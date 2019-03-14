Market Live: Indices erase gains, broader market also in the red; pvt banks in focus

Market opens: It is a firm start for the Indian indices on Thursday morning with Nifty around 11,370 level.

The Sensex is up 131.80 points at 37883.97, while Nifty is up 32.80 points or 0.29% at 11374.50. About 566 shares have advanced, 268 shares declined, and 56 shares are unchanged.

DHFL gained 5 percent, followed by Lemon Tree, Lupin, Zee Ent, Indianbulls Housing, HCL Tech, Axis Bank, Yes Bank, Infosys are among the major gainers on the indices, while losers include Power Grid, BPCL, Tata Motors, Adani Ports and HPCL.

Among the sectors, FMCG, infra and energy are trading marginally lower, while IT, metal, pharma, and auto witnessing buying interest.