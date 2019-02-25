Market Live: Indices continue their rally, Sensex hits 36K; Adani Ports down 8%

Market Opens: It is positive start for the benchmark indices on Monday with Sensex is trading around 36,000 level.

At 09:18 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 124.38 points at 35995.86, while Nifty up 27.00 points at 10818.70. About 600 shares have advanced, 226 shares declined, and 43 shares are unchanged.

Indiabulls Housing, JSW Steel, Yes Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Hero Moto, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, DLF, Sobha, Oberoi realty, Sunteck Realty, GVK Power, Reliance Capital, Godrej Properties are among major gainers on the indices, while losers are Adani Port, Mindtree, Jet Airways, IIFL Holding and Motilal Oswal.