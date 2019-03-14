Market Live: Indices erase gains, broader market also in the red; pvt banks in focus

Live now
Mar 14, 2019 12:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
On the charts | Be ready for rally in Eveready after fall of over 40% in past year
We observed formation of a bullish engulfing pattern in the last week and the stock price is now showing a follow-through up move in this week
BREAKING| February WPI is at 2.93 percent versus 2.76 percent for January.
Just In | Tata Consultancy Services in an exchange filing said that it is developing solutions to drive scaled adoption of blockchain across industries, using technologies from Microsoft and R3, a leading enterprise blockchain software firm.
Buzzing: HCL Technologies is trading nearly 2% down after acquisition of US firm to boost digital business.
Every broad market index has turned negative.
Why storm clouds are brewing over India's aviation sector
India's aviation industry has been under pressure over the past 12 months after enjoying four years of enviable growth. The primary reason for the slowdown is rising cost and the inability of airlines to pass on the same to customers.
Market Update: Sensex is up 38.91 points or 0.10 percent at 37,791.08, and the Nifty is up 4.20 points or 0.04 percent at 11,345.90. About 996 shares have advanced, 1,142 shares declined, and 103 shares are unchanged.
Rupee Update: Rupee has fallen in day's trade by 8 paise. It is currently trading at 69.62/$.
Just In | Blue Star has launched 75 new air conditioner models to celebrate its 75th Anniversary. The range includes inverter ACs with 30 percent extra cooling and significant power savings.
Nifty FMCG and Nifty IT are two biggest sectoral losers at this hour. Nifty FMCG is down over 0.5 percent, dragged by Godrej Cons Products, HUL and ITC. Similarly, Nifty IT has fallen 0.5 percent dragged by stocks like HCL and Tata Elxsi.
Buzzing: Start Cement has gained over 5 percent intraday after receiving Rs 115.18 crore towards freight subsidy claims from the central government.
FOMO or catch-up? Nearly 40 smallcaps with high FII holding up 10-40% in 2019
The most important factor which is contributing to the recent market rally is the strong appetite shown by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) for equities.
Just In | GMM Pfaudler Limited has sold its 3.5% stake in Skyline Millars Limited, exiting the company, according to an exchange filing.
Just In | NIIT Limited has entered into a managed learning services agreement with Signify (formally Philips Lighting) for the delivery of strategic sourcing and vendor management services, the company said in a BSE filing. The service will be phased roll-out starting with the Benelux region.
Under this agreement, NIIT will be responsible for managed learning services which includes strategic sourcing of learning suppliers, contracting, quality control, performance management, and payment of vendors.
Yes Bank gains: Yes Bank shares rallied nearly 4 percent in the morning trade on March 14 after global investment firm Deutsche Bank revised its price target for the stock upwards to Rs 300 from Rs 280 earlier.
Essel Propack redeems commercial papers: The company today redeemed commercial papers amounting to Rs 50 crore and further will be redeeming commercial papers amounting to Rs 35 crore on March 14, 2019.
Reliance halts diluents export to Venezuela, not raised oil buying
India's Reliance Industries Ltd, operator of the world's biggest refining complex, said it had halted supply of diluents to Venezuela's national oil company PDVSA and will not resume such sales until sanctions are lifted.
Infosys to open new digital innovation center: The company will be opening a new Digital Innovation Center in Bucharest, Romania. The center will focus on developing offerings for clients based on cutting-edge digital technologies including Cloud, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.
Crude Update: Brent crude oil prices on Thursday hit their highest so far this year, pushed up by ongoing supply cuts led by OPEC and by US sanctions against Venezuela and Iran.
Market opens: It is a firm start for the Indian indices on Thursday morning with Nifty around 11,370 level.
The Sensex is up 131.80 points at 37883.97, while Nifty is up 32.80 points or 0.29% at 11374.50. About 566 shares have advanced, 268 shares declined, and 56 shares are unchanged.
DHFL gained 5 percent, followed by Lemon Tree, Lupin, Zee Ent, Indianbulls Housing, HCL Tech, Axis Bank, Yes Bank, Infosys are among the major gainers on the indices, while losers include Power Grid, BPCL, Tata Motors, Adani Ports and HPCL.
Among the sectors, FMCG, infra and energy are trading marginally lower, while IT, metal, pharma, and auto witnessing buying interest.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened lower by 14 paise at 69.67 per dollar on Thursday versus previous close 69.53.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are mixed in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 128.22 points or 0.34% at 37880.39, and the Nifty down 118.00 points or 1.04% at 11223.70.
DHFL, Yes Bank are trading higher in the pre-opening session.
US joins other nations in grounding Boeing 737 MAX jets
The world's biggest plane maker is facing its most serious crisis in years, as the decades-old 737 programme, one of its most reliable sources of cash and profits, takes a severe blow to its prestige.
Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open flat; 3 stocks which could give 7-17% return
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 1.5 points or 0.01 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,385-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Wall Street ends higher: US stocks rose on Wednesday, led by gains in healthcare shares, and Boeing edged upward even as the United States joined other nations in grounding the company's 737 MAX jets.
Stocks in the news: Lupin, HCL Tech, Wipro, Essel Propack, Unichem Labs, Deep Industries
Essel Propack | Unichem Labs | Deep Industries | GE T&D India | Bajaj Consumer Care and Satin Creditcare Network are stocks which are in the news today.
Asian markets trade firm: Asian shares paused on Thursday as investors awaited data from China for clues about the health of the world's second largest economy while the pound shot up to near nine-month highs as the risk of a no-deal Brexit receded following a late-night vote.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know
The BSE Sensex gained another 216 points on March 13 to close at 37,752.17, taking total gains to over 2,200 points in three consecutive weeks. Banking and financials drove the rally.