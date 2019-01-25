Market Live: Nifty below 10,800, Sensex slips 100 points; Zee Entertainment tumbles 18%

Market Update: Benchmark indices have gave up most its day's gain and trading flat with Nifty below 10,850 level.

At 14:09 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 29.42 points at 36224.52, while Nifty is down 15.10 points at 10834.70. About 869 shares have advanced, 1422 shares declined, and 153 shares are unchanged.