Market Live: Nifty below 11,600, Sensex rangebound; IT stocks fall ahead of Q4 earnings

Essel Group in Focus

Essel Group said the repayment along with interest will be made to each & every lender as per the agreed timeline of September 2019, reports CNBC-TV18.

"We cannot comment on arrangement between Kotak Mahindra AMC & its investors, but remain committed to achieve the resolution," the group said.

Essel Group issued statement on repayment to lenders. Kotak Mahindra AMC is one of the lenders of the group.