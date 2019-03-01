Market Live: Nifty around 10,850, Mid-Smallcap indices strong; SAIL rallies 8%

Live now
Mar 01, 2019 11:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
February Auto Sales: Bajaj Auto
Market Opening
Rupee Opening
Escorts Sales Strong
JP Morgan upgraded its rating on state-owned steel maker SAIL to overweight from neutral earlier and set a price target at Rs 78, implying 61.5 percent potential upside from Thursday's closing levels.
The global research house upgraded the stock rating on favourable risk-reward. "At 0.5x price-to-book value, the market has not been pricing in higher iron ore & volumes."
SAIL & Tata Steel will benefit from higher steel prices, it said.
Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Aurobindo Pharma Says USFDA Observations for Unit IV Not Related to Data Integrity
The United States Food and Drug Administration had conducted an inspection at company's Unit IV, a formulation manufacturing facility located at Pashamylaram, Hyderabad during December 3 to 14, 2018.
Company has received a 'Form 483' with two observations.
"None of the observations are related to data integrity or repeated observations and the observations are more procedural in nature," it said.
Bharti Airtel slips 3% on fund raising plans; CLSA, Motilal Oswal retain buy
Brokerage firms see it as a welcome move and should strengthen the balance sheet of the telecom major, but since the rights issue is at a discount, the dilution in earnings should result in a correction of the stock price, suggest experts.
Ashok Leyland's sales increased 0.4 percent year-on-year to 18,245 units in February 2019.
Domestic sales grew by 1 percent to 17,352 units while M&HCV sales declined 3 percent to 13,291 units YoY.
Most Active Shares and Midcap Gainers & Losers
February Manufacturing PMI:
India's manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in more than a year in February, as new orders and output grew solidly in a boost to employment, a private survey showed on Friday.
The Nikkei Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, compiled by IHS Markit, increased to a 14-month high of 54.3 in February from January's 53.9, confounding a Reuters poll predicting a dip to 53.5.
The index has now been above the 50-mark threshold separating growth from contraction for 19 months. (Source: Reuters)
"The rationale to screen the resultant list of stocks for a minimum pre-tax RoCE of at least 15 percent in FY18 is to identify firms that would at least meet the cost of capital," said the report.
Yes Bank's New CEO & MD:
Yes Bank said Ravneet Gill has joined as bank's MD & CEO today.
His tenure as approved by RBI is 3 years from the date of his joining, i.e. March 1, 2019 to February 28, 2022.
"The appointment of Mr. Gill will be subject to approval of shareholders' at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Bank to be held in the month of June, 2019 on the terms and conditions including remuneration as approved by the Reserve Bank of India," the bank said.
Hence, Ajai Kumar ceased to be an interim MD & CEO of the bank.
Zuari Global in Focus
Zuari Finserv Limited, wholly owned subsidiary of the company, approved the Scheme of Arrangement between Zuari Commodity Trading Limited and Zuari Finserv Limited,
Enforcement Directorate official said ED is conducting searches at Deepak Kochhar and Venugopal Dhoot's residences.
ED is also conducting searches at Kochhar & Dhoot's offices in Mumbai.
Deepak Kochhar is the husband of Chanda Kochhar, the former MD & CEO of ICICI Bank while Venugopal Dhoot is the promoter of Videocon Industries.
Market Update:
Benchmark indices continued to trade higher with the Sensex rising 190.82 points to 36,058.26 and the Nifty climbing 56.40 points to 10,848.90.
The market breadth remained in favour of bulls. More than four shares advanced for every share falling on the BSE.
Management Interview
Rakesh Sharma, ED at Bajaj Auto told CNBC-TV18 that the product mix has altered favourably during the month.
"January & February saw 45 percent revenue contribution from premium motorcycles. We are focussing on expanding the premium motorcycle category," he said in an interview.
He believes April-May will see a better exchange realisation.
"Margin will be impacted positively if premium portfolio expands and will be aided by positive forex impact April onwards," he said, adding quantum of discounts have come down.
Reaction on GDP Data
GDP data showed that GDP growth has been on a declining trend in FY19 with Q3 GDP growth dipping to 6.6 percent. Based on the second advance estimate of 7.0 percent in FY19, GDP growth in Q4 is further expected to ease to 6.5 percent.
Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Adviser at SBI said growth in Agri GVA deflator is projected to turn positive in Q4, even as real Agri GVA is slated to degrow. This clearly indicates the stress in the farm sector is far from over.
Also, NPA in Agri sector remains elevated reflecting the spate of loan waivers in several states having a detrimental impact on credit culture, he added.
What explains a relatively steady show by the FMCG companies?
Volume growth in he FMCG sector is in contrast to a slowdown in discretionary demand- Even in FMCG, competitive intensity is visible at low-priced segments- Superior growth is attributable to reach and the fading threat of Patanjali------------------------------------------------- In recent months, there has been a noticeable slowdown in discretionary consumption.
