rose from 53.6 in January to 53.8 to signal a solid and accelerated increase in private sector activity in the country.
Majority of IT stocks are down in the trade today. Hence, the Nifty IT stock is trading 1% down. Tata Elxsi is up about 2%, and is the biggest gainer among IT stocks.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval: : Glenmark PharmaceuticalsInc., USA has been granted final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for Telmisartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets USP, 40 mg/12.5 mg, 80 mg/12.5 mg, and 80 mg/25 mg. It is a prescription medicine used to treat high blood pressure (hypertension).
Six steps to accumulate your first crore after you start working
Paying off your home loans and living in a big city can be expensive with your first few years' salary. But you can afford to reach your first million if you start investing small amounts and regularly.
JUST IN | Water & Effluent treatment business of L&T Construction has secured orders from prestigious clients across varied states in India.
Tata Motors gains: Shares of Tata Motors gained over 2 percent in the early trade on Tuesday despite company reported weak set of sales numbers for the month February 2019.
Market Opens: Benchmark indices opened marginally lower on Tuesday with Nifty below 10,850 level.
The Sensex is down 99.39 points at 35964.42, while Nifty is down 32.10 points at 10831.40. About 559 shares have advanced, 277 shares declined, and 90 shares are unchanged.
Vedanta, Axis Bank, Power Grid, Coal India, HPCL, BPCL, are among major gainers, while losers include Eicher Motors, L&T, Wipro, Bajaj Auto, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel and Yes Bank
On the sectoral front, except energy and metal all other sectors are trading in red.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 70.94 per dollar on Monday against Friday's close 70.91.
Market at pre-open: The Indian indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session with Nifty around 10,900 level.
The Sensex is up 94.77 points at 36158.58, while Nifty is up 35.40 points at 10898.90.
Gail, Hero Moto, Eicher Motors are among major losers, while Tata Motors is trading higher in the pre-opening.
Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open flat; IndusInd Bank, ICICI Lombard top buys
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 22.5 points or 0.21 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,825-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Crude dips: Oil prices fell on Tuesday as markets eyed only modest prospects for growth in fuel demand, although OPEC-led efforts to cut output still offered some support.
Stocks in the news: Jet Airways, RIL, Indian Hume Pipe, IRB Infra, Hero Moto, Aurobindo, Tata Motors
Capacite Infraprojects | Mishra Dhatu Nigam | Equitas Holdings | Aurobindo Pharma | Coal India | Tata Motors | Sunteck Realty | HT Media | KEI Industries and Steel Strips Wheels are stocks, which are in news today.
Wall Street ends lower: Wall Street's major indexes fell on Monday, weighed down by a weak US construction spending report and declines in healthcare shares, as an initial rally on optimism over a US-China trade deal faded.
China sets 2019 economic growth target at 6 to 6.5%
In a bid to defuse U.S. and European trade complaints, Premier Li Keqiang pledged in a speech at the opening of China's national legislative session that foreign and local companies will be "treated as equals."
Asian markets trade lower: Asian shares stepped back on Tuesday after China cut its economic growth target and pledged measures to support the economy amid growing challenges from rising debt and a dispute over trade and technology with the United States
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 12 things to know
The market rallied on the first day of March series and helped close the week ending March 1 on a positive note on de-escalation of India-Pakistan border conflict and hope of trade deal between the US and China.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 18 points or 0.17 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,829-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.