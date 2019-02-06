Market Live: Nifty around 10,950 in pre-open; Jubilant Food, Tech Mahindra gain 7%

Market at pre-open: Indian indices are trading firm in the pre-opening session on Wednesday with Nifty around 10,950.

At 09:03 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 52.03 points or 0.14% at 36564.78, and the Nifty up 11.00 points or 0.10% at 10945.40.

Jubilant Food and Tech Mahindra gained 7 percent, while Marico, Bharat Forge are among major gainers. SPARC, ICICI Bank are the losers in the pre-opening session.