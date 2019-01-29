Market Live: Nifty below 10,650, Sensex falls 100 points; Bank of India plunges 5%

Market at open: Benchmark indices started the day on lower side with Nifty is trading below 10,650 level.

At 09:16 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 114.76 points at 35541.94, while Nifty is down 41.00 points at 10620.50. About 241 shares have advanced, 397 shares declined, and 34 shares are unchanged.

Adani Port, HCL Tech, UltraTech Cement, are among major gainers on the indices, while losers are Bank of India, Yes Bank, Bajaj Finserv, M&M, Gail, Cipla, Dish TV, Zee Entertainment, Titan and Tata Power.