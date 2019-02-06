Closing Bell: Sensex ends 358 pts higher, Nifty above 11,050; IT, metal stks among major gainers

Market at close: Benchmark indices ended at day's high with Nifty closing above 11,050 level.

The Sensex was up 358.42 points at 36975.23, while Nifty was up 128.10 points at 11,062.50. About 1032 shares have advanced, 1512 shares declined, and 144 shares are unchanged.

Tech Mahindra, Cipla, Zee Entertainment, Grasim and Tata Steel are the top gainers on the Nifty, while losers include Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank, Dr Reddys Labs, Titan Company and NTPC.

All the sectoral indices ended in green led by metal and IT with 2 percent gain, followed by auto, energy, FMCG and Pharma.