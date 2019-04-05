Market Live: Nifty around 11,650, Sensex up over 100 pts; Cipla top gainer

Live now
Apr 05, 2019 02:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
JUST IN | Company board approves buyback worth Rs 147.67 crore at Rs 175 per share via tender route.
'Fixed income investors can stay with short-term bonds to gain from liquidity infusion'
We would advise investors to stay invested at the shorter end of the curve as we believe that RBI will have to inject further liquidity into the markets.
Buzzing: Adhunik Metaliks gained 5 percent after lenders of the company issued shares and debentures worth Rs 40 crore to UK-based company Liberty House.
Small, mid-sized emerging markets are ignored, would put money there: Ruchir Sharma
It has been a lost decade for the emerging markets, which are well off their all-time highs hit in 2007 in dollar terms, said Ruchir Sharma of Morgan Stanley Investment Management.
Buzzing: Shares of JSW Steel rallied more than 2 percent following reports that the company is set to raise USD 500 million by selling dollar bonds, effectively ending the year-long wait for securing debt funds overseas.
Buzzing: Shares of ABB India gained more than 3 percent intraday on April 5 after the automation company introduced low-voltage digital switchgear condition monitoring.
Outlook for crude oil bullish, but demand concerns persist: Anand Rathi
In November, the US had permitted eight countries to continue buying crude from Iran. Waivers of such extensions, however, may not be granted now as the US' goal is to bring Iranian oil exports to zero.
Bank of India has floated a Request for Proposal (RFP) for sale of equity stake in its joint venture company i.e. Star Union Dai-ichi Life Insurance
TCS bags order: TCS BaNCS for Custody has been selected by Chinatrust Commercial Bank (CBC) Taiwan to transform operations and enhance customer experience.
Given the rate cut, we see support for govt bonds at higher yields: Lakshmi Iyer
While foreign investors continue to be net sellers in India debt, CY2019 year to date, the sentiment seems to have changed a tad for the positive.
CARE Rating assigned ‘CARE A’ rating with stable outlook to Sadbhav Engineering's non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of Rs 100 crore.
CLSA, Citi, HSBC expect another rate cut in June; Axis, ICICI Bank & HDFC top bets
Dovish RBI implies room for more rate cuts. Moderate inflation environment is here to stay. The central bank has room to cut by another 25-50 bps over the next few months, CLSA said.
Rupee at day's low: Image Source: Bloomberg
GM Breweries recommends final dividend: The board of directors at their meeting have recommended dividend at the rate of 30 percent i.e Rs 3 per share.
Buzzing: Shares of Alkem Laboratories gained 1 percent intraday Friday after company received EIR from USFDA.
Polycab India's Rs 1,346-cr IPO opens today; should you subscribe?
Wires and fast moving electrical goods maker Polycab India opened its Rs 1,346-crore initial public offering for subscription on April 5 at a price band of Rs 533-538 per share.
Results Next Week
Country's largest IT companies TCS and Infosys will kick off March quarter and full year earnings season on April 12.
Jyothy Labs Jumps 5%
FMCG company Jyothy Laboratories shares gained 5.5 percent in morning on April 5 after global brokerage firm Macquarie has initiated coverage on the stock with an outperform rating.
The brokerage set target price for stock at Rs 250 per share, implying 36 percent potential upside from current levels.
Macquarie said it likes company's diverse product portfolio with a presence in mainstay categories.
Gold Update: Gold was little changed on Friday, having slid to its lowest level in 10-weeks in the previous session as the dollar strengthened ahead of the US nonfarm payrolls data due later in the day.
Dividend stocks can help tide over election volatility; here are IDBI Capital's 15 picks
Volatility in the equity market is likely to strike occasionally at least for a period till election outcome, and thus auguring a need for a portfolio which is able to withstand this short-term noise.
Buzzing: Shares of pharma major Cipla rose 2 percent in the early trade on Friday after it received establishment inspection report (EIR) from USFDA.
Crude Update: Oil prices fell on Friday, with Brent slipping away from the USD 70 mark after briefly rising above that level in the previous session, as traders fretted about progress in US-China talks to end a trade war.
Market Opens: Indian indices opened higher on Friday with Nifty trading above 11,600 level.
At 09:17 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 112.68 points at 38797.40, while Nifty is up 36.90 points at 11634.90. About 544 shares have advanced, 199 shares declined, and 43 shares are unchanged.
Yes Bank, Cipla, Titan, IndusInd Bank, M&M, Hero Moto, Vedanta, Zee Entertainment, Sun Pharma, IOC, are among major gainers, losers are Adani Ports, Britannia, Cola India, Bharti Airtel.
All the sectoral indices are trading in green led by metal, IT, auto and bank.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened higher by 9 paise at 69.07 per dollar on Friday against previous close 69.16.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening with Nifty around 11,650 level.
At 09:05 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 187.28 points or 0.48% at 38872.00, and the Nifty up 51.70 points or 0.45% at 11649.70.
Titan Company, Vedanta are among major gainers in the pre-opening session.
Wall Street ends higher: The benchmark S&P 500 stock index edged higher, nearing a six-month high on Thursday, with losses in technology stocks countered by gains in Boeing Co and Facebook Inc as investors waited for more clarity on the US-China trade talks.
Stocks in the news: Godrej Properties, Cipla, Titan, VST Tillers, Bal Pharma, Zensar Tech
Titan Company | VST Tillers Tractors | HMT | Bal Pharma | Zensar Technologies and Mahindra & Mahindra are stocks which are in the news today.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader indices in India, a gain of 12.50 points or 0.11 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,697.50-level on the Singaporean Exchange.