Bajaj Auto Sales Data:
Bajaj Auto showed strong growth in February sales, driven by exports.
The company sold 3.93 lakh units in month gone by, higher by 10 percent against 3.57 lakh units sold in same month last year.
Numbers were ahead of Nomura expectation of 3.88 lakh units.
Exports during the month increased 19 percent year-on-year to 1.71 lakh units and domestic sales rose 4 percent to 2.21 lakh units.
Tata Motors gained more than a percent after promoter Tata Sons bought additional 88.49 lakh shares via open market in company on February 26.
Tata Sons has bought 5.77 crore shares (1.97 percent of total paid-up equity) since August, 2018.
Nifty50 Gainers and Losers
SBI Life Insurance block deal:
SBI Life Insurance plunged more than 10 percent in early trade after about 8.85 crore chares worth Rs 4,576 crore traded on BSE at an average of Rs 518.5 per share through block deals.
Market Opening:
Benchmark indices started off last day of the week on a strong note after three-day fall. Likely de-escalation between India and Pakistan after Pakistan Prime Minister announced that his country will release captured IAF Wing Commander lifted sentiment.
The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 223.53 points to 36,090.97 and the Nifty50 rose 63.80 points to 10,856.30 on first day of March series.
Rupee Opening:
The Indian rupee has opened marginally lower at 70.74 against the US dollar, against Thursday's close of 70.72 a dollar.
Escorts Sales Strong
Tractor maker Escorts said its agri machinery segment (EAM) in February 2019 sold 7,240 tractors registering a growth of 12 percent against 6,462 tractors sold in February 2018.
Domestic tractor sales in February 2019 at 6,918 tractors increased 9.9 percent against 6,295 tractors in February 2018. Export grew by 92.8 percent to 322 tractors against 167 tractors sold in February 2018.
Market Pre-Opening
Benchmark indices were higher in pre-opening trade. The Sensex gained 76.79 points at 35,944.23 and the Nifty rose 52.50 points to 10,845.
DHFL plunged 10 percent after ICRA has withdrawn its rating and CRISIL downgraded rating.
The rupee recovered by 52 paise to close at 70.72 against the dollar on Thursday as investors wagered on de-escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan.
Technical Charts Indicate Consolidation in Market
Index stayed on volatile ground in narrow range of 10,850 to 10,780. Nifty has formed Shaven Top which implies that sellers were active from initial ticks but not stronger enough to pull prices on lower side, Emkay said.
In spite of being on volatile ground, index is operating within its 11-week range of 11,100 to 10,600, it added.
So going forward index seems to be cusp of sideways move, according to the research house.
Below 10,770 index can face more selling pressure and on higher side 10,880 seems immediate resistance point, it said.
Acquisition by Motherson Sumi
Auto components major Motherson Sumi Systems said it will acquire Bombardier's UK rolling stock electrical component and systems business in a transaction valued at 10.87 millions pounds (over Rs 100 crore).
The company's wholly-owned arm Motherson Rolling Stock Systems GB Ltd (MRSS) has signed a definitive agreement with Bombardier Transportation (Rolling Stock) UK Ltd to acquire the latter's assets in connection with production and installation of electrical components and systems for applications in the rail industry, Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) said in a statement.
These assets also includes manufacturing of wiring harnesses, panel and cabinet build and electromechanical assemblies in Derby, UK, it added.
Jet Airways | Infosys | Forbes & Company | Rossell India | Metalyst Forgings and National Steel are stocks which are in the news today.
SGX Nifty indicates Flat Opening
SGX Nifty futures, which were up 5 points, indicated that there could be flat market opening.
Most experts believe that geopoliticial tensions between India and Pakistan seem to have priced in and the focus will shift to general elections, which is likely to take place in April-May, 2019.
"We expect markets to remain volatile in the near term. On the domestic front, any escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan would keep the markets volatile," Jayant Manglik, President - Retail Distribution, Religare Broking told Moneycontrol.
He said globally, positive developments on US-China trade deal is good for the global markets, however progress on Brexit deal front, crude oil price and currency movement would be actively tracked by investors.
NALCO approved interim dividend for the financial year 2018-19 at Rs 4.50 per share.
US Markets Close Lower on Earnings Concerns
Wall Street’s main indexes fell slightly on Thursday as support from better-than-feared US GDP data was countered by concerns about earnings and US-China trade relations.
Also on Thursday, President Donald Trump said he had walked out of his Vietnam summit with Kim Jong Un because of demands from the North Korean leader to lift US-led sanctions.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 69.16 points, or 0.27 percent, to 25,916, the S&P 500 lost 7.89 points, or 0.28 percent, to 2,784.49 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 21.98 points, or 0.29 percent, to 7,532.53.
Commerce Department data on Thursday showed that while the US economy missed a 3 percent annual growth target for 2018, a better-than-expected fourth quarter pushed gross domestic product up 2.9 percent for the year. (Source: Reuters)