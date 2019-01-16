Market Live: Nifty around 10,900, Sensex flat; Jet Airways, Yes Bank most active

RIL Q3 PREVIEW Oil-retail-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries is expected to report strong set of earnings for the quarter-ended December 2018 driven by retail, telecom and petrochemical businesses. But slightly weak performance in refining segment may impact profitability.

The country's largest company by market capitalisation will announce its December-quarter earnings on January 17. The key data points to look at in results would be the growth in retail, telecom and petrochemical businesses.

"Petrochemical segment is expected to do better due to healthy deltas and strong volume growth in the segment. Positive developments in the telecom and retail segments should drive growth further for the company," Motilal Oswal said.

Antique Stock Broking said consolidated profit could be marginally higher QoQ (and up 3 percent YoY) on robust profitability in retail segment, coupled with healthy earnings in Jio, lower interest cost and higher other income. This could offset weakness in refining and petrochemical margins.