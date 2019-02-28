Market Live: Nifty around 10,850, Sensex up 100 pts; Vedanta, Coal India major gainers

Debabrata Bhattacharjee, Head of Research, CapitalAim says:

After Indian Air force attacked terror camps in POK, Pakistan’s retaliation made situation tensed. This led to a a volatile session in Indian markets on Wednesday. Going forward if this scenario continues for a few more days and converted into a war that will put immense pressure on benchmarks. The market will correct more from current levels.

Investors and traders could be cautious at this moment. They will put on hold their investments in Indian markets and keep an eye on every input related to Indo-Pak Situation. If a war or something like that happens for a longer period, the market will erase all the gains which were earned by companies from their performance in past months. The situation will get tougher for both countries. War always puts a dent on the economy in any country and keeps away Investors and trader from investing in it.



Nifty is in range of 10950 upside and 10560 downside. If it breaches 10950 then it can be bullish but if it breaks the level of 10560 in downside then it can go into a bearish trend.