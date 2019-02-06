Closing Bell: Sensex ends 358 pts higher, Nifty above 11,050; IT, metal stks among major gainers

Live now
Feb 06, 2019
Market at close: Benchmark indices ended at day's high with Nifty closing above 11,050 level.
The Sensex was up 358.42 points at 36975.23, while Nifty was up 128.10 points at 11,062.50. About 1032 shares have advanced, 1512 shares declined, and 144 shares are unchanged.
Tech Mahindra, Cipla, Zee Entertainment, Grasim and Tata Steel are the top gainers on the Nifty, while losers include Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank, Dr Reddys Labs, Titan Company and NTPC.
All the sectoral indices ended in green led by metal and IT with 2 percent gain, followed by auto, energy, FMCG and Pharma.
JSW Steel Q3 result: Net profit down at Rs 1,624 crore, while revenue up at Rs 20318 crore.
Opinion | MPC may hold rates, but with a strong dovish tilt
Siddhartha Sanyal The outcome of the monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting later this week, the first under governor Shaktikanta Das, will be a close call.
Cipla Q3 result: Consolidated net profit fell 171% at Rs 332.2 crore versus Rs 400.5 crore, revenue up at Rs 4,077.5 crore versus Rs 3,914 crore, YoY.
Lupin Q3 result: The company has posted Q3FY19 consolidate net loss at Rs 151.7 crore which included one-time loss of Rs 342.2 crore.
JUST IN | Siemens Q3 net profit at Rs 228 crore, revenue at Rs 2,807 crore.
Market Update: Benchmark indices are trading at day's high with Nifty above 11,050 level.
At 14:20 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 327.84 points at 36944.65, while the Nifty up 114.80 points at 11049.20. About 878 shares have advanced, 1506 shares declined, and 118 shares are unchanged.
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee is trading lower by 8 paise 71.64 per dollar versus previous close 71.56.
Marico Q3 review: Should you buy, sell or hold the stock post Q3?
The company reported 13 percent jump in its net profit for the December quarter at Rs 251.7 crore against Rs 223.3 crore last year.
Credit Suisse on Apollo Tyres: Firm maintained neutral on stock and cut target to Rs 210 from Rs 240 per share. It also cut FY19-21 EPS estimate by 5%.
Edelweiss maintains defensive portfolio, bets on 8 largecaps and 6 midcap stocks
The Interim Budget 2019 was reasonably balanced in its fiscal approach with the fiscal deficit target for FY19 and FY20 pegged at 3.4 percent of the GDP but for markets, Edelweiss Securities still maintains its cautious stance.
Vardhman Textile Q3: Consolidated net profit up 44% at Rs 196 crore versus Rs 136 crore. Revenue up at Rs 1,729 crore versus Rs 1,648 crore.
Metal stocks are trading higher led by Tata Steel.
Tech Mahindra: Strong Q3 performance and FY20 outlook; reasonably valued
Tech Mahindra reported a strong performance in Q3 FY19, marked by robust revenue growth, improvement in operating margin and steady order inflows. Management commentary was optimistic and the stock offers value in an uncertain market.
Buzzing: Tata Steel has surged in day's trade and is up about 2.5%.
BHEL Q3 review: Brokerages place positive bet on good order book; margins could improve
The revenues rose over 10 percent at Rs 7,336.4 crore for the quarter under review. Last year, it had reported a revenue of Rs 6,666 crore.
Shares of Blue Star fell 4 percent intraday as company posted loss in the quarter ended December 2018.
The company has reported a net loss of Rs 0.94 crore for the quarter due to one-time expenses on the company’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations of Rs 7.17 crore and provision of Rs 14.46 crore towards exposure in its joint venture in Oman. Read more
"Rupee is expected to come under pressure as crude oil prices are rising gradually. The market is nervous on fear of fiscal slippages due to series of welfare schemes announced in the budget. Pre-election spending is also expected to rise. The focus will now shift to the RBI monetary policy meeting. Overall, the rupee is expected to trade in 71.00 and 72.00 range in the short term with currency maintaining depreciation trend," said Rushabh Maru, Research Analyst at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.
Market Update: Sensex is up 213.84 points or 0.58% at 36830.65, and the Nifty up 72.40 points or 0.66% at 11006.80.
About 720 shares have advanced, 1388 shares declined, and 112 shares are unchanged.
Gail (India) Ltd has informed BSE that the Company has fixed February 13, 2019 as the Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interim Dividend.
Shares of Uttam Galva Steel are locked at lower circuit after the company posted a net loss for the quarter ended December 2018.
There were pending sell orders of 44,087 shares, with no buyers available. Read more
Brokerages believe that a subdued performance is on cards for Cipla in December quarter. They believe that challenges in South Africa and other emerging markets could weigh.
Click here for is a gist of what brokerages feel about the upcoming result.
Tech Mahindra, Infosys & Wipro clock fresh 52-week highs; Nifty IT up 2%
IT stocks are witnessing a spillover rally from Tech Mahindra, whose stock jumped a little over 6 percent on the back of good results.
India VIX, the indicator of volatility, is trading almost flat with just 0.01 percent gain at 15.78.
Market Update: Both benchmark indices are off day's highs. Sensex is up 177.68 points or 0.49% at 36794.49, and the Nifty up 53.90 points or 0.49% at 10988.30. About 643 shares have advanced, 1,225 shares declined, and 95 shares are unchanged.
Global brokerages maintain buy rating on Jubilant Foodworks, see up to 30% upside
Global brokerage firms Deutsche Bank and CLSA maintained their buy rating on Jubilant Foodworks after the board of the director of the company clarified and reversed its decision of payment of corporate brand royalty of 0.25 percent of sales to Jubilant Enpro Pvt.
Lupin to announce Q3 earnings today; here's what analysts are expecting
With continued pricing pressure on its key molecules (gGlumetza, gFortamet and gMethergine) and lack of key launches, its US business is expected to report weak growth