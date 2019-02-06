Market Live: Nifty around 10,950 in pre-open; Jubilant Food, Tech Mahindra gain 7%

Live now
Feb 06, 2019 09:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
SGX Nifty Update:
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened flat at 71.55 per dollar on Wednesday versus previous close 71.56.
Market at pre-open: Indian indices are trading firm in the pre-opening session on Wednesday with Nifty around 10,950.
At 09:03 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 52.03 points or 0.14% at 36564.78, and the Nifty up 11.00 points or 0.10% at 10945.40.
Jubilant Food and Tech Mahindra gained 7 percent, while Marico, Bharat Forge are among major gainers. SPARC, ICICI Bank are the losers in the pre-opening session.
Market Headstart | Nifty likely to open higher; 3 stocks that could give 5-7% return
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 48 points or 0.44 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,008-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Wall Street ends higher: US stocks rose on Tuesday as largely upbeat corporate results fueled investor optimism ahead of the highly awaited State of the Union address by President Donald Trump.
Asian markets trade mixed: Asian shares started cautiously on Wednesday as investors waited to see if US President Donald Trump drops any hints of progress on tariffs in his State of the Union speech.
Stocks in the news: HPCL, Axis Bank, Blue Star, Lupin, Marico, Cipla, Siemens, NBCC, Adani Green
Here are stocks that are in news today: Results Today: JSW Steel, Siemens, Cipla, Lupin, Adani Ports, Adani Power, Allahabad Bank, IGL, Punj Lloyd, CG Power, PTC India, Venkys Tech
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a gain of 50 points or 0.46 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,010-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.