Market Live: Nifty around 10,900, Sensex flat; Jet Airways, Yes Bank most active

Jan 16, 2019 02:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Rupee Update:
RIL Q3 PREVIEW
Zee Entertainment soars
Market opens
Rupee opens
Market at pre-open
SGX Nifty Update:
JUST IN | OnMobile Global announced the renewal of its contract with Telefonica Moviles Espana, SAU (Telefonica) for another five years.
Three reasons why UBS feels Nifty can fall up to 8% by December 2019
After a flat 2018 in terms of index returns, retail investors are hoping for a blockbuster 2019, but UBS thinks otherwise.
JUST IN | DCB Bank Q3 net profit at Rs 86.1 crore, NII at 293.6 crore. Net NPA at Rs 163.4 crore.
'Prefer gold over silver in 2019 for similar returns with less volatility'
Gold is principally a hedge against inflation and a safe haven during times of turbulence in markets. Entering at current prices can give good returns in an uncertain 2019
Top gainers and losers on the Sensex:
HUL to announce Q3 earnings on Jan 17; brokerages expect strong show
On the operational front, analysts expect 10-23 percent growth range for EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) with margin expansion of 100-200 bps YoY.
HT Media Q3: Consolidated net profit was down 68.7% at Rs 42.9 crore, revenue was down 3.3% at Rs 589 crore.
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee is trading near the day's low at 71.15 per dollar. It touched 71.24 intraday Wednesday.
Long buildup is visible on the stock of Torrent Pharma.
JUST IN | According to reports by CNBC-TV18, SBI has put loans of Essar Steel, worth Rs 15,400 crore, on the block.
Indiabulls Integrated Services Locked in Upper Circuit
Indiabulls Integrated Services shares were locked in 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 332.05 after receiving R1 acceptance from the insurance regulator for its life insurance business.
"Company's wholly owned subsidiary Indiabulls Life Insurance Company Limited has received regulatory R1 acceptance from Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) for its proposed life insurance business," the Indiabulls Group company said in its filing.
Therefore, the company is in the process of putting in place the necessary systems and move ahead with the next step of filing its application for registration (R2) with IRDAI to undertake life insurance business in India.
RIL Q3 PREVIEW Oil-retail-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries is expected to report strong set of earnings for the quarter-ended December 2018 driven by retail, telecom and petrochemical businesses. But slightly weak performance in refining segment may impact profitability.
The country's largest company by market capitalisation will announce its December-quarter earnings on January 17. The key data points to look at in results would be the growth in retail, telecom and petrochemical businesses.
"Petrochemical segment is expected to do better due to healthy deltas and strong volume growth in the segment. Positive developments in the telecom and retail segments should drive growth further for the company," Motilal Oswal said.
Antique Stock Broking said consolidated profit could be marginally higher QoQ (and up 3 percent YoY) on robust profitability in retail segment, coupled with healthy earnings in Jio, lower interest cost and higher other income. This could offset weakness in refining and petrochemical margins.
A day after dropping about 3.5 percent, India VIX is again on the rise. The index is 3.8 percent up intraday trading at 16.17.
Zee Q3 beats estimates: What should investors do with the stock post earnings?
Zee Entertainment enjoys the top spot in most of the brokerage house portfolios.
Among the sectoral indices, Nifty PSU Bank is the biggest gainer, up about 1.5 percent, and FMCG is the biggest loser, down over 0.6 percent. Apart from FMCG, IT, metal and pharma are trading in red and all other sectoral indices are trading in green.
Sources told CNBC-TV18 that Etihad Group CEO Tony Douglas has written a letter to SBI Chairman on restructuring of the Indian airline. As a part of restructuring, Etihad, which holds 24 percent stake in the Naresh Goyal-led company, said it would invest in Jet only at a price of Rs 150 apiece, which is nearly half of Tuesday's closing price of Rs 294.40.
"Current situation of Jet Airways is precarious and needs emergency funding. Jet is unable to continue funding operations beyond this week," the report said, adding there is an imminent risk of lessors grounding aircraft.
In fact, the report further said Jet would require more equity funding than mentioned in the resolution plan. But Etihad would not pledge additional shares to raise debt, it added. Read the full report here.
No airline, including Jet Airways, has asked for delivery schedule change: Boeing's Dinesh Keskar
The trying circumstances in the aviation industry hasn't impacted orders or delivery of aircraft, said a top official of American manufacturer Boeing.
Jet Airways shares plunged more than 7 percent in morning on Wednesday after shareholder Etihad Airways offered to invest in company at a price which is nearly half of Tuesday's closing price.
Zee Entertainment soars Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises gained 3 percent in the early trade on Wednesday after company reported strong numbers for the quarter ended December 2018 (Q3FY19).
Market opens Equity benchmarks have started the day on a positive note, with the Nifty reclaiming 10,900 in the first few minutes of trade.
The Sensex is up 72.82 points or 0.20% at 36391.15, and the Nifty up 22.90 points or 0.21% at 10909.70. The market breadth is positive as 289 shares advanced, against a decline of 95 shares, while 30 shares were unchanged.
Except pharmaceuticals, all other sectoral indices are trading in the green. The Nifty Midcap index is up one-fifth of a percent.
Vedanta, Yes Bank, and Zee Entertainment, while Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, JSW Steel and Dr Reddy’s have lost the most.
Rupee opens The Indian rupee opened at 71.06 per dollar on Wednesday versus 71.04 yesterday.
Market at pre-open Equity benchmarks are trading higher in pre-opening, with the Nifty clinching 10,900-mark.
The Sensex is up 106.97 points or 0.29% at 36425.30, while the Nifty is higher 20.40 points or 0.19% at 10907.20.
The Indian rupee has opened flat 71.06 per US dollar.
Crude update: US oil prices inched lower on Wednesday after gains of more 3 percent in the previous session, pressured by concerns over the outlook for the global economy.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know
Benchmark indices snapped a three-day losing streak on January 15 and closed sharply higher, driven by rate cut hopes after inflation declined and Asian peers rallied.
Asian markets trade mixed: Asian shares took a breather on Wednesday after rallying the previous day on Chinese stimulus hopes, with investors assessing Brexit options after British lawmakers trounced Prime Minister Theresa May's deal to pull out Britain from the European Union.
Wall Street ends higher: US stocks rose on Tuesday as technology and internet stocks gained on Netflix Inc's plans to raise fees for US subscribers and hopes of more stimulus for China's slowing economy fostered a risk-on mood among investors.