Market Live: Nifty around 10,850, Sensex up 350 points; Yes Bank surges 5%

IEA expects rate cut on lower IIP & CPI: Index of Industrial Production slumped to mere 0.5% in the month of November after a high of 8.1 in the preceding month. Consumer Price Index on the other hand eased for a 6th straight month to 2.19% from a high of 5% in June. The CPI in December hit a 18 month low.

Consumer Price Index tapering downwards coupled with a low IIP should make a good cause for the RBI to lower the interest rates in the February monetary policy.

The slowing rural inflation does not augur well for the farmers as they have been burdened with lower value for their output.The cyclical nature of the index of industrial production is expected to continue and the economy can be poised for lower production rates in the beginning of the year. This can in turn further downgrade the GDP growth estimates of the country for the current fiscal year.