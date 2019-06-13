Closing Bell: Sensex ends marginally lower, Nifty holds 11,900; Indiabulls Housing gains 11%

Live now
Jun 13, 2019 03:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market Close: Benchmark indices ended mixed but off day's low in the volatile session on June 13 with Nifty holds above 11,900 level.
At close, the Sensex was down 15.45 points at 39,741.36, while Nifty was up 7.80 points at 11,914.00. About 916 shares have advanced, 1590 shares declined, and 155 shares are unchanged.
Indiabulls Housing, Zee Entertainment, BPCL, Grasim Industries and Power Grid were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, IOC and UPL.
Among the sectors, selling was seen in the IT, metal, pharma, PSU bank and auto.
Rupee at day's low: The Indian rupee is trading at day's low level, as it is down 16 paise at 69.50 per dollar against previous close 69.34.
Jerry E Varghese and Dilip J Varghese appointed as chief executive officer (CEO) and chief operating officer (COO) respectively of the Tarmat.
Mishra Dhatu Nigam bags order: Mishra Dhatu Nigam has secured one order worth about Rs 197 crore. The cumulative order book position of the company as on date is about Rs 1900 crore.
Crude Update: Oil prices jumped as much as 4% on Thursday after a suspected attack on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman near Iran and the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of global oil consumption passes.
JUST IN | Tata Sponge Iron approved the issuance of 3,30,00,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each, on a rights basis, not exceeding an amount of Rs 1,650 crores, in ratio of 15:7 i.e. 15 equity shares for every 7 equity shares held by eligible equity shareholders of the company as on the record i.e. June 25, 2019. Issue price is Rs 500 per equity share. Issue opens on July 2 and closes on July 16, 2019.
Indiabulls Housing Finance said a writ petition alleging financial misdeeds against the mortgage lender had been withdrawn, sending shares nearly 8% higher, reports Reuters.
Avenue Supermarts shares fell nearly 2 percent on June 13 as brokerages are mixed in their opinion after analyst meet.
Market Update
The Sensex fell 152.80 points to 39,604.01 and the Nifty50 slipped 45.40 points to 11,860.80.
The market breadth was also in favour of bears as about three shares declined for every share rising on the BSE.
NMDC in Action
NMDC’s Chhattisgarh mines resumed operations, reports CNBC-TV18 quoting sources.
Chhattisgarh contributed 70 percent to FY19 sales of NMDC.
Jain Irrigation says it is not defaulted on debt obligation and is confident of reducing debt by Rs 2,000 crore.
Indian rupee extended losses to 69.42 a dollar, falling 7 paise against previous day's closing of 69.35.
CARE rating assigned A4+ rating to the Sicagen India's short term facilities and BB+ to the long term bank facilities.
Telecom operator Bharti Airtel shares gained after global brokerage CLSA remained positive on the stock on strong operational growth in Africa business.
V-Mart Retail opens new store: The company has opened a new store in the state of Uttar Pradesh. This takes the total number of stores to 225 stores in 177 cities across 17 states and total tally of Uttar Pradesh is 88 stores.
Rupee trades flat: The Indian rupee is trading flat at 69.36 per dollar against previous close 69.34.
Market Update: The benchmark indices are trading at day's low level with Nifty below 11,850.
The Sensex is down 240.21 points at 39,516.60, while Nifty is down 68.40 points at 11,837.80. About 529 shares have advanced, 1473 shares declined, and 78 shares are unchanged.
Japanese brokerage firm Nomura downgraded top cement companies - Ambuja Cements, ACC and Shree Cement to neutral from buy. Hence, stocks corrected 2 percent, 0.9 percent and 0.87 percent respectively intraday on June 13.
Maithan Alloys declared as H1 bidder in the auction of Impex Metal & Ferro Alloys (under liquidation) as a going concem.
Cords Cable Industries has received registration for inclusion in the List of RDSO Vendors for Developmental Orders from Research Designs & Standards Organisation (Government of lndia-Ministry of Railways).
Japanese brokerage firm Nomura downgraded top cement companies - Ambuja Cements, ACC and Shree Cement to neutral from buy. Hence, stocks corrected 2 percent, 0.9 percent and 0.87 percent respectively intraday.