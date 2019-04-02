App
Apr 02, 2019 01:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Nifty around 11,700, Sensex reclaims 39K ; Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel surge

Among the sectors, IT, Infra, FMCG, energy are trading higher, while some selling seen in the metal and banking stocks.

  • Apr 02, 01:20 PM (IST)

    Adani Gas has received authorization letter for development of City Gas Distribution Network in the Geographical Area of Jhansi (Except area already authorized) District, Bhind, Jalaun, Lalitpur and Datia Districts and development of City Gas Distribution Network in the Geographical Area of Anuppur, Bilaspur and Korba Districts.

  • Apr 02, 01:12 PM (IST)

    Collaboration

    Sterlite Technologies announced a collaboration with the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) to enhance data networks of the future.

    The collaboration will see the creation of an optical transport controller to manage and control Voyager and Cassini platforms developed by TIP members, the company said.

  • Apr 02, 12:59 PM (IST)

    Annai Infra Developers Files IPO Papers

    Tamil Nadu-based engineering, procurement and construction company Annai Infra Developers has filed draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the capital market regulator for its initial public offering of up to 1 crore equity shares.

    The company may consider issuing up to 16 lakh equity shares on a private placement basis for cash consideration, prior to filing of the red herring prospectus with the Registrar of Companies.

    The IPO proceeds will be utilised to finance the purchase of plant and equipment, funding the working capital requirement and general corporate purposes.

  • Apr 02, 12:47 PM (IST)

    Broader market indices at this hour

  • Apr 02, 12:39 PM (IST)

    Sterlite Tech said it will collaborate with the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) to enhance data networks of the future. The collaboration will see the creation of an optical transport controller to manage and control Voyager and Cassini platforms developed by TIP members.

  • Apr 02, 12:27 PM (IST)

    Nifty Realty is spearheading today's rally in the markets. The index is up 2.4 percent.

  • Apr 02, 12:09 PM (IST)

    Sensex Completes 40 Years

    “It is a matter of pride for BSE that Sensex has completed 40 years. It was the first real-time index of India and caught the imagination of investing public," said Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, BSE. 
     
    "Over the last 40 years, it has given CAGR of over 17 percent which is the highest returns of any asset class in India. It is a true reflection of the growth of India over all these years," he added. 

  • Apr 02, 11:58 AM (IST)

    Zydus Cadila has received the tentative approval from the USFDA to market Mirabegron Extended-Release Tablets, 25 mg and 50 mg. Mirabegron used for the treatment of Overactive Bladder (OAB), a chronic condition of the lower urinary tract characterised by symptoms of urinary urgency, with or without urge incontinence. 

  • Apr 02, 11:30 AM (IST)

    Tera Software Limited has bagged a work contract worth Rs 422.85 crore from Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL). The stock is now locked at 20% upper circuit. 

  • Apr 02, 11:27 AM (IST)

    Buzzing: Cyient has tumbled about 11 percent after it reported a delay in delivery of order worth $5 million due to issues related to regulatory clearances.

  • Apr 02, 11:13 AM (IST)

    Sensex heat map at this hour

  • Apr 02, 10:56 AM (IST)

    "This is an important judgement as the circular was a big overhang on power sector and lenders of the sector. Relief from this circular will give big benefit to Power Finance Corporation which has recently taken over REC as well. Also, this will provide a breather to PSU Banks especially SBI as it is a big lender to the sector. We have BUY Rating on SBI," said Sameer Kalra, Equity Research Analyst & Founder Target Investing, on Supreme Court order. 

  • Apr 02, 10:48 AM (IST)

    Stocks of power companies have surged following the SC order. 

  • Apr 02, 10:43 AM (IST)

    In a big win for sugar and power companies, Supreme Court has termed RBI's Feb 12 circular as unconstitutional. 

  • Apr 02, 10:38 AM (IST)

    Everest Organics Limited said that Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) has inspected its facility for pollution control issues and after careful consideration of the material facts issued Permanent Revocation of Closure Order. 

  • Apr 02, 10:34 AM (IST)

    Bajaj Auto March sales figure

  • Apr 02, 10:33 AM (IST)

    L&T has bagged multiple Large contracts (Rs 2,500 to 5,000 crore) in India, ASEAN region and the Middle East.

  • Apr 02, 10:29 AM (IST)

    Lupin said it has received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) for its Pithampur (Unit-3) facility. The inspection was conducted between October 8, 2018 to October 18, 2018. Lupin’s Pithampur Unit-3 is involved in the manufacture of Metered Dose Inhalers (MDIs), Dry Powder Inhalers (DPIs) and Topical Formulations for the regulated markets. 

  • Apr 02, 10:05 AM (IST)

    Strides to launch tablets in US market: The company's step-down wholly owned subsidiary, Vensun Pharmaceuticals, Inc., USA and its partner Pharmaceutics International, Inc.have received approval for jointly developed Potassium Chloride Extended-Release Tablets USP, 10 mEq (750 mg), 15 mEq (1,125 mg), and 20 mEq (1,500 mg) product from the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA).

  • Apr 02, 09:49 AM (IST)

    Buzzing: Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises fell more than 3 percent after promoters of the media organisation relinquished stake worth Rs 332 crore in recent months.

  • Apr 02, 09:29 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Bajaj Auto March 2019 sales up 18 percent at 3,93,351 units against 3,34,348 units in same month last year.

  • Apr 02, 09:28 AM (IST)

    Gold Update: Gold inched up on Tuesday, but was trading near a more than three-week low touched in the previous session as the US dollar strengthened and equities rose.

  • Apr 02, 09:18 AM (IST)

    Market Opens: Indian indices opened higher on Tuesday with Nifty around 11,700 level.

    At 09:16 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 86.98 points or 0.22% at 38958.85, and the Nifty up 9.70 points or 0.08% at 11678.90. About 505 shares have advanced, 169 shares declined, and 43 shares are unchanged. 

    The major gainers are Eicher Motors, Dr Reddys Lab, TCS, Infosys, Titan, Maruti Suzuki, Asian Paints while losers include Zee Entertainment, BPCL, Kotak Mahindra and HCL Tech.

    Among the sectors, IT, Infra, FMCG, energy are trading higher, while some selling seen in the metal and banking stocks.

  • Apr 02, 09:10 AM (IST)

    Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee slipped in the early trade on Tuesday. It opened lower by 12 paise at 69.27 per dollar versus Friday's close 69.15.

  • Apr 02, 09:06 AM (IST)

