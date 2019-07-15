App
Jul 15, 2019 12:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Nifty consolidates below 11,600; Infosys hits record high, DHFL cracks 33%

DHFL shares crashed to hit 10-year low after posting a loss for first time since inception and warning about its survival.

highlights

  • Jul 15, 01:00 PM (IST)

    Fitch on Energy Companies' Ratings

    A reduction of direct controlling stakes by the government of India (BBB-/Stable) in large state-owned energy companies is unlikely to negatively impact the ratings on these entities, as long as the government maintains majority effective ownership and broad control of their activities, Fitch Ratings said.

    An official who steers the government's asset sale department said in a media interview that the government may reduce its direct controlling stakes in large energy companies, including Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC, BBB-/Stable), NPTC Limited (NTPC, BBB-/Stable) and GAIL (India) Limited (GAIL, BBB-/Stable), while maintaining effective controlling stakes of at least 51 percent through arms such as Life Insurance Corporation of India. This comes as the government has set an enhanced target of Rs 1.05 lakh crore of divestment receipts for the financial year ending 31 March 2020 (FY20). 

  • Jul 15, 12:55 PM (IST)

    Monsoon Update

    Skymet said monsoon will be weak across India over next two weeks, reports CNBC-TV18 quoting Cogencis.

    Break in monsoon may hit cotton, soybean and maize sowing, it said.

  • Jul 15, 12:53 PM (IST)

    Tourism Finance said promoter created a pledge on their 1.8 percent equity on July 12.

  • Jul 15, 12:48 PM (IST)

    Europe Update

    European markets opened higher despite worries China’s economy is slowing amid a trade war with the US.

    France's CAC fell 0.6 percent, Germany's DAX was down 0.84 percent and Britain's FTSE slipped 0.3 percent.

  • Jul 15, 12:43 PM (IST)

    Market Update:

    Benchmark indices continued to consolidate after a 2 percent loss in previous week.

    The BSE Sensex was up 86.13 points at 38,822.36 and the Nifty50 gained 14.50 points at 11,567.

    The market breadth was in favour of bears. About two shares declined for every share rising on the BSE.

  • Jul 15, 12:36 PM (IST)

    Rupee Update:
    The Indian rupee appreciated by 12 paise to 68.56 against the US dollar.

    On Friday, rupee had settled at 68.69 against the US dollar.

  • Jul 15, 12:21 PM (IST)

    Allotment of ESOPs

    Arvind SmartSpaces said it allotted 2 lakh equity shares of Rs 10 each under Employee Stock Option Scheme 2013 to an eligible employee.

  • Jul 15, 12:13 PM (IST)

    Piramal Enterprises climbed 6 percent intraday after CRISIL reaffirmed its highest rating to the commercial paper of company's subsidiary.

  • Jul 15, 12:06 PM (IST)
  • Jul 15, 12:03 PM (IST)

    Breaking News

    WPI inflation eased to 2.02 percent in June 2019 against 2.45 percent in May.

  • Jul 15, 12:00 PM (IST)

    Infosys shares hit a record high of Rs 773.85, rising 6.4 percent after company raised full year constant currency revenue growth guidance.

  • Jul 15, 11:57 AM (IST)

    Just In

    TCS said NXP partnered with company to transform its enterprise supply chain IT operations with ignio.

  • Jul 15, 11:54 AM (IST)

    Gainers & Losers

  • Jul 15, 11:31 AM (IST)

    Just In

    Indoco Remedies' Goa plant received warning letter from USFDA.

  • Jul 15, 11:17 AM (IST)

    Sun Pharma Rallies 4%

    Sun Pharmaceutical Industries shares rallied 4 percent intraday after company received a rare double upgrade from global research house Morgan Stanley.

    The brokerage upgraded stock to overweight and raised price target to Rs 505 from Rs 470 per share, implying 24 percent potential upside as it expects revival in earnings FY21 onwards.

    Specialty ramp-up, manufacturing rationalisation, cost control and Halol will help FY21 margin, Morgan Stanley said, adding FY20 will be a transitional year followed by year of cost normalisation.

  • Jul 15, 11:07 AM (IST)

    Kwality's Creditors Meeting

    "9th meeting of committee of creditors of company is scheduled today as per the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code," Kwality said.

  • Jul 15, 10:49 AM (IST)

    Sensex at this hour

  • Jul 15, 10:38 AM (IST)

    Allahabad Bank Under Pressure

    Shares of public sector lender Allahabad Bank crashed 14.5 percent intraday after company reported a fraud of Rs 1,775 crore by Bhushan Power & Steel.

    It was the second lender after Punjab National Bank to report fraud in Bhushan Power.

    "It has been observed that the company has misappropriated bank funds, manipulated books of accounts to raise funds from consortium lender banks," Allahabad Bank said.

  • Jul 15, 10:29 AM (IST)

    Technical Outlook

    "For the week, we are anticipating down move to continue at a gradual pace. At 11,300, we should be a contra buyer in the market, and look to buy strong and largecap companies in the market.  As per option data, markets are down but not oversold, which is the reason that short covering trend is missing even though frequent pull back moves are occurring," Ashish Nanda EVP & Business Head - PCG, Commodities and Currency Business, Kotak Securities said.

  • Jul 15, 10:23 AM (IST)

    Results To Watch Out For Today

    Tinplate Company of India, Tata Metaliks, Automotive Stampings and Bajaj Consumer Care will announce June quarter earnings today.

  • Jul 15, 10:13 AM (IST)

    PSU Bank index Falls 2%

  • Jul 15, 10:08 AM (IST)

    Broader Markets Under Pressure

    The Nifty Midcap index was down 0.9 percent and Smallcap index declined 0.4 percent.

  • Jul 15, 09:57 AM (IST)

    Market Outlook

    Ajit Mishra, Vice President-Research at Religare Broking expects further slide in the benchmark and suggests continuing with “sell on rise” approach till Nifty holds below 11,800.

    "On the other hand, stocks may see volatile swings across the board; in reaction to the earnings thus we advise focusing on stock selection and trade management," he said.

  • Jul 15, 09:54 AM (IST)

    Zero Observations for Natco's Plant

    Natco Pharma said there was a successful completion of regulatory inspection from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) facility in Chennai, conducted during the period July 8-12, 2019. The regulatory audit resulted in zero observations, it added.

  • Jul 15, 09:47 AM (IST)
  • Jul 15, 09:46 AM (IST)

    Market Update

    Benchmark indices were off their opening high on correction in metals and select banks stocks.

    The BSE Sensex was up 95.96 points at 38,832.19 and the Nifty50 rose 19.10 points to 11,571.60. About 795 shares advanced against 604 declining shares on the BSE.

