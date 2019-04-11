Market Live: Nifty below 11,600, Sensex falls 100 pts; rupee near day's low

Live now
Apr 11, 2019 01:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Rupee Update:
Lupin gets approval for Testosterone Gel
Market Update
Rupee Update
Market Update:
NBCC bags order:
Rail Vikas Nigam listing today:
Welspun Corp bags order:
Wockhards gets USFDA approvel:
Rupee Opens:
Wall Street ends with marginal gains:
Asian market trade mixed:
SGX Nifty Update:
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee erased morning losses and turned positive as it is trading near day's high.
It is trading higher by 18 paise at 68.93 per dollar against Wednesday's close 69.11.
Expect strong Q4 earnings for cement sector on price hike, better demand
Cement companies are expected to report strong earnings growth in the last quarter of FY19 on the back of price hike and robust demand.
Setco Automotive to acquire entire stake in subsidiary: Setco Automotive has approved purchase of entire stake (1,34,60,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each) from Lingotes Especiales, S.A. in company's subsidiary Lava Cast at a total consideration of Euro 950,000 (Rs 7.70 crore).
'Change in the political environment could pose challenges for the market'
There has never been dearth of quality and alpha-generating stocks in the market irrespective of cycles. Hence, the investors may still invest in quality stocks
Sensex heat map at this hour
Lupin has announced that it has received approval for its Testosterone Gel, 1.62% (20.25 mg/1.25 g pump actuation), from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Lupin's Testosterone Gel is the generic equivalent of AbbVie's AndroGel. It is indicated for replacement therapy in males for conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone.
Sensex is down 41.79 points or 0.11 percent at 38,543.56, and the Nifty is down 7.30 points or 0.06 percent at 11,577. About 947 shares have advanced, 1,181 shares declined, and 145 shares are unchanged.
Lok Sabha polling begins: 15 election-safe stocks to beat market volatility
The first phase of polling begins on April 11 spanning across 20 states and Union Territories. In the first phase, 91 out of 543 Lok Sabha constituencies are going to polls.
Rupee has breached 69 mark and is trading 12 paise or 0.18 percent higher at 68.99.
Metal stocks are trading lower today. Only three of the constituents of Nifty Metal index are trading in the green.
PTC India Financial Services said it has achieved resolution of one of its stressed loan account in the thermal segment namely 2x300 MW SKS Power Generation (Chhattisgarh) Ltd.
The resolution was achieved under the open bidding process initiated by the Consortium Lenders led by State Bank of India, wherein, One Time Settlement (OTS) Offer submitted by Singapore based entity Agritrade Resources Limited emerged as the highest bidder.
Market Update: The benchmark indices are volatile on Thursday as the first phase of polling begins spanning across 20 states and Union Territories.
In the first phase, 91 out of 543 Lok Sabha constituencies are going to polls. The counting of all votes will take place on May 23.
At 10:18 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 20.86 points or 0.05% at 38606.21, while Nifty is up 5.40 points or 0.05% at 11589.70. About 854 shares have advanced, 844 shares declined, and 94 shares are unchanged.
NBCC bags order: Shares of NBCC rose more than 2 percent in the early trade on Thursday after company bagged orders worth Rs 3,030 crore.
Rail Vikas Nigam listing today: The shares have seen a flat opening on April 11, the first day of trade on exchanges.
The stock listed at Rs 19, the final issue price or upper end of price band, but immediately drifted marginally lower at Rs 18.80 on the BSE, down 1.05 percent from issue price.
The finance committee of the board of directors of JSW Steel has approved the issuance of fixed rate senior unsecured notes aggregating to USD 500 million.
D-Street Buzz: Realty stocks gain led by Indiabulls Real Estate; Bharti Airtel rises, Infosys drags
The top Nifty gainers include IOC, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Asian Paints, BPCL and Bharti Airtel while Zee Entertainment, Vedanta, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Cipla and Adani Ports are the top losers.
Welspun Corp bags order: Shares of Welspun Corp rose more than 3 percent after the Mumbai-based company received additional pipe orders of 180 KMT on a global basis.
Buzzing: Share price of Wockhardt added 3.5 percent in the early trade on Thursday after it received USFDA approval for cancer drug.
Sharekhan on El Nino:
Officials in the India Meteorological Department indicated that EL Nino conditions have weakened considerably and the assessment is that this unlikely to post any threat to the Southwest monsoon this year - sentimentally positive for the consumer goods (HUL, Dabur India and Britannia Industries), auto companies (M&M, Escorts and Hero Motocorp) and agri commodity (Insecticides India, PI Industries and UPL)
Market Opens: It is a flat start for the Indian indices on Thursday.
At 09:17 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 8.36 points or 0.02% at 38576.99, and the Nifty down 1.40 points or 0.01% at 11582.90. About 419 shares have advanced, 296 shares declined, and 42 shares are unchanged.
IOC, Wipro, BPCL, HPCL, Tata Motors, HUL, Indiabulls Housing, Asian Paints, Yes Bank, Hero Motocorp are among major gainers on the indices, while losers are Sun Pharma, Vedanta, Zee Ent, Infosys, Adani Ports, Cipla, Hindalco and Axis Bank.
Among the sectors, bank, IT, metal and pharma are trading lower, while some buying seen in the energy, infra and FMCG sectors.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened lower by 10 paise at 69. 21 per dollar on Thursday against Wednesday's close 69.11.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening with Nifty around 11,600 level.
At 09:04 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 89.11 points or 0.23% at 38674.46, and the Nifty up 25.60 points or 0.22% at 11609.90.
Sun Pharma, Zee entertainment, Vedanta, Tata Steel, Hindalco, Maruti Suzuki are trading lower, while Indiabulls Real Estate, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, Dish TV are trading higher.
Crude Update: Oil prices fell on Thursday after US crude stockpiles surged to their highest levels in almost 17 months amid record production.
Brokerages View: Source: CNBC-TV18
Nomura on Wipro
Maintain neutral call, target at Rs 270 per share
Company may announce a buyback of USD 1.7 billion, equivalent to 22 percent of its net worth
Morgan Stanley on Wipro
Maintain underweight call, target at Rs 225 per share
Buyback Will be at best neutral to FY20e EPS
Stock is trading at 16x FY21e EPS
Citi on media companies
Maintain buy call on Sun TV and DB Corp
Target for Zee Enterprises raised to Rs 515 from Rs 480, Sun TV to Rs 750 from Rs 725 per share
Target for Dish TV raised to Rs 36 from Rs 33 and DB Corp target raised to Rs 235 from Rs 210 per share
Citi on L&T Fin Holdings
Valuations attractive at 2.1x Mar-20 adjusted PB
Reiterate buy call, target at Rs 170 per share
Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open higher; 3 stocks which could give 8-18% return
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 17.5 points or 0.15 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,669-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Wall Street ends with marginal gains: Technology stocks led Wall Street slightly higher on Wednesday, as US inflation data proved to be benign and the minutes from the Federal Reserve's March meeting were unsurprising.
Stocks in the news: Wipro, TCS, NBCC, Wockhardt, Jet Airways, Info Edge, Welspun Corp
HT Media | Jet Airways | Info Edge | Tanla Solutions | Welspun Corp | Wipro and TCS are stocks which are in the news today.
Asian market trade mixed: Asian stocks held near eight-month highs on Thursday and the dollar slipped again on expectations global interest rates will stay lower for longer after a dovish turn by the European Central Bank and milder than expected US inflation.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping; 10 things to know
Selling pressure in the last couple of hours of trade on April 10 wiped out all gains clocked on April 9, dragging the Sensex 354 points and the Nifty 50 below 11,600 levels.