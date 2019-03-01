Market Live: Nifty around 10,850, Mid-Smallcap indices strong; SAIL rallies 8%

JP Morgan upgraded its rating on state-owned steel maker SAIL to overweight from neutral earlier and set a price target at Rs 78, implying 61.5 percent potential upside from Thursday's closing levels.

The global research house upgraded the stock rating on favourable risk-reward. "At 0.5x price-to-book value, the market has not been pricing in higher iron ore & volumes."

SAIL & Tata Steel will benefit from higher steel prices, it said.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.