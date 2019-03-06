Market Live: Nifty around 11,050, Sensex up 200 pts; DHFL, ICICI Bank most active

Dharmesh Arora Elevated to Regional CEO Asia Pacific for Schaeffler Group

Schaeffler India said Chief Executive Officer Dharmesh Arora will take over the new role as Regional CEO Asia Pacific for Schaeffler Group starting October 2019.

His successor will be announced in due course, it added.

Managed out of Singapore, the region Asia Pacific is responsible for the business in Japan, Korea and South East Asia, where the Schaeffler Group is just building two new plants in Thailand and Vietnam.