Market Live: Nifty below 10,800, Sensex slips 100 points; Zee Entertainment tumbles 18%

Jan 25, 2019 02:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Maruti Suzuki Q3 result: Net profit was down 17 percent at Rs 1489.3 crore against profit of Rs 1,799 crore.
Wonderla Holidays Q3 result: Net profit was up at Rs 15 crore versus Rs 6.5 crore. Revenue was up 19% at Rs 76.1 crore versus Rs 63.8 crore, YoY.
Market Update: Benchmark indices have gave up most its day's gain and trading flat with Nifty below 10,850 level.
At 14:09 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 29.42 points at 36224.52, while Nifty is down 15.10 points at 10834.70. About 869 shares have advanced, 1422 shares declined, and 153 shares are unchanged.
Results reaction: Shares of Kirloskar Oil Engines added 5 percent after company posted better numbers for the quarter ended December 2018. The board of directors have declared interim dividend of Rs 2.5 (125 percent) per equity share of Rs 2 each for the financial year 2018-19.
Rane Engine Q3: Net loss at Rs 3.4 crore against loss of Rs 3.2 crore, YoY.
MRF signs MoU with Tamil Nadu govt: The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Government of Tamil Nadu in connection with Global Investors Meet [GIM], expressing its in-principle intention to invest a sum of Rs 3100 crore, over a ten year period, in a phased manner, in its existing locations at Perambalur, Arkonam and Tiruvottiyur, Chennai (within the State of Tamil Nadu) for manufacture of automotive tyres, tubes and flaps.
JUST IN | CBI visited offices of DLF with respect to a land acquisition matter.
The breadth of the market favoured the declines with 722 stocks advancing and 893 declining while 443 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 999 stocks advanced, 1233 declined and 157 remained unchanged.
As the general election approaches we expect private consumption to expand at a healthy clip, strengthened by strong wage growth, lower oil price and increase in Government spending.
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee is trading lower at 71.11 per dollar against previous close 71.07.
Natco Pharma initiates greenfield facilities for niche agrichemical business: Natco Pharma has initiated work on greenfield manufacturing facilities for producing Niche Agrichemical products in the Nellore District of Andhra Pradesh. These facilities will manufacture both Agrichemical Technical and Formulation products.
Here are seven stocks that brokerages recommend to accumulate after the third quarter numbers reported by the companies
Market Update: Benchmark indices are continue to trade higher with Nifty holding above 10,900 level.
The Sensex is up 202.75 points at 36397.85, while Nifty is up 52.10 points at 10901.90. About 996 shares have advanced, 998 shares declined, and 130 shares are unchanged.
Jefferies maintained its buy call on Newgen Software Technologies post Q3 results but raised its 12-month target price to Rs 375 from Rs 335 earlier.
JUST IN | According to a report on CNBC-TV18, the Supreme Court has upheld the constitutional validity of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.
The Interim Budget for FY20 is likely to forecast a fiscal deficit of 3.3 percent of GDP whilst the actual fiscal deficit is likely to be 3.5 percent of GDP for FY20, suggest experts
Buzzing: Shares of Kokuyo Camlin slipped 5 percent on the back of poor numbers declared by the company for the quarter ended December 2018.
Yes Bank gains further: Shares of Yes Bank added 10 percent in the early trade on Friday on the back of appointment of Ravneet Gill as new MD & CEO of the company.
Market Opens: Benchmark indices started the day on positive note with Nifty is trading above 10,900 level.
The Sensex is up 201.85 points at 36396.95, while Nifty is up 59.60 points at 10909.40. About 445 shares have advanced, 240 shares declined, and 35 shares are unchanged.
Yes Bank gained 10 percent in early trade on appointment of Ravneet Gill as new MD & CEO. UPL, Bharti Infratel, Sun Pharma, Bhrati Airtel, RIL, Axis Bank, TCS are other mojor gainers, while ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank are trading lower.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened higher at 71 per dollar on Friday against previous close 71.07.
Market at pre-open: Indian indices are trading higher in pre-opening session with Nifty trading above 10,850 level.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 83.67 points at 36278.77, while Nifty is up 18.70 points at 10868.50.
Yes Bank, L&T, Biocon are trading higher in pre-opening trade, while ICICI Bank is trading lower.
Oil Update: US oil prices rose by 1 percent on Thursday, boosted by the US threat of sanctions on Venezuela, but gains were capped by record high gasoline inventories and an unexpected big build in crude stocks in the United States.
Here are the stocks that are in news today: Results Today: Maruti Suzuki India, Larsen & Toubro, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Nilkamal, CDSL, Jtekt India, Wonderla Holidays, Vakrangee, Rane
Asian markets trade higher: Asian stocks inched higher on Friday, buoyed by gains in US technology shares, but gains were capped by worries over slowing growth in Europe and caution ahead of several key events next week including US-China trade talks.
Wall Street ends mixed: The S&P 500 edged higher but the Dow closed nominally lower on Thursday as lingering anxieties about slowing global growth and unresolved trade disputes undercut a spate of strong earnings, while chipmakers rallied to give the Nasdaq a solid gain.
After a rangebound move, the Nifty fell sharply in last hour of trade on January 24 and formed big bearish candle on the daily charts, weighed by index heavyweights HDFC Bank, Infosys, HDFC and Reliance Industries.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a gain of 62.50 points or 0.57 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,948.50-level on the Singaporean Exchange.