Market Live: Nifty around 10,850, Sensex up 350 points; Yes Bank surges 5%

Live now
Jan 15, 2019 12:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Rupee Update:
Market Update
ICICI Securities falls
Market Opens
Market at pre-open
SGX Nifty Update:
IEA expects rate cut on lower IIP & CPI: Index of Industrial Production slumped to mere 0.5% in the month of November after a high of 8.1 in the preceding month. Consumer Price Index on the other hand eased for a 6th straight month to 2.19% from a high of 5% in June. The CPI in December hit a 18 month low.
Consumer Price Index tapering downwards coupled with a low IIP should make a good cause for the RBI to lower the interest rates in the February monetary policy.
The slowing rural inflation does not augur well for the farmers as they have been burdened with lower value for their output.The cyclical nature of the index of industrial production is expected to continue and the economy can be poised for lower production rates in the beginning of the year. This can in turn further downgrade the GDP growth estimates of the country for the current fiscal year.
Rupee Update: Indian rupee is trading lower by 15 paise at 74.08 per dollar against previous close 70.93.
Yes Bank jumps 5%: Yes Bank shares rallied 5 percent intraday Tuesday after a media report indicated that Deutsche Bank's Ravneet Gill is leading the race for CEO post. The rally was in addition to 6.2 percent upside seen in the previous session.
According to technical charts, there is a reversal in market trend for Zee Entertainment. Take a look at the chart below.
Sadbhav Engineering up 2%: Global research house Macquarie expects 71 percent potential upside in the stock on likely divestment in road projects.
The brokerage said an asset sale would be key to a re-rating for the stock. Hence it has maintained outperform rating with a target price at Rs 374 apiece.
Top gainers and losers on the Nifty:
Buzzing: Shares of Tata Metaliks slipped 2.3 percent as company reported weak numbers for the quarter ended December 2018. The company's Q3 net profit fell to Rs 39.63 crore versus Rs 40.35 crore in a year ago period.
JUST IN | L&T Hydrocarbon consortium wins another EPCI order from Saudi Aramco
Macquarie on Sadbhav Engineering: Macquarie maintained outperform rating with target at Rs 374 per share. It feels that divestment of stake in 11 road projects could lead to deleveraging benefits and proceeds could be utilised to pay back loan to SIPL.
Rupee touches 71/$
Market Update Bulls have gathered some strength now, with the Sensex rising over 300 points. The Nifty has reclaimed 10,800.
The Sensex is up 298.71 points or 0.83% at 36152.27, and the Nifty up 86.90 points or 0.81% at 10824.50. The market breadth is positive as 1004 shares advanced, against a decline of 336 shares, while 53 shares were unchanged.
ICICI Securities falls Shares of ICICI Securities have fallen over 6 percent intraday on the back of weak results.
ICICI Securities reported a 34.3 percent decline in consolidated profit to Rs 101.1 crore for the third quarter ended December 31. In comparison, the company's profit stood at Rs 153.9 crore in the October-December quarter of 2017-18, ICICI Securities said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.
Market Opens Equity benchmarks have begun higher on Tuesday morning, with the Nifty trading near 10,780.
The Sensex is up 145.79 points or 0.41% at 35999.35, while the Nifty is higher by 47.20 points or 0.44% at 10784.80. The market breadth is positive as 265 shares advanced, against a decline of 70 shares, while 20 shares were unchanged.
All sectoral indices traded in the green, with maximum gains seen among banks, energy, and IT names. The Nifty Midcap index is in tandem with benchmarks.
Hero MotoCorp, Infosys, Wipro and Zee Entertainment are the top gainers, while HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel, and GAIL lost the most.
Stocks in the news: Indiabulls Ventures, ICICI Securities, Tata Metaliks, Relaxo Footwears, R Systems
Relaxo Footwears | R Systems International | Zee Entertainment Enterprises | Indiabulls Ventures and ICICI Securities are stocks which are in the news today.
Market at pre-open Equity benchmarks are mixed on Tuesday morning, with the Sensex rising around 100 points, while the Nifty is below 10,700.
The Sensex is up 98.98 points or 0.28% at 35952.54, and the Nifty down 53.80 points or 0.50% at 10683.80.
The Indian rupee opened higher by 16 paise at 70.77 per dollar on Tuesday versus previous close 70.93.
Market Headstart | Nifty likely to open higher; 3 stocks which could give 3-6% return
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 44.5 points, or 0.41%. Nifty futures were trading around 10,813-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Crude Update: Oil prices inched up on Tuesday amid supply cuts by producer club OPEC and Russia, although the darkening economic outlook capped gains.
Wall Street ends lower: US stocks declined on Monday as an unexpected drop in China's exports reignited worries of a global economic slowdown and prompted caution among investors as the corporate earnings season kicked off.
Stocks in the news: Indiabulls Ventures, ICICI Securities, Tata Metaliks, Relaxo Footwears, R Systems
Relaxo Footwears | R Systems International | Zee Entertainment Enterprises | Indiabulls Ventures and ICICI Securities are stocks which are in the news today.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a gain of 55 points or 0.51 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,824-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know
Benchmark indices started the week on a bearish note due to weakness in global markets and sell-off in FMCG and banking stocks.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.