Market Live: Nifty consolidates below 11,600; Infosys hits record high, DHFL cracks 33%

Jul 15, 2019 12:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Market Update
Rupee Update
Market Opening
Crude Oil Update
Rupee Opening
Fitch on Energy Companies' Ratings
A reduction of direct controlling stakes by the government of India (BBB-/Stable) in large state-owned energy companies is unlikely to negatively impact the ratings on these entities, as long as the government maintains majority effective ownership and broad control of their activities, Fitch Ratings said.
An official who steers the government's asset sale department said in a media interview that the government may reduce its direct controlling stakes in large energy companies, including Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC, BBB-/Stable), NPTC Limited (NTPC, BBB-/Stable) and GAIL (India) Limited (GAIL, BBB-/Stable), while maintaining effective controlling stakes of at least 51 percent through arms such as Life Insurance Corporation of India. This comes as the government has set an enhanced target of Rs 1.05 lakh crore of divestment receipts for the financial year ending 31 March 2020 (FY20).
Monsoon Update
Skymet said monsoon will be weak across India over next two weeks, reports CNBC-TV18 quoting Cogencis.
Break in monsoon may hit cotton, soybean and maize sowing, it said.
Tourism Finance said promoter created a pledge on their 1.8 percent equity on July 12.
Europe Update
European markets opened higher despite worries China’s economy is slowing amid a trade war with the US.
France's CAC fell 0.6 percent, Germany's DAX was down 0.84 percent and Britain's FTSE slipped 0.3 percent.
'Corporate earnings to guide market trajectory; Q1 results start on positive note'
With most of the major macro events behind us, it is the corporate earnings that will be the key driver for market trajectory from now on.
Market Update:
Benchmark indices continued to consolidate after a 2 percent loss in previous week.
The BSE Sensex was up 86.13 points at 38,822.36 and the Nifty50 gained 14.50 points at 11,567.
The market breadth was in favour of bears. About two shares declined for every share rising on the BSE.
Rupee Update:
The Indian rupee appreciated by 12 paise to 68.56 against the US dollar.
On Friday, rupee had settled at 68.69 against the US dollar.
Allotment of ESOPs
Arvind SmartSpaces said it allotted 2 lakh equity shares of Rs 10 each under Employee Stock Option Scheme 2013 to an eligible employee.
Piramal Enterprises climbed 6 percent intraday after CRISIL reaffirmed its highest rating to the commercial paper of company's subsidiary.
Breaking News
WPI inflation eased to 2.02 percent in June 2019 against 2.45 percent in May.
Infosys shares hit a record high of Rs 773.85, rising 6.4 percent after company raised full year constant currency revenue growth guidance.
Just In
TCS said NXP partnered with company to transform its enterprise supply chain IT operations with ignio.
Gainers & Losers
Promoter pledging hits 6-yr low, 45 cos reduce pledged shares in June; should you buy?
Overall, there were 45 companies in which the percentage of promoter holding decreased in June 2019. Promoters of 7 companies reduced their pledged shares to zero
Just In
Indoco Remedies' Goa plant received warning letter from USFDA.
Sun Pharma Rallies 4%
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries shares rallied 4 percent intraday after company received a rare double upgrade from global research house Morgan Stanley.
The brokerage upgraded stock to overweight and raised price target to Rs 505 from Rs 470 per share, implying 24 percent potential upside as it expects revival in earnings FY21 onwards.
Specialty ramp-up, manufacturing rationalisation, cost control and Halol will help FY21 margin, Morgan Stanley said, adding FY20 will be a transitional year followed by year of cost normalisation.
Kwality's Creditors Meeting
"9th meeting of committee of creditors of company is scheduled today as per the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code," Kwality said.
Sensex at this hour
Allahabad Bank Under Pressure
Shares of public sector lender Allahabad Bank crashed 14.5 percent intraday after company reported a fraud of Rs 1,775 crore by Bhushan Power & Steel.
It was the second lender after Punjab National Bank to report fraud in Bhushan Power.
"It has been observed that the company has misappropriated bank funds, manipulated books of accounts to raise funds from consortium lender banks," Allahabad Bank said.
Technical Outlook
"For the week, we are anticipating down move to continue at a gradual pace. At 11,300, we should be a contra buyer in the market, and look to buy strong and largecap companies in the market. As per option data, markets are down but not oversold, which is the reason that short covering trend is missing even though frequent pull back moves are occurring," Ashish Nanda EVP & Business Head - PCG, Commodities and Currency Business, Kotak Securities said.
Results To Watch Out For Today
Tinplate Company of India, Tata Metaliks, Automotive Stampings and Bajaj Consumer Care will announce June quarter earnings today.
Should debt fund investors be worried about credit quality hitting a six-year low?
At a time when the global slowdown is seen impacting Indian economy despite the fact that it remains one of the fastest growing economies in the world, the continuing credit quality deterioration domestically is an added worry for investors.
PSU Bank index Falls 2%
Broader Markets Under Pressure
The Nifty Midcap index was down 0.9 percent and Smallcap index declined 0.4 percent.
Market Outlook
Ajit Mishra, Vice President-Research at Religare Broking expects further slide in the benchmark and suggests continuing with “sell on rise” approach till Nifty holds below 11,800.
"On the other hand, stocks may see volatile swings across the board; in reaction to the earnings thus we advise focusing on stock selection and trade management," he said.
Zero Observations for Natco's Plant
Natco Pharma said there was a successful completion of regulatory inspection from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) facility in Chennai, conducted during the period July 8-12, 2019. The regulatory audit resulted in zero observations, it added.
Market Update
Benchmark indices were off their opening high on correction in metals and select banks stocks.
The BSE Sensex was up 95.96 points at 38,832.19 and the Nifty50 rose 19.10 points to 11,571.60. About 795 shares advanced against 604 declining shares on the BSE.
'Bank Nifty likely to gyrate in narrow range; deploy Iron Butterfly Spread'
The market witnessed selling pressure that pushed Nifty lower by 2.1 percent while the open interest (OI) rose 2.2 percent for the week ended July 12.