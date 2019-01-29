Jan 29, 2019 09:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market Live: Nifty below 10,650, Sensex falls 100 points; Bank of India plunges 5%
Adani Port, HCL Tech, UltraTech Cement, are among major gainers on the indices, while losers are Bank of India, Yes Bank, Bajaj Finserv, M&M, Gail, Cipla, Dish TV, Zee Entertainment, Titan and Tata Power.
Top
highlights
Market at open:
Rupee Opens:
SGX Nifty Update:
Market at open: Benchmark indices started the day on lower side with Nifty is trading below 10,650 level.
At 09:16 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 114.76 points at 35541.94, while Nifty is down 41.00 points at 10620.50. About 241 shares have advanced, 397 shares declined, and 34 shares are unchanged.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened lower at 71.14 per dollar on Tuesday versus previous close 71.10.
Market at pre-open: Indian indices are mixed in the pre-opening session with Nifty trading below 10,650 level.
At 09:03 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 112.55 points or 0.32% at 35769.25, and the Nifty down 13.60 points at 10647.
Tata Steel down 10 percent and Ceat down 5 percent in the pre-opening trade, while Zee Entertainment gained 3 percent.
Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open flat; 3 stocks which could give 8-11% return
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 18.5 points or 0.17 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,669- level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Wall Street slips: Stocks on Wall Street, down more than 1 percent for most of the session, recouped some losses at the close. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 208.98 points, or 0.84 percent, to 24,528.22. The S&P 500 lost 20.91 points, or 0.78 percent, to 2,643.85 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 79.18 points, or 1.11 percent, to 7,085.69.
Stocks in the news: Axis Bank, HCL Tech, Bank of India, Praj Industries, Ceat, Persistent, Mindtree
Praj Industries | Ceat | Persistent Systems | Mindtree | Coffee Day Enterprises | Ramco Systems and Sharon Bio-Medicine are stocks which are in the news today.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 26 points or 0.24 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,661.50-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know
The market continued its previous week's fall on January 28 and lost a percent as traders turned cautious ahead of January derivative contracts' expiry and Interim Budget later this week.
Asian markets trade lower: Asian shares faltered on Tuesday and the dollar hovered near two-week lows as prospects for a Sino-US trade deal was dealt a blow after the United States charged Chinese telecom firm Huawei with bank fraud and for conspiring to steal trade secrets.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.