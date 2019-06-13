Closing Bell: Sensex ends marginally lower, Nifty holds 11,900; Indiabulls Housing gains 11%

Market Close: Benchmark indices ended mixed but off day's low in the volatile session on June 13 with Nifty holds above 11,900 level.

At close, the Sensex was down 15.45 points at 39,741.36, while Nifty was up 7.80 points at 11,914.00. About 916 shares have advanced, 1590 shares declined, and 155 shares are unchanged.

Indiabulls Housing, Zee Entertainment, BPCL, Grasim Industries and Power Grid were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, IOC and UPL.

Among the sectors, selling was seen in the IT, metal, pharma, PSU bank and auto.