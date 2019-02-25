Market Live: Indices continue their rally, Sensex hits 36K; Adani Ports down 8%

Live now
Feb 25, 2019 12:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
After GST Council cut tax rates on residential properties, here are how realty stocks are doing.
DLF, Godrej Properties among 10 companies to benefit from GST rate cut
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on February 24 slashed tax rate on under-construction residential properties which are likely to benefit home buyers, real estate developers in select cities, and housing finance companies (HFCs).
Biggest index losers:
Adani Ports 8%
Bharti Infratel 3%
BPCL 1%
Biggest index gainers:
ICICI Bank 1.36%
TCS 1.30%
Hero Motocorp 1.13%
Rules of wealth creation: 7 takeaways from Warren Buffett's letter to shareholders
Warren Buffett's letter to shareholders, which was released over the weekend, had something for everyone - be it student, a management professional or a shareholder.
Buzzing: After announcing that it is going to acquire Adani Agro Logistics, Adani Ports has fallen 8% intraday.
Shilpa Medicare gains 3% on USFDA approval for cancer drug
Shilpa Medicare shares gained more than 3 percent intraday on Monday after the US health regulator approved company's drug that treats several types of cancer.
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd to BSE: The Competent Authority has granted its approval for enhancement of Working Capital Limit from Rs 6,050 cr to Rs 7,300 cr as sanctioned by SBI and other Consortium Banks.
Market Update: The Sensex is up 90.22 points or 0.25% at 35961.70, and the Nifty up 12.30 points or 0.11% at 10804.00. About 1181 shares have advanced, 788 shares declined, and 120 shares are unchanged.
JBM Group announced that it has acquired a major shareholding in Germany based Linde-Wiemann GmbH KG, a leading manufacturer of complex structural components & assemblies to automotive OEM's worldwide. The stock has risen 5% following the news.
Jubilant Life Sciences to BSE: We wish to inform you that our material wholly-owned subsidiary, Jubilant Pharma Limited ('JPL') has, at its meeting held on February 25 approved the proposal to launch an offering of unsecured bonds (Notes) outside India, under Regulation S of the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Notes are proposed to be (i) issued to institutional investors outside India and (ii) listed and quoted on the Official List of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited. The issuance of the Notes by JPL will not be a public offering in India.
Buzzing: Shares of Sharon Bio Medicine locked at 5 percent upper circuit on Monday despite USFDA inspected company's API facility at Taloja.
The company's API facility located at Taloja, Maharashtra received 4 Form 483 observations after the inspection completed by USFDA.
Crude Update: Oil prices rose on Monday as Washington and China appeared to edge closer to a trade deal, dampening fears over the outlook for global economic growth.
Market Update: After a positive start benchmark indices erased some of its morning gains with Nifty trading below 10,800 mark.
The Sensex is up 37.92 points at 35909.40, while Nifty is down 0.30 points at 10791.40. About 921 shares have advanced, 597 shares declined, and 102 shares are unchanged.
Buzzing: Shares of Wipro touched 52-week high of Rs 383.35, rising over 1 percent in the early trade on Monday on shareholders’ approval for bonus shares.
'Gold may pause six-month gaining streak, correction in prices likely'
Agencies like IMF have reduced their global growth forecast for this and next year primarily due to the US-China trade war, which has spurred gold's safe-haven demand
Market Opens: It is positive start for the benchmark indices on Monday with Sensex is trading around 36,000 level.
At 09:18 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 124.38 points at 35995.86, while Nifty up 27.00 points at 10818.70. About 600 shares have advanced, 226 shares declined, and 43 shares are unchanged.
Indiabulls Housing, JSW Steel, Yes Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Hero Moto, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, DLF, Sobha, Oberoi realty, Sunteck Realty, GVK Power, Reliance Capital, Godrej Properties are among major gainers on the indices, while losers are Adani Port, Mindtree, Jet Airways, IIFL Holding and Motilal Oswal.
GST Council clears proposal for lowering tax rates in real estate
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on February 24 cleared the proposal for lowering the GST rates for real estate. GST payable for under construction properties will be 5 percent for normal housing, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee gained in the early trade on Monday. It opened higher by 12 paise at 71.02 per dollar versus previous close 71.14.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in pre-opening session.
At 09:03 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 145.01 points at 36016.49, while Nifty is up 24.60 points at 10816.30.
Real estate stocks are trading higher post GST Council slashed tax rate on under-construction residential properties
Indiabulls Housing, HUL, Oberoi Realty, DLF, Godrej Properties are trading higher in the pre-opening session, while Jet Airways, Motilal Oswal and Sobha are trading lower.
Market Headstart: Nifty50 likely to open higher; Oberoi Realty, Sun TV top buy ideas
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 16 points or 0.15 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,823-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Gold Update: Gold prices edged up on Monday as the dollar eased after US President Donald Trump said he would delay an increase in tariffs on Chinese goods as trade talks between the two nations were making progress, while palladium hit a record-high.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 10 things to know
Benchmarks indices closed rangebound session on a flat note on February 22, but the broader markets outperformed as Nifty Midcap index rose 0.4 percent.
Asian markets trade firm: Asian shares scaled a 5-month peak on Monday after US President Donald Trump confirmed he would delay a planned increase on Chinese imports as talks between the two sides were making “substantial progress”.
Stocks in the news: RIL, Motilal Oswal, IIFL Holdings, Sharon Bio, Tilaknagar, Kaveri Seed
Here are stocks that are in the news today: Results on February 25: JMT Auto, Khaitan India, Rollatainers, United Drilling Tools. NBFCs: RBI to merge 3 categories of NBFCs to create a new category called NBFC-ICC.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to positive opening for the broader index in India, a gain of 16 points or 0.15 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,823-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
