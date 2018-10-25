Market Live: Nifty breaks 10,100 for first time since March 2018, Sensex down 400pts; Bharti Airtel slides 5%

Live now
Oct 25, 2018 10:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Nifty breaches 10,100: The benchmark indices are under pressure on Thursday as Nifty breached 10,100 for the first time Since March 28, 2018, while Sensex also fell more than 400 points.
At 10:45 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 451.80 points at 33582.16, while Nifty is down 135.30 points at 10089.50. About 488 shares have advanced, 1443 shares declined, and 1666 shares are unchanged.
Results reaction: Shares of Wipro shed 4 percent after company reported a fall in its September quarter net profit.
The company has registered a 10 percent fall (QoQ) in second quarter net profit to Rs 1890 crore against Rs 2120.8 crore in quarter ended June 2018. Meanwhile, company's revenue rose by 2.3 percent to Rs 14,567.9 crore from Rs 14,230.6 crore.
Earnings, elections and RBI meet outcome to decide market direction: Anand Rathi
The market will get more clarity once earnings, state elections and RBI meet events are behind us, said Siddharth Sedani of Anand Rathi Stocks and Brokers
Here is a look at how different sectors are performing today.
Market Update Selling pressure has dominated on the market on Thursday morning, with the Nifty trading below 10,150. The Sensex is down over 250 points.
Energy names continue to trade in the red, along with metals, automobiles, infrastructure and banking names. The midcap index is down around a percent as well.
The Sensex is down 268.84 points or 0.79% at 33765.12, while the Nifty is down 81.30 points or 0.80% at 10143.50. The market breadth is negative as 419 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,058 shares, while 2,118 shares were unchanged.
Wipro and TCS are the top gainers, while Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, and Indiabulls Housing have lost the most.
Airtel falls 5% Shares of Bharti Airtel have fallen around 5 percent ahead of its Q2 results today.
L&T Finance plunges Shares of L&T Finance Holdings fell over 12 percent as investors turned wary of its exposure to IL&FS entities to the tune of Rs 1,800 crore and to Supertech to the tune of Rs 800 crore.
Shares of InterGlobe Aviation, the operator of IndiGo, have recovered after seeing a sharp fall in the morning. Here is a look at the intraday chart of the stock.
Market opens It is a gap down opening for the market on Thursday morning. The Nifty is down almost 100 points, while the Sensex has opened around 300 points lower.
Selling is visible across all sectors, with banks, auto, metals, pharma and infrastructure sectors seeing some pain. The Nifty Midcap index is trading over a percent lower.
The Sensex is down 296.17 points or 0.87% at 33737.79, while the Nifty is down 90.40 points or 0.88% at 10134.40. The market breadth is negative as 45 shares advanced, against a decline of 145 shares, while 3,405 shares were unchanged.
Bharti Airtel, Infosys, and Indiabulls Housing are the top losers, while NTPC and HDFC Bank have gained the most.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened lower by 19 paise at 73.34 per dollar on Thursday versus previous close 73.15.
Market at pre-opening: Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening trade with Nifty hovering around 10,150 level.
At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 89.29 points at 33944.67, and the Nifty is down 73.80 points at 10151.
Interglobe Aviation, Hexaware and L&T Finance are down 10 percent, while IndusInd Bank shed 5 percent in the pre-opening trade.
Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open gap-down; 3 stocks which could give 7-9% return
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 97 points or 0.95 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,140- level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Bharti Airtel Q2 result today: The company could widen net loss in the range of Rs 110-770 crore and brokerages believe that rising diesel cost could have also impacted the financials.
Asian markets trade weak: Asian shares dived on Thursday as hundreds of billions of dollars haemorrhaged from global markets after a rout in tech stocks inflicted the largest daily decline on Wall Street since 2011, wiping out all its gains for the year, reported Reuters.
Samir Arora, Founder & Fund Manager at Helios Capital expects recovery in the US as equity market looks attractive. He is also positive on US equity given the strong earning expectations.
Talking about Indian equities, he said neither is he excited nor depressed, he told to CNBC-TV18. He feels October has been better than September for the Indian market.
Stocks in the news: Wipro, Yes Bank, Indiabulls Real, Hexaware, InterGlobe, L&T Infotech
Lakshmi Vilas Bank | Wipro | Hexaware | Tata Chemicals | Bharat Financial Inclusion | L&T Infotech | Agro Tech Foods and Geojit Financial are stock which are in the news today.
Crude prices fall: Oil prices fell by around one percent on Thursday, coming under pressure from sharp selloffs in global stock markets, with US stocks posting the biggest daily decline since 2011 to wipe out the year’s gains, reported Reuters.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 12 things to know
Bulls managed to take charge at Dalal Street after intraday tussle with bears on Wednesday. The Nifty50 after strong gap up opening traded volatile as the day progressed, followed by marginal correction in afternoon.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 102 points or 1 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,135-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Wall Street declines: US stocks plunged again on Wednesday, confirming a correction for the Nasdaq and erasing the Dow and the S&P 500’s gains for the year, as disappointing forecasts from chipmakers and weak home sales data fueled jitters about economic and profit growth, reported Reuters.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.