Market Live: Nifty breaks 10,100 for first time since March 2018, Sensex down 400pts; Bharti Airtel slides 5%

Market Update Selling pressure has dominated on the market on Thursday morning, with the Nifty trading below 10,150. The Sensex is down over 250 points.

Energy names continue to trade in the red, along with metals, automobiles, infrastructure and banking names. The midcap index is down around a percent as well.

The Sensex is down 268.84 points or 0.79% at 33765.12, while the Nifty is down 81.30 points or 0.80% at 10143.50. The market breadth is negative as 419 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,058 shares, while 2,118 shares were unchanged.

Wipro and TCS are the top gainers, while Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, and Indiabulls Housing have lost the most